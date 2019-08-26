Movies For Your Monday

Seth Sherlock - #whatwereyoudoingat10:
Seth Sherlock, just won his first junior downhill World Cup. Take a look back at what he could do when he was just 10 years old.
Ransom - Built for Versatility:
Scott Sports X Scrap Creative. Director: Leigh Powis. DP: Brandon Kelly. Creative: Eddie Foster. Exec Producer: Kevin Landry. Producer: Drew Eastwood. Athlete: Joel Ducrot.
Vernon Vibin:
Film: Max Langille. Edit: Peter Jamison.
Owen Marks Rips With The Haro Thread Slope:
Rider: Owen Marks. Camera Operator: Isaac Wallen.
In Our Nature:
Michael Sousa Cinema's Dirt Diaries Entry for Crankworx 2019.
Coastal Fires:
Directed by Liam Moss and Paul Cain.
Crowdworx:
There's about a million photographers and filmers producing content of the same action at Crankworx every year. Here's a look from a different perspective, often overlooked by the media, but integral to the success of the event - the crowd.
For Those About To Fly:
Sending it in Brazil.
Heiko Krause - Smithers BC:
Heiko Krause tearing up his hometown trails of Smithers BC. Numerous days, good times, and even a bear encounter put into this one, enjoy!
Oscillation:
Back and forth, forward and back. Mastery on the bike comes from constant repetition. Whether it’s your hundredth time down a trail or you’re about to drop into a new one for the first time, steady, well-rehearsed motions are what will get you through. So ride fast and send it deep, because the Slayer is built for those who charge.
Christian Rigal - 2019 Cinematography Reel:
Thanks to all the brands, production companies, and agencies I've had the pleasure of working with!
Tom Dugan - Holy Fit:
Watching Tom Dugan ride a bike is fun.
Tate Roskelley - Headlights:
“The most creative rider ever.” Tate Roskelley lives up to his reputation with his Headlights video part that will leave you baffled and replaying again and again.
73 Questions With Tony Hawk:
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk takes Vogue on a tour of his San Diego home and answers 73 questions. Tony Hawk talks about appearing on the Simpsons, raising a family of skaters, and just how good he actually is at video games.
Nike SB Mexico - Vórtice:
The colours, the textures, the spots. A whirlwind video from the Nike SB Mexico team. This is Vórtice.
Ryan Decenzo's Battle Scars:
He racked his tenderoni on the Hollywood 16, and then did the splits at the Davis Gap. This is Ryan Decenzo, and these are his Battle Scars.
Saving Martha:
Tasmania is regarded as one of the wildest, most pristine states in Australia. In recent years however that reputation has been tarnished by the boom of the local salmon farming industry. With environmental regulations struggling to keep pace with the industry’s growth, the marine environments that host the industry have been significantly impacted and in some cases have approached collapse. Increased scrutiny of the industry – aided by the mobile nature of ocean pen farming – has forced operators to find new locations. When the industry set their sights on opening up a new territory on neighbouring King Island - adjacent to the world-class waves of Martha Lavinia Beach – they were unaware they were also picking a fight with surfers worldwide.
Dream Job - Trailer:
This looks hilarious.
Seven Worlds, One Planet - Trailer:
Seven continents, all unique. Seven Worlds, One Planet is the latest natural history landmark from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, narrated by Sir David Attenborough. The series will showcase the rich diversity of Earth’s seven continents and what makes each one unique.
Try And Love:
Bull riding and stock contracting, they share a lot of the same emotions. For HD Page, his previous life bull riding is channeled into raising bucking bulls that are themselves next-level athletes. Two-time World Champion JB Mauney can attest. And in both riding and raising, doing it well comes down to two things: try, and love.
