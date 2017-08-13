Movies For Your Monday

Stevie Smith Park Opening Day: Stevie Smith is a legend to the sport of mountain biking. When we lost Stevie we lost a part of the Canadian mountain bike community and a role model of the sport. The city of Nanaimo volunteered their time and resources to create the Stevie Smith Bike Park to help carry forth his legacy.









Aaron Gwin - Mont-Sainte-Anne 2017: One of the greatest race runs in history.









School's Out: The kids in Squamish keep getting better! Thanks to Ben, Dane, Charlie, Max, Mateo and Danny for doing your thing!









Wollongong RAW - Keiran Volk: Nothing but bike noises and speed.









Dylan Sherrard x Shred Hard 60 x 2: After a long day coaching at Shred Hard Summer Camp, Dylan Sherrard loves to spin his legs on the lupin infested alpine singletracks that live behind the Sun Peaks Bike Park. It's a quiet, flowy place to be. Keep your eye out for a fresh 60 seconds of shredding every Monday morning.









Summer Slush - LosHackos: A short clip featuring David Erstling and Vali Groeger at Bikepark Innsbruck in Austria Filmed and edited by Marius Badstuber Crossmedia.









Mud/Roots/Rocks - Sam Stanfield:



@sam-stanfield and I headed up north to check out some gnarly, and damn beautiful, secret trails.





Let Me Satisfy: One fast POV.









2017 Enduro World Series Round 6 - Aspen, Colorado: Round 6 of the Enduro World Series brought the Giant Factory Off-Road Team to North America for the first time this year. After a string of soggy races in Europe, they were treated to sunshine and dry trails—along with the lung-searing challenge of racing at altitudes topping 10,000 feet. The team was back to full strength in the Rocky Mountains, following a tough spring season that saw them endure their share of crashes and injuries. They were also joined by Mike Day, a former BMX pro who races with the team at select North American events. In the end, the team racked up a handful of top-10 stage finishes and gained some momentum heading into Round 7 at Whistler, British Columbia.









Seasons - Whistler, BC - Full Segment: This is a classic. Watch all the best riders at the time ripping in Whistler!









Seasons - Steve Peat - Full Segment: Steve Peat's epic segment from the film Seasons.









Cross / Roads with Kerry Werner and the Major Jake: Kona Pro cyclocross racer Kerry Werner knows that 'cross is always coming. He sees his everyday training rides as an opportunity to get rad. In Cross/Roads, we take you into Kerry’s world prior to the 2018 cyclocross season. We apologize in advance if you find yourself digging out your cowbell after this one.









Nathan Williams - Mothership: One of the best street riders in the business.









Augie Simoncini - TripTape - Full Segment: Augie Simoncini's closing section of the TripTape DVD.









WeThePeople - BMX in Vancouver: The WTP team throwing down in Van.









Leticia Bufoni - Push - Full Segment: Leticia shreds. Segment starts at 7:40.









Dashawn Jordan - Process - Hollywood 16: This is a rare look into what it’s like on a high-pressure mission. Dashawn Jordan doesn’t give up when the chips are down - he just comes back Hollywood swingin’.









Dashawn Jordan - Radar - Full Segment: Give Dashawn Jordan a challenge and he’ll always rise to the occasion. After a year of filming in places as diverse as Madrid and Paris, winning Tampa Am, and getting the cover of The Skateboard Mag, he came back to LA to get a couple of NBDs on the Hollywood 16. If Dashawn wasn’t already on your radar, he sure as hell is now.









Idea: Idea explores the skiing and personalities of Pep Fujas, Andy Mahre, and Eric Pollard.









Buster Keaton - The Art of the Gag: Before Edgar Wright and Wes Anderson, before Chuck Jones and Jackie Chan, there was Buster Keaton, one of the founding fathers of visual comedy. And nearly 100 years after he first appeared onscreen, we’re still learning from him. Today, i’d like to talk about the artistry (and the thinking) behind his gags.









