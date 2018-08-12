Movies For Your Monday

Day & Night with Sam Pilgrim:
We had the idea for a unique video that contrasted day and night, so we headed to Kamloops BC with Sam Pilgrim and filmmaker Scott Secco to make it happen. Sam is one of our favourite riders to watch, and it's awesome to see him bring some of his slope tricks to the enduro bike. We battled some crazy weather and some very late nights, but the end result was worth it.
Kyle Norbraten - Straight Outta PG:
If you've seen Kranked 8 then you know that Kyle Norbraten is, "straight outta PG" and likes to "party on the trails." This summer we brought Kyle back to his hometown of Prince George, BC to revisit the trails he grew up partying on.
Jake Innes Ignites The Isle:
Video: August Nesbitt.
Theo Hucks His Test Rig:
Creative lines, mad hucks, insane speeds, and close calls. A flat out edit of a full gas season in the Alps.
Pinned - Matt Dennis:
Aussie on the slay after work on the new race track at Fernie Alpine Resort.
Gideon Bender - Riding From the Heart:
This season was supposed to be a team effort with my riding friend, Declan Ervin. We were planning training and race schedules to reach our dream of racing World Cups, but our whole community was devastated when Declan tragically died in a snowshoeing accident February 25. I struggled to find the will to continue after Declan was gone but I know he is with me every time I race. - Gideon Bender.
Canadian Nationals 2018:
Kovarik Racing at the 2018 Canadian National DH Championships at Panorama Mountain Resort.
BSS Youth Syndicate - iXS Int. Rookies Championships:
The BSS Youth Syndicate made it to the iXS International Championships at Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. It´s the inofficial World Cup of the young guns! Enjoy a race report from a different view!
JBC 4X Revelations 2018:
JBC 4X Revelations is the world's biggest 4X show, organized by Tomáš Slavík in Czech Republic. Results: 1.) Tomáš Slavík 2.) Quentin Derbier 3.) Felix Beckeman 4.) Petr Pala 5.) Mikuláš Nevrkla.
Behind The Scenes with Sam Pilgrim and Scott Secco on ''Day & Night''
After five days of filming, Scott Secco and Pinkbike were able to produce ''Day & Night with Sam Pilgrim.'' This is the story of how it came to be.
Kyle Hansen “Barred for Life” - Full Segment:
Some mighty creative builds.
Process Black:
A magazine challenge for the athletes.
Tyler Fernengel in The Michigan Video:
Tyler's break out part.
Tyler Fernengel For Markit:
Tyler's young and better than everyone already.
Tyler Fernengel's Insane 2016 Haro BMX Section:
Two years of stacking clips, injuries, pain, recovery, and life in between have all led to this. Four minutes of high-speed, hit you over the head riding from the one and only Tyler Fernengel.
Tyler Fernengel - Silverdome:
Tyler Fernengel sessions the abandoned Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, making the desolate stadium his own playground.
Tony Alva - Pass The Bucket:
Considered to be one of the the most influential skateboarders of all time, Tony Alva, an original Z-Boy, hit a bottom four years ago battling drug addiction and alcoholism. There, at his lowest point, his reliance on successes and ego came into perspective for the first time. Tony's fight for sobriety and truth has recently lead him to a new perspective on life and direction moving forward. Dedicated to giving back Tony now see's passing the bucket as the only way out.
Chris Joslin - Foundation:
The amount of footage that he has produced in four years is unprecedented. The level of skateboarding that he operates at is insurmountable. Joslin is one of the best.
Taranaki:
Janina Kuzma, Anna Segal, and Evelina Nilsson travel to the North Island of New Zealand with a goal to summit and ski all four skiable volcanic peaks in the region. The original objectives become out of reach due to foul conditions, but as the weather window shrinks, Mt Taranaki only expands in their minds - not just a land mass, but a mountain with a temperament and soul.
Free Solo - Trailer:
From award-winning documentary filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, comes Free Solo, a stunning, intimate, and unflinching portrait of free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock... the 3,200ft El Capitan in Yosemite National Park… without a rope.
