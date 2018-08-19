Movies For Your Monday

Alchemy 3:
A free film by Eric Lawrenuk. Presented by: Chromag, Dissent Labs, and Rocky Mountain Bicycles. Riders: Anthony Messere, Brandon Semenuk, Carson Storch, Curtis Robinson, Dan Skogland, Dustin Gilding, Dylan Dunkerton, Eric Lawrenuk, Jordie Lunn, Mitch Forbes, Nick Tingren, Paul Genovese, Reece Wallace, and more
Kaylee Gibb - My First Backflip:
This is a little video about my first backflip to dirt.
Whistler Crankworx - 2018 Whip Off Highlights:
Highlights of the biggest party of the year.
Fernie BC/Canada Cup Finals 2018 - Dunbar Summer Series:
Fernie Alpine Resort hosts the BC/Canada Cup as the first stop of the season in the Dunbar Summer Race Series. The steep track made for some challenging racing and provided some exciting riding.
Incompleteness - Matvey Cheboksarov:
Riding on slopestyle course in Perm, Russia.
Munsyari, Trail Reconnaissance in the Indian Himalayas:
India looks gorgeous.
Following Vink & Friends in Châtel:
Had a nice week riding and camping in Châtel. Thanks everyone for the good times!
Mother Earth:
A gorgeous tribute to nature, the Lil'wat people, and the beauty of mountain biking.
Gamble - Full Part - Sheffield feat. Steve Peat:
Steel City Media and Creative Concept bring you the much anticipated new feature film 'GAMBLE', priding itself on bringing some of downhill's most talented and charismatic riders together, outside of the tape, on tracks tailored for madness. Click here to buy now.
Behind The Scenes With Graham Agassiz & Paris Gore:
For his recent Dakine assignment, Paris Gore was tasked with shooting an action photo and supporting images for a two-page ad.
Kansas Kills:
Bruno Hoffman, Ty Morrow, Devon Smilie, and the rest of the Eclat crew throw down hard in Kansas.
Colt Fake - Banned 5 - Full Part:
Amazing spot selection, riding, and general disregard for life and limb.
It's Later Than You Think - Trailer:
Dak Roche, Chase Hawk, and Dan Foley will have full parts. Should be good.
Tony Hawk - The Nine Club Interview:
Tony Hawk discusses his brother giving him his first skateboard and that board ending up in the Smithsonian, getting on Powell Peralta, filming “The Search For Animal Chin”, starting Birdhouse, doing 50 tricks at age 50, the 900, why he started The Tony Hawk Foundation, Tony Hawks Pro Skater video games, getting on Lakai Footwear, the technique for doing the loop, getting slimed on Nickelodeon and much more!
Tony Hawk Lands 900 At 48:
17 years to the day after making the first 900, Tony Hawk pushes himself to the breaking point and battles through this personal goal. Tony says this might be his last 900 ever. His determination and drive are just as admirable as making the trick. Congratulations.
Tony Hawk - 50 tricks at Age 50:
I never imagined being able to skate into my adult life, or that anyone would still care if I did. To celebrate, I did 50 tricks that I've created (and/or pioneered on vert). Thanks to all of you that made this dream possible. It's been an unreal ride, but I'm not done yet.
Tony Hawk Lands The 900 - ESPN X Games:
After many attempts Tony Hawk nails the first-ever 900 in competition in Vert Best Trick at X Games 5 in San Francisco.
Kris Foster - Real Moto 2018:
Full send.
Lunag Ri – David Lama & Conrad Anker walk the line:
In 2016, David Lama and Conrad Anker had set out to climb Lunag Ri, a stunningly beautiful, unclimbed peak of 6,907meters on the borderline between Nepal and Tibet. As things didn’t go as planned the duo has to retreat just shy of the summit but returns one year later, determined to bring the project to an end. Despite prime conditions and all the knowledge gathered during their last attempt, their endeavour is stopped rapidly with Anker ’s life dangling between life and death, leaving Lama with some tough decisions to make.
A Taco Told In Texas:
A Taco Told In Texas isn't really about a taco. It's about a guy with an eighth grade education who became a millionaire. And then he lost it all. And then he became a millionaire again. And then he lost it all. Again. And then he bought a used shipping container on Craiglist and started slinging the best tacos you've ever had out of it.
Title Photo by: Robb Thompson
