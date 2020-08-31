Movies For Your Monday

Connor Fearon Kona Stab Throwback:
Connor Fearon throwing it back to the 2000's aboard the the Kona Stab Deluxe
Darrington RAW:
Some of the best corners in the PNW are hiding in a spot many drive right by. The newly opened North Mountain trails in Darrington, WA host big descents with steep, techy, and loamy terrain. But the humble skills park at the bottom of the mountain is prime for ripping turns and high speeds.
Pull Up Not Out:
Pro's are pro's and I'm not Anthill Films but this was a fun project and I hope you enjoy watching it! Riders: Carl Goodwin, Jack Valentini, and Peter Walker.
Area 52:
Thoma Luettgen getting a lap on the new 52 trail at Bromont the day before getting hardware removed from his collar bone. A fresh trail, surgery coming up, and time off the bike warranted one last send.
Honey Hole Trails - Kirt Voreis & Kyle Strait:
Riders: Kirt Voreis, Kyle Strait, Ryder Lawrence, Alex Cazares, and Lear Miller.
Christchurch - Josh Birkenhake:
Few clips mixed together on the plane. Video: John Laws.
Highland Is Home - One Passion:
A passion for mountain biking unites the staff at Highland.
Duality:
Riders: Jared Romero & Alec Grogan-Crane.
Pure Pleasure On The Pleasure Trail:
s this what pure two-wheel pleasure feels like?! Join us on the hunt for the Pleasure Trail in Squamish, BC.
Soil Searching - Mountain Guardian:
To dig new mountain bike trails in Japan is no easy task, ultimately requiring approval from the government. Ryo Hazuma has spent the better half of a decade earning respect and permission to build trails in the Minami Alps, intersecting mountain biking with heritage and culture across generations.
Hometown Trails With Micayla Gatto - Episode 2:
Take a ride with Micayla and friends as they explore the trails of British Columbia. This time they hit up Slippery Salmon. Bonus: expert tips on jumps and line choice. Video: William Binamé.
Julian Molina - Real BMX 2020:
Watch Julian Molina and filmer/editor Darryl Tocco's entry into Real BMX 2020.
Simone Barraco - Real BMX 2020:
Watch Simone Barraco and filmer/editor Ryan Chadwick’s entry into Real BMX 2020.
Lewis Mills - Real BMX 2020:
Watch Lewis Mills and filmer/editor Ben Norris' entry into Real BMX 2020.
Tyson Peterson's "Baker 4" Part:
We knew he was special, but his showing in Baker 4 made him a household name. No better way to say it - Tyson gets buck wild.
Spanky's "Baker 4" Part:
Spanky stomps four down time and time again, cementing his status as a god of the street walls. Baker plus Ramones, with a healthy dosage of FS flips makes for an instant classic.
Riley Hawk's "BAKER 4" Part:
The Hawk family is good at skating.
Yeti Presents - Bruhwiler Country:
Few know the wilds and the waves of British Columbia like Canada’s first pro surfer, Raph Bruhwiler. Raised in the deep woods of Vancouver Island, Raph is using his deep understanding of the region to push the boundaries of surfing and inspiring a new generation to find adventures of their own.
Spearhead - Pushing the Boundaries of BC's Backcountry:
Nestled between Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains in British Columbia, the Spearhead Traverse is a classic winter route renowned for its incredible terrain. 'Spearhead: Pushing the Boundaries of BC's Backcountry' celebrates the history of the route, first skied in 1964, while asking how do we manage the impact on these spaces as they gain popularity.
Ru-TsuRu-Tsu:
follows snowboarder Tamo Campos on an educational journey to learn about his family's connections in Japan. Through reflections with his grandfather, award-winning scientist, environmentalist and broadcaster David Suzuki, this personal film dives into themes of intergenerational trauma, passionate activism, and a family’s deep love of nature. This film is a rare look inside the family of one of Canada’s most recognizable environmentalists, and the stories unravel the history that shapes their past, present, and future.
