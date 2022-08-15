Movies For Your Monday

Timo Gapped The Whole Thing:

Timo Pritzel's crash during his second run at Whistler Crankworx 2004.Emil Johansson reigns supreme, Tomas Lemoine does the unthinkable, and Timothé Bringer carves his name into Red Bull Joyride history. Relive the top 3 runs from Red Bull Joyride 2022.Brandon Semenuk is back! This time, he reimagines the true essence of Slopestyle MTB by designing four unique features in hopes of advancing and promoting creativity in the sport, and allowing riders to bring their own creative riding styles to the table.To mark the 10-year anniversary of Red Bull Joyride, this year’s course includes a feature from Brandon Semenuk’s Realm project! Perfect timing to take a closer look into the making of 'Realm' and what went into the process of reimagining slopestyle!Three days of shooting, one day to edit and submit, with a total of six photographers competing for the top prize of $5,000. Kaz spent the first weekend of Crankworx shooting for his Deep Summer 2022 Photo Challenge entry.The iconic dust and rock of the 45th State is no stranger to having Belgian freeride athlete Thomas Genon, aka Tommy G, tearing down its shale slopes and launching off its cliff faces. But while Tommy has visited Utah on eight separate occasions, all of these trips have been centred around riding in one of the wildest sporting events on the planet. Red Bull Rampage. ‘No Schedule’ is a video concept that builds off the back of Tommy’s multiple Rampage experiences. The project sets out to answer a question: Away from the structure and time constraints of contest riding, what can a rider like Tommy do with the legendary Utah terrain? To find an answer to this, the project sees Tommy head out to the desert on a three week trip with good friends Louis Reboul, Eliott Lapotre, and Paul Fisson. With videographer Christian Rigal capturing the madness. With endless style, insane moves, experimental features and epic scenery, ‘No Schedule’ achieves all it set out to do.Footage from a sick few days up Unity woods with the Giro team while filming for Just Because. It was sick to jam it out with everyone and we hope you enjoy this long cut. Build by Trailshark boiz Ollie Hindley and James Pettit. Big up Jim Heeney for facilitating. Filmed by Jim Topliss and Tom Gulson. Edit: Josh Lewis.What could beat a week-long session with your mates hanging out in the woods with bikes? That is precisely the aim of Fest Sessions Polska; to ride as much as possible on an insane course with four distinct lines. Poland greeted us with hospitality, great food, and a massive playground. It was refreshing to share the track with some of the most remarkable female riders on the planet! With Vero Sandler, CJ Selig, Vinny Armstrong, Gemma Corbera, Robin Goomes and Chelsea Kimball all making an effort to come out, we were more than stacked with talent and steez! Robin throwing down tricks while Vinny steezing each gap was a blessing to see - just watch the clip already!After two long years away, the team was finally able to get a chance to race on their home trails in Whistler, BC! There’s always something special about being able to race in your backyard, and with their friends and family in the crowds, the team was ready to push that little bit extra.The demanding trails in Whistler made for some dramatic racing for the team, bringing huge highs and tough lows. The crowds were loud every time Jesse, Andréane, or Remi came through, egging the trio on, surely helping them find a tenth or two over the weekend. From battling through injuries, double podiums, mega Jenga, and a team win: this is The Jank Files.The idea of ‘No Fun.’ came from the urge to do something different. To hit the road and see what happens. To create a video that was made by us, for us. With footage from all four corners of the United States. ’No Fun.’ is the culmination of a year's worth of blood and sweat shared between two friends who have been through it all.” - Ryan ChadwickWhen you talk about productivity in BMX, the name Felix Prangenberg has to be right towards the top of the list - this guy never stops putting out mind-blowing and ultra progressive riding on the regular. This eight minute beast is yet another absolute jaw dropper. Sit back and soak it all in. BMX is lucky to have this guy.After the dust settled from BMX Street Station madness, we spent a week in Lyon, France touring around and enjoying the spots! Unfortunately, we battled rain and intense heat every day of the trip, but we still managed to have an awesome time and squeeze in some riding between the storms. Enjoy "Last In Lyon!"Welcome to Big Sky country, where the frontside ollies are higher and the kinked rails take you straight into a freshwater lake. Jake Wooten hit the road over the past year with Bobby Bils and Ira Ingram behind the lens for what Jake describes as his third legit video part. So roll down the windows and press play for a breath of fresh air with the all-terrain animal that is Jake Wooten.Jack Black cruised thru to yell 'Do a Kickflip' and—if your kickflip was tenacious enough—gave away boards!Louie explores the halls of higher education with Ryan Lee, stacking unthinkable hits at the iconic USC campus. Dude's earned his degree.Magic hour is not so much a particular time a day as a culmination of powerful moments in some of the most beautiful, wild places on the planet. For 27 years, Teton Gravity Research has been searching for the right place with the right crew at the perfect time to experience life at its fullest. Between the thrill of the hunt and the peace of floating down a mountain, the sum of our experiences becoming greater than its parts is what we seek. If you ask us, our annual snow film Magic Hour is just that. Starring: Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Ian McIntosh, Griffin Post, Nick McNutt, Tim Durtschi, Kai Jones, Christina Lustenberger, Sam Smoothy, Parkin Costain, Amy Jane David, KC Deane, Veronica Paulsen, Jim Ryan, Michelle Parker, Jeremy Jones, Bode Merrill, Simon Hillis, McRae Williams, Jake Hopfinger, and Nat Murphy.Old friends on a new adventure, exploring the unknown, the wild blue yonder. This may look like any old tent, though it’s much more than that, for what it's keeping out of the elements, safe from weather, is the experiences and memories created by this bunch inside. The canvas may be thin but the stories held inside are as thick as blood. In what may be the final instalment of the Seeking Nirvana series, Canvas Oasis follows four friends as they embark on a new journey of discovery, camaraderie, challenge, and triumph, from the comforts of their makeshift wall tent nestled high in the Coast Mountains.Meet the boys: Trent McCrerey and Knox Hammack. Trent and Knox are pro kayakers that won TGR's community entry for the Tough Fun Film Series, and spent the better part of May and June on a road trip of epic proportions, chasing water levels throughout the American West. Follow their adventure in TGR's final short film from the Tough Fun trilogy, and watch them run some of the gnarliest whitewater in this part of the world.“Le Voyage is one of, if not the best trad first ascent I have ever done”: that’s quite a statement, coming from world class rock climber James Pearson. That’s the reason why fellow The North Face athletes Jacopo Larcher and Siebe Vanhee teamed up to look for the first repetitions of the route, located in the beautiful forests above the Annot village, in the French Alps.Host Erin Sullivan guides us on a journey to understand the complicated issues associated with plastics—challenging us to curb mindless consumption and make positive changes in our own lives.