Movies For Your Monday

This is the Motherload - Ep. 1:

Steps To The Top - Gracey Hemstreet:

Akrigg On The Rocks:

This is Home - Marine Cabirou:

A Canadian Odyssey - Ep. 1:

Underexposed - Carrabassett Valley, ME:

Backwoods Jam - 2022:

Backwoods Jam 2022 - Paul's Cam - Raw:

The Quadruple Crown:

Wesley Sherrell - Flow:

Ranch Hand:

Brett Silva - Off The Rails:

F-It All - Mix Section:

Scandis:

Stunts:

Sanbongi:

Tanner Hall - Yearbook:

Eric Hjorleifson - Claim:

Purple Tiger - Racing Outside The Box:

No Straight Lines:

Photo:

Two years after tragedy strikes, best friends Izzy Lynch and Tessa Treadway gather for a family bike trip in Golden BC. Since losing her husband in 2019, Tessa has found her joy again in seeking out new adventures through mountain biking and farming while Izzy is finding relief in movement in the outdoors at seven months pregnant with her second child. Plans go awry when a new cow escapes the pen on Tessa’s farm, and the bike adventure turns into searching for it with four young kids in tow. Follow along as Izzy and Tessa turn their trials into triumphs by way of the bicycle on the trails of Golden. BC.Gracey Hemstreet’s steps to the top are still being taken, but that doesn’t mean she is starting at the bottom. At only 17, she has drawn the eyes of industry heavyweights and fans alike, all rooting to see her keep on pushing to reach her potential. During this year’s race season she had established a strong lead in the overall at Mont-Sainte-Anne, leaving some time and energy to devote to having a bit more fun. Although she clearly has the speed, Gracey has style beyond her years. While attending Crankworx she decided to compete in the Whip-Off. The folks at Red Bull thought this the perfect time to reward her hard work and have Brandon Semenuk, a long time colleague and friend from home to present her with a Red Bull helmet, marking a new chapter in her career.Mix one part MTB trials legend with equal parts rolling geological formations for the perfect blend of style and creativity. Akrigg on the rocks always goes down smooth. Enjoy!Becoming one of the world’s fastest downhill MTB racers was a natural fit for Marine Cabirou as she grew up in the hills of Millau, France and spent her childhood chasing her older brother Rudy around on mountain bikes. Her inner daredevil, natural drive, and support from family and friends have all contributed to Marine’s success at the top level of the sport. As Marine navigates her own struggle with recovering from multiple broken vertebrae and the ebb and flow of injury and success in recent years, she finds solace in the support of her friends, family, and community. Her passion for the sport of downhill mountain biking will always be the motivation to come back from injury stronger and faster. A life without mountain biking is unimaginable for Marine, and her determination, discipline, family, and friends are all holding the ladder as she climbs back to the top. Flowing through the hillsides, ripping the trails with her brother, recovering and rising back, this is the story of Marine Cabirou. This is Home.Fresh off the back of a harrowing 25-hour trans-Atlantic journey, the crew manages to co-ordinate a YVR pickup in their right-side drive van, affectionately dubbed “The Travel Mate.” Straight into the gnar, they brave the biggest rock roll the North Shore has to offer, which is apparently more akin to base jumping than mountain biking. The wildlife tour begins with a scabby racoon making eyes at Ludo, Thomas’ rear tire shows its true colours and Kasi soars above a road gap in the dying light. The Shore presents a new challenge for each of these riders; Ludo’s technical style is at home on the steeps and skinnies as he proves himself in MTB’s coliseum of balance and control, Kasi refuses to shy away from anything but also claims to be uncomfortable with everything, and Thomas shines when the trail undulates and snakes between airtime opportunities. This mix of styles keeps everyone, including the camera team, on their toes."Every time I leave Maine, I immediately begin to plan for my next visit. It has such an untamed, rustic, and wild vastness to it and I find those traits to be pretty intoxicating. The same can be said about many of its trails. I think that because it’s tucked away in this far-flung corner of the country, there’s this inherent filter built into the journey there, with places like Vermont, New Hampshire, and other New England states offering their own amazing trails and communities to passersby, so I should be crystal clear here: Maine is worth the extra effort. Yes, it’s beautiful and it has amazing trails but those aren’t qualities exclusive to America’s 23rd state, though those alone are also worth the extra effort. But as is the case with every place I love to ride and spend time at, it’s the people here that truly set it apart, and the folks in Carrabassett Valley love their home and they also love sharing it with others." - Brice Shirbach.There's a certain magic around the Backwoods that's impossible to describe unless you've been there. As soon as you step foot on the coast, time moves a little bit slower, the light gets a little bit softer, and coincidentally, the jumps get a little bit bigger. This year was no different. I hope you all enjoy this little piece of art I made for the community! PS: Huge thank you to Aidan Woolliams, Logan Peat, and the rest of the crew at CGP that make this event possible every year. It's better than Christmas - thank you.''Still recovering from a broken foot so I was on camera duties this year.'' - Paul Genovese. Riders: Dawson Amann, Emil Johansson, Jacob Murray, Lucy Van Eesteren, Aidan Wooliams, Soren Farenholtz, Liam Baylis, Hayden Zablotny, Owen Marks, Billy Meaclem, and Peter Kaiser.We attempt the hardest ride we've ever been on. Four mountains, 100kms, and more snacks than anyone should ever eat. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the Quadruple Crown.Flowing on the big bike.Ranch Hand is an independent BMX film by none other than our very own Brendan 'B-Dog' Boeck - it's four years of home grown Australian BMX shred mastery featuring some of the best BMX you'll see. The run time is an epic 90 mins, with 20 sections and 60+ riders. Yep, you read that correctly. It's essentially the encyclopaedia for BMX in Australia. Heavy trails action, heavy DIY, heavy real-deal bicycle motocross.Brett Silva has been on a tear ever since 2020's "On A Tear," and we’re excited to finally show you the proof with Off The Rails. Brett's been stacking for close to two years and filmed all over Southern California, Albuquerque, and his hometown of Austin, Texas. Enjoy!The FIT Familia throws down in this F-It All mix section. Featuring: Cory Nastazio, Kurt Perkins, Damian Cespedes, Nico Badet, Van Homan, Kairi Yamada, Markus Hoyte, Emerson Morgan, Riley Abramyk, Coltin Knudson, and Austin Augie.Featuring: Bjarne Tjøtta, Gabriel Bjørsvik, Eric Hedberg, Eliott Toiminen, Samuel Norgren, Aleksi Suovaara, Moa Zander, Simon Hallberg, Jonathan Sjöberg, Oscar Safström, Tom Botwid, Louis Muller, Nikke Allin, and Tommi Björk.An east coast skate edit by etnies featuring: Barney Page, Nick Garcia, Julian Lewis, and Aidan Campbell. This video was filmed on the guys’ recent 12 day trip to the right coast. They started off in Boston, headed to Connecticut, and then closed the journey out in New York City. Originally from the East Coast, Julian showed ‘em some of his favourite spots.Shin flows through Japan and Detroit for his recent Campus ADV colourway.Our second instalment of Segment Saturday brings out this banger from the "Ski Boss" himself. A young Tanner Hall throws down in 2004's "Yearbook." From the park, to the streets, to big mountain Tanner has really done it all. This segment is no exception to that.Eric Hjorleifson has been absolutely crushing it in MSP films for years! Always going huge and never afraid tohis stomps, Hoji's athlete segment from Claim (200is sure to impress.In a world that only sees two genders, the world's first non-binary professional triathlete Rach McBride struggles with coming out in the sports world. Can Rach’s groundbreaking journey change the game for people of all genders?"The real barrier is not the physical ability. If you find your own access, define your own goal, you will find purpose in it. And that's why I am at the wall." Watch as paraclimber Angelino Zeller unpacks what it means to be driven yet adaptable in the world of climbing.Hanna Retz