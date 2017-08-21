Movies For Your Monday

Carter - Home in Fernie: Carter Nieuwesteeg back on his home trails in Fernie, BC.









Tom Van Steenbergen and Noah Brousseau Get Silly at Silver Star! Fun lil vids are a nice change aren't they



Sunday In The Park 002: This week featuring Braedyn Kozman, Stephane Pelletier, and a guest star appearance by Charles Bradley.









Send It Saturday (Norcal Edition): Vincent Kimber sending it on some of Norcal's best trails to offer.









Whistler Vibes 2017: Whistler can be one sweet place to ride.









Yuho Kim in Sun Peaks: Pint sized shredder.









Pessi Downhill Summer 2017: Who wouldn't want to ride these trails?









Chance Leingang - Team Jorts: Chance Leingang riding Edora in Colorado.









Horgz Horgan Winter 2017: Cheers to the brothers Chris Maunsell and Jack Chapman for the clips up to 40 seconds and the rest of the lads for the assorted clips.









For The Freeride - Full Film: For the Freeride is a film showcasing our adventures from the last few years, riding with my best friends. We have travelled the country in search of big hills, big lines, and good times. These have been the best years of my life so far.









Arrival - Sunshine Coast - Full Part - SecondBase Films: Head to the Sunshine Coast of Australia where the SecondBase films crew go and dig out some amazing trails and have some fun.









Arrival - Logan Peat - Sunshine Coast - Full Part - SecondBase Films: Step into our world, as we bring you a raw look at the talents of the next wave of riders and photographers. Come face to face with our diverse styles as we take on new lines and new places. ARRIVAL is all about what is happening now. Bringing viewers into the reality of a new generation of freeriders and racers.









Full Movie: The Collective: A true classic.









Nigel Sylvester - Go - Dubai: Professional BMX'er Nigel Sylvester gives us an insane and one of a kind experience of what riding his bike is really like! In the 4th installment of 'GO' Nigel sky dives in the scorching desert of Dubai and the adventure continues.









Team Illingworth - Mongoose Jam 2017: Team Illingworth interjects some humor along with some top notch riding into their video for this years Mongoose Jam Video Battle at Woodward Camp. But that is what you would expect with a crew like this. Watch Greg Illingworth, Murray Loubser, Van Homan and camper Jack Seeley in this Kevin Schnider produced video.









Team Ryan - Mongoose Jam 2017: The winner of Mongoose Jam 2017 was Team Ryan! Cinematographer Matty Lambert really captured the feel of what it is like to ride around Camp Woodward. Add in the original riding of Paul Ryan, Kriss Kyle, Lahsaan Kobza and camper TJ Ettinger and you get one incredible video! Well done boys!









Arctic Red: Before the kill, there is the hunt. Through fair chase hunts, Tavis Molnar protects the opportunity for his hunters to test their own capabilities and create an experience in those chapters that precede the kill.









Tricolour: Featuring the NB Numeric team with main parts from PJ Ladd, Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and introducing Brandon Westgate.









Ingrid Backstrom - Seven Sunny Days - Full Segment: Ingrid is a badass.









Eclipse: It was a ridiculous idea from the start. Travel to the edge of the earth to see one of the planet’s rarest events- a total solar eclipse in the Arctic. Faced with the likely reality of bad weather obscuring the sun and having to battle frigid, arctic temperatures and winds, the odds did not favor success. Despite this the Salomon Freeski TV team and set out on an expedition to realize photographer, Reuben Krabbe’s grand vision to capture a single unique image- one of skiing during a solar eclipse. Persistence, preparation and a positive attitude was a guarantee of nothing as March 20th, 2015, dawned. The fate of the expedition’s goal would rest entirely in the hands of the weather gods.









