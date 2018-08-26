Movies For Your Monday

Deflated:
Dewey has a deep dark secret that he has never had to share with anyone. He's finally had enough and tries to quit biking.
Passion Has Side Effects - No Bad Days:
Passion has a funny way of rubbing off on people. Whether you plan on it or not. Riders: Dillon Butcher, Adam Piatek, and Tom Van Steenbergen. Video: Calvin Huth.
Deep Summer 2018 - Hailey Elise:
72 hour photo contest Crankworx.
Richie Rude - Heavy Flow:
The day after Richie Rude narrowly missed out on a podium at the Whistler EWS we dragged him out for a hot lap recap on Stage 4 - Heavy Flow to Hind Sight to Lower Tunnel Vision. I guess you could call this a recovery ride!
Williams Lake - A Fresh Start:
2017 was a difficult year for Williams Lake. The town was nealry burnt down from three directions. With sheer luck of winds, the town was saved and the community is more motivated than ever to build trails and provide the world class mountain biking they are so proud of.
Dawn to Dusk - The La Sal Peak:
The Fezzari La Sal Peak is a long travel 29er for the down and ups.
Vincent Tupin and Eliott Lapôtre's Wild Ride in Les Vosges:
Riders: Vincent Tupin and Eliott Lapotre. Video: Edgar Hans.
LongHairMetal:
Basil Weber is the vice Swiss champion in DH for 2018, so he's fast... ridiculously fast. Video: Roland Ogg.
Bicheno Build and Trail Preview:
Hamish's slice of Tassie paradise is coming along nicely.
This Is My Canvas – Robin Wallner:
Good to see Robin crushing it on the EWS circuit.
Shooting the Sh*t Vol. 2:
Just some random footage of the boys having a session at the local jumps. Calgary jump scene is alive and well. More sessions to come! Hope you enjoy. Riders in order: Liam Baylis, Stephane Pelletier, Andrew Young, Palmer Crerar, Marco Perizzolo, Speedy, Scott Thornhill, Paul Harrop, and Max Langille.
Schladming - Getting Skitz At Europe's Best Bike Park:
Probably the sickest place in the world to take your downhill bike. Sam Robbie and Jacob O'Donoghue-Price take it through the motions down the best Schladming has to offer.
Dakota Roche - Cinema BMX:
Watch Dak put it down with two minutes of fresh footage in Cinema's latest Signature Sessions video.
Franco Morales - Welcome To The Team:
Franco Morales forma parte del team de Vans Argentina y nos muestra su poder patinando en Mar del Plata.
'Til The End:
To say the Santa Cruz squad is stacked is an understatement. This vid showcases some soon-to-be household names, as well as the OGs. Now sit back and enjoy this feature presentation...
Daedalus:
An eclectic cast of shredders tackle terrain in America’s Southern Hemisphere, with some special footy from Brazilian legend Rodrigo TX.
Hungry Life - Yellowstone River:
Making food part of every adventure is Chef Eduardo Garcia’s mission. With fellow chef Ranga Perera, they create a most-enviable meal on the banks of the Yellowstone River with a few found ingredients, a hand-constructed oven, and time to fish – a rarity in itself. Pour yourself a whiskey sour muddled with charred pine and check out the film.
The Dawn Wall - Trailer:
In January, 2015, American rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson captivated the world with their effort to climb The Dawn Wall, a seemingly impossible 3,000 foot rock face in Yosemite National Park, California. The pair lived on the sheer vertical cliff for weeks, igniting a frenzy of global media attention. But for Tommy Caldwell, The Dawn Wall was much more than just a climb. It was the culmination of a lifetime defined by overcoming obstacles. At the age of 22, the climbing prodigy was taken hostage by rebels in Kyrgyzstan. Shortly after, he lost his index finger in an accident, but resolved to come back stronger. When his marriage fell apart, he escaped the pain by fixating on the extraordinary goal of free climbing The Dawn Wall. Blurring the line between dedication and obsession, Caldwell and his partner Jorgeson spend six years meticulously plotting and practicing their route. On the final attempt, with the world watching, Caldwell is faced with a moment of truth. Should he abandon his partner to fulfill his ultimate dream, or risk his own success for the sake of their friendship?
WC Jameson:
Directed and Photographed: Mack Fisher & Taylor McIntosh
Hearing Colours:
The life of Neil Harbisson is like something out of a sci-fi novel. Neil was born with achromatopsia, a rare condition that leaves 1 in 30,000 people completely colourblind. But Neil isn’t colourblind, far from it. After convincing his doctors to implant an antenna into the back of his head, Neil now possesses a new sense – the ability to hear coluors.
Title Photo by: Hailey Elisee
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment