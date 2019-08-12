Movies For Your Monday

Ransom - Speed:
Client: Scott Sports. Production Company: Scrap. Director/Editor: Leigh Powis. Director of Photography: Brandon Kelly. Creative Director: Eddie Foster. Executive Producer: Kevin Landry. Producer: Drew Eastwood.
Kirt Voreis - Whistler Rip:
Filming got cut short trying transfer from Fade to Black to A-Line. Pee'd some blood, got real dehydrated, and spent the night in the ER with bruised kidneys and Rhabdomyolysis. Still had fun though! Love me some Whistler Bike Park, will be back for more...
Miranda Miller Introduces the All-New Process 134:
Join Miranda on a Pacific Northwest Adventure.
Adam Brayton VS Fit4Racing's Jonny Thompson:
Pro downhill rider Adam Brayton is renowned for being in amazing physical shape however, can he beat his coach in a best of three challenge in the gym?
Victor Gradeus - Dirt Merchant Brakeless:
Risky moves.
Endur'home - Charles Bousquet:
Filmed in Vosges, France.
2018 Steve Smith Memorial:
The 2019 edition takes place September 13-15th at Mount Washington Bike Park on Vancouver Island.
20 Years Going Down:
Highlights from our 20th Anniversary Party on July 27, 2019.
Radfest 2019:
Every year Radical Bikes, a bike park in Essex, UK holds its "Radfest" weekend event. This year the bike park celebrates its 10th year and Radfest was bigger and better than ever!
The Slayer - Official Trailer:
In one small town, trick-or-treating turns to terror. The Slayer brings a rider’s worst nightmare to life, as they fight to survive against an unstoppable killing machine. The film features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the iconic horror films of the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. Watch it, if you dare.
Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V1:
The start of it all.
Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V2:
That whip to tail whip is legendary.
Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V3:
Mind blowing precision and technical mastery.
Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4:
The handplant bar spin is a particular favourite.
Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V5:
Easily the most creative Utah segment yet.
Hallowed Ground - Ep. 3 Macba:
We're back with another episode of DIG's Hallowed Ground - an in-depth look at the history of some of the most iconic spots in BMX, with insight from some of the names who have thrown themselves down, along, or up them. This time we focus on Barcelona, Spain and the famous, and even one-time controversial, Macba - a spot that has become much more, almost a right of passage to the travelling rider on their first visit to Barca. With the help of Simone Barraco, Bruno Hoffmann, Lewis Mills and more, we break it down...
Being - Bob Burnquist:
Skateboarding legend Bob Burnquist shocked the masses when he walked away from Skateboard Big Air in 2017, saying that the future was in the youth’s hands. But he hasn’t completely wrapped up his skateboarding career.
Return to Send’er - Official Trailer:
Starring: Mark Abma, Karl Fostvedt, Sam Kuch, and Logan Pehota
Artifishal - The Fight to Save Wild Salmon:
Artifishal is a film about people, rivers, and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide toward extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature. A film by Josh "Bones" Murphy.
Hometown:
When Hurricane Sandy hit the east coast, all the hard work and heart Billy Durney put toward building his dream restaurant came to an unexpected halt. But that didn't stop this bodyguard-turned-pitmaster from pulling through for his Brooklyn community. He lifted his hometown's spirits with damn good barbecue, and in turn, they inspired his greatest pursuit yet.
Photo: JbLiautard
