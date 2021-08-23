Movies For Your Monday

Dexter Robson - Gulf Islands Raw:
Watch Dexter show you around his local trails on the Gulf Islands of British Columbia in the August evening light.
Continuum:
Take a ride at Legacy Bike Park in Whitefish where Dakota Ray Chapman matches high energy riding and style with some of the newest downhill bike trails in Montana.
PMBA Llangollen 2021:
Running almost every bit of track ever created at One Giant leap Llangollen this PMBA Enduro, BNES, and Enduro World Series qualifier featured five steep and fast DH tracks with some pedalling chucked in for good measure. 550 racers competed over 1100M of descending all down one compact hillside.
All My Friends Are Sick!
Riding at Whistler and Cypress.
Chandrima Lavoie - Texas Peak GoPro:
Chandrima Lavoie escaping the summer smoke to ride Texas Peak at Retallack.
2021 Mountain Creek US DH National Highlights:
Highlights from stop #2
of the US Downhill National Series at Mountain Creek Bike Park, New Jersey.
ITHG Presents - Estacada Dayz:
In EP3 of The 420 Series, the gang hits the local river spot and rides in the Spacejam.
Whistler's Dark Crystal:
British Columbia’s Dark Crystal trail in Whistler is one of mountain biking’s legendary singletracks. Its descent through moss-covered granite and old-growth forest and its rise to the upper echelons of local lore can be traced to Scott Veach. Forty days a year with his hands in the dirt—a Bosch-equipped Trek Rail eBike his primary means of access — Veach keeps this slice of singletrack gleaming for all those who want to mine Dark Crystal.
Riding The Rails:
You’ve never heard of a choose your own adventure story quite like this — where personal and professional passions are combined to create a whole new way to explore the outdoors. Smartwool presents Riding the Rails, a short film about one man’s drive, his family’s love for the outdoors, and how their railroad-ready bikes allow them to access the most secluded wild places in the Northeastern United States.
Kiruna to Riksgränsen - The Best MTB Trails in Northern Sweden:
Long beautiful mtb rides in the midnight sun of Lapland. The best trails between Kiruna and Riksgränsen. Dusty downhill laps in Luossavaara to long enduro descents in big terrain. Featuring the trails of: Loussavaara, Trollsjön, Rallarvägen/rallarvegen: Riksgränsen to Rombaksbotn, Stora ölturen, Katterjåkk - Gatterjavri - Katterat, Ädnamvaara. All clips except the ones from Ädnamvaara were solo filmed in less than 24 hours to show the potential of these amazing trails in Lapland, northern Sweden.
Ride Every Day - The Bass Way:
Six years ago, Paul Basagoitia was a household name in freeride mountain biking, pushing the limits in extreme events such as Red Bull Rampage and Crankworx, when a life-changing spinal cord injury halted his career. Documenting an unprecedented glimpse into the world of spinal cord injuries, the film Any One of Us provided an intimate look at Paul’s journey. But he hasn’t stopped writing the next chapter.
Queen City Cinema - In The Cut:
Over 30 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the awesome Cinema Queen City trip with Garrett Reynolds, Dakota Roche, Corey Martinez, Nathan Williams and even a guest appearance from the legendary Jimmy Levan.
Ratty Matty - No Bad Thoughts:
Three years of off and on filming. I want to thank Maty for being Maty. I hope his energy and love for riding came through this section.
Felipe Nunes' "Limitless" Part:
One of the gnarliest to do it, Felipe charges rails and hills head-on and even hits vert with the Birdman. This part smashes through every barrier. Unreal.
The Story Behind Nike's "What If?" Campaign:
Back in the late ’90s, Nike figured out a clever and unconventional way to reach skaters as they developed what became one of the earliest and most memorable TV commercial campaigns to feature skateboarding — the “What If?” series. We decided to do a little digging and talk to the heads behind the campaign to tell us how the idea came about.
Vans X Norma Ibarra -| Skate Photobook:
Norma Ibarra is a skateboarder, mountain biker, photographer, gardener, and social media marketer, all rolled into one. Originally from Mexico, she is committed to documenting skaters and shedding light on lesser-known communities around the world. For this project, Norma created a photobook focused on the skate scene in Mexico.
The Stomping Grounds - Official Trailer:
For decades, the pursuit of adventure, deep powder and massive spines has taken professional skiers like Mark Abma and Michelle Parker to the far reaches of the globe. As skiers, the desire to seek more and to escape is ingrained in our DNA. But that doesn’t mean our immediate surroundings don’t possess their own special treasures.
Maneuvers:
Maneuvers (Manöver) is an experimental animation combining skiing with stop-motion animation.
Running On Empty ft. Rory Bosio:
The average person walks Corsica’s merciless GR20 trail in two weeks. Ultrarunner Rory Bosio is not average. See what the 118 mile trail looks like in 50 hours.
Prolyfyck Run Crew:
Through the language of running, Prolyfyck Run Crew is creating a safe space where Black runners can see themselves represented, and all runners are welcome, in Charlottesville, VA.

