Movies For Your Monday

Steps to the Top - Emil Johansson:
Congratulations to Emil for his Joyride victory.
Coastal Loam With a Hint of Dirt:
Real trail riding, no jib skids, just fresh loam and coastal dirt. This is what this bike was born for. The Enduro has been a staple rig for the past 20 years. While this bike continues to surprise us year after year, it feels like it couldn't get any better... or could it?
Caleb Holonko - Into The Woods:
North Vancouver local Caleb Holonko riding in the woods. Video: Max Berkowitz.
Men in Bikes - Brett Tippie:
The winner of the 2019 Dirt Diaries contest at Crankworx. Directed by @fastfokus.
Step By Step:
The silver medal winner from the 2019 Dirt Diaries contest. A film by Max Sauerbrey.
Trail's Alive!:
The bronze medal winner from the 2019 Dirt Diaries contest. A film by Anne Cleary and Lacy Kemp. Featuring: Veronique Sandler, Vaea Verbeeck, Casey Brown, Hannah Bergemann, Micayla Gatto, and Britney White.
Rip Off Worlds Bike Morzine:
Over 100 participants and hundreds of spectators gathered on Super Morzine to enjoy the Rip Off Worlds with plenty of whips, food, beer, and good vibes.
Dudes of Hazzard - Stealing Axles And Galloping Turns:
Liam and James decide to lengthen their stay in Madeira but disaster strikes James down and Liam presses on alone... will someone come to James' rescue?
Bike Anstalt - Stangerbeez Ne Kleine 2.0 - Jam Highlights:
Great day and great vibes during the Stangerbeez Jam in Starnberg. Thomas Haselmann with the second angle. Hope you enjoy!
Passion:
A documentary by Peter Jamison delving into the lifestyles of freeride mountain bike athletes: David Lieb, Reed Boggs, Ethan Nell, Matt Macduff, and Nicholi Rogatkin.
The Backwoods Jam 2018:
Highlights from the 2018 Backwoods Jam. The 2019 Jam will be held on August 24th at the Coast Gravity Park.
Matt Macduff - Revenge:
Matt Macduff is back at it with a banging video where he rides street and dirt better than ever. Since his crash on the Loop of Doom back in 2016, Matt appeared in various video projects but this is his first project where he mixes the two disciplines again. Filmed all over the world during the last three years, his latest video proves once again that Matt Macduff is on top of his game!
Riding Circles - Erik Hölperl:
It seems like everything has been discovered by now, all continents, the oceans, and even space. As a young person, you could get the impression that we came a generation too late to discover something truly new. A feeling that must be overcome somehow. For me, looking for places that have been forgotten by time and give them a new purpose did just that. See something different in them, that others overlooked, something new. Capture their unique beauty for generations to come before some of those places decay and disappear forever. Find beauty in things others believe to be ugly. Join me on my journey around the world, in constant search for new places to discover, ride and document. A small glimpse behind the scenes of how I take my self-portraits.
Motor City Cinema - Cinema BMX:
Sit back and listen to the sounds of Motown as Garrett Reynolds, Chad Kerley, Dak Roche, Nathan Williams, and Corey Martinez breathe new life into the streets of Detroit.
Matt Ray - AZ Heat:
Visiting old and new spots of the valley, Matt brought his tech and burly style to the table.
Ishod Wair - Back On My BS
Stylish as ever.
Parley Street Surfers:
Big wave surfer Frank Solomon takes to the streets of Johannesburg to live a day in the life of South Africa’s Street Surfers – waste pickers that scour the streets for recyclables that would otherwise end up in our oceans. They are the overlooked heroes of recycling, contributing up to 90% of the country's recycling efforts.
My Mom Vala:
Life has a way of putting us where we need to be. For Vala, that’s in both Greenland – where she works at her family’s fishing lodge – and Reykjavík, where she teaches her daughter how to do it all on her own, too.
Jacopo Larcher's Rise:
To The North Face’s Jacopo Larcher, Northern Italy’s ‘Tribe’ represents not only his longest and most demanding project to date, but a six-year evolution from trad newcomer to one of the most versatile and accomplished climbers in the world. And yet, despite opening this 30-metre punisher – a line hidden in the woodlands of Cadarese and that is argued to be the hardest single-pitch climb on Earth. In March of this year, Larcher chose to forgo his right to grade the route, deciding not to reduce his astonishing achievement to a number, but to allow it to stand as a monument to the fellow athletes, the climbing community and the friends who helped push him to its roof. Together, we rise.
Force - The Story Of Mikey Schaefer:
Warning: Contains expletives. Force is the collected footage from 10 years of Mikey Schaefer’s climbs, summits, and misadventures in Patagonia woven together into a story of success, fear, joy, and growth.
