Movies For Your Monday

Kirt Voreis - Mt. Bachelor Shred:
9 year old Kiger Holmer and I shredding Mt. Bachelor bike park.
Wink Grant - Insight:
Video: Rupert Walker. Animations: Scott Waraniak.
Matt Bolton - Summer Time Slabbin'
A lap down some of my favourite Sea to Sky trails. Enjoy!
Skyline Raw - Billy Meaclem:
Billy Meaclem ripping Skyline Queenstown. Video: Josh Birkenhake.
Dust 'Till Dusk:
17 year old Jack Pelland ripping loamers in Squamish, BC. Rider: Jack Pelland (@thicc_jibs). Video: Ryan Grimm (@squamishshredits).
Riding At Home:
We take a ride with two time USA national enduro champion, Seamus Powell, to see how he spends his day to day life in an ever changing world.
Lightning Thunder - Åre Video Challenge 2020:
Alexander Bäckwall, Johanna Küchler, Simon Johansson, Sophia Fernaeus, Johan Gustavsson, Christoffer van Kuijl, Elina Vesterlund, Johan Ekman, Jens Mineur, and Elina Davidsson.
Geoff Gulevich - Sickest Track Ever:
Following Fraser Vaage down a mighty fine bicycle trail.
Jackson Goldstone - This Is Home:
Many mountain bike athletes start their careers early, honing skills well before the first signs of adolescence. Then there’s Jackson Goldstone. The Squamish, B.C. youth shot to stardom in 2010 when a homemade video of him riding, jumping, dropping, and spinning his balance bike on the way to kindergarten went viral. Since then, Jackson has risen to the top tiers of the sport, already demonstrating a signature style in mountain bike films and competing on the international stage, shoulder to shoulder with some of the best racers and freeriders in the world. Talent has played a large part in Jackson’s extraordinary riding ability, but so has his hometown of Squamish. With one of the most densely packed trail networks on the planet right outside his door, Jackson can challenge himself in any mountain biking discipline he chooses, every day of the year. Whether whipping out jump lines with his friends or pinning long, rugged downhill descents to eclipse his personal record, Jackson always rides to have fun. He thinks you should, too.
Everything 2 Wheels - Brendan Howey:
Howey has been on a tear these past few months. Riding everything he can get his hands on. Rider: Brendan Howey. Video: Lone Wolf Production.
Full Segment - Paul Basagoitia Shreds Crested Butte in Accomplice:
Even though Paul Basagoitia’s spinal injury at Red Bull Rampage took everything away from him, he’s gained something special through his rehabilitation: a new passion for mountain biking. Before his crash, Basagoitia was riding nearly every day, but the purpose was different. Being on the bike meant training, practicing jumps, and perfecting new tricks for competitions. There was never any time in his schedule for getting out and exploring his own backyard. Now, with the help of his pedal-assisted e-bike, Basagoitia is riding more than ever. In fact, he recently just logged 500 miles and is aiming to ride at least 1000 by the year's end.
Garrett Reynolds - REAL BMX 2020:
Watch Garrett Reynolds and filmer/editor Tony Ennis' entry into Real BMX 2020.
Nathan Williams - REAL BMX 2020:
Watch Nathan Williams and filmer/editor Peter Adam’s entry into Real BMX 2020.
Erik Elstran - REAL BMX 2020:
Watch Erik Elstran and filmer/editor Walter Pieringer's entry into Real BMX 2020.
Mark Appleyard's ''Globe'' Part:
Our 2003 SOTY could coast on his effortless style alone, but he’s still in the streets flipping onto hubbas and rails like a true pro. Witness the glory and the grace.
New Balance's "Trust Tiago" Video:
Tiago takes his signature NBs for a street test and no bump to bar or hip-high ledge is safe.
Evan Smith's "Modern Frequency" DC Part:
Captain Cosmic keeps the hits coming with another part full of head-scratching hammers. Tune in and trip out - Evan is on one.
It’s All Home Water - A Northern Light:
Encompassing over 1,000,000 acres, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is in peril from a proposed toxic copper mine on the park’s boundary. Nathaniel Riverhorse Nakadate paddles through the BWCAW to give voice to a silent, pristine place. A film by Riverhorse Nakadate and Tony Czech.
Yeti Presents - Tootsie:
Custodian by day, Texas barbecue pitmaster by night, Tootsie Tomanetz wrote the book on hard work and dedication. At 81, she's spent the best part of the last 15 years making the best barbecue in Texas at Snow's BBQ.
Crossing Home - A Skier’s Journey:
For travellers, life on the road ultimately winds to an end, and the compass points towards home. In the series finale, after excursions through ski cultures across the globe, Chad Sayers and Forrest Coots go back to the beginning - British Columbia. Embarking on a 3 week expedition, they boat, bushwack, ski, and packraft the spine of the Coast mountains. From interior plateau, steep chutes and over the Homathko Icefield, to the lush, carpeted coastal inlets of the Pacific coast. What is the meaning of home? A cast of characters help them understand what that term truly means.
Photo: Erik Hölperl
0 Comments
Post a Comment