Movies For Your Monday

Aug 31, 2020
by Scott Secco  
Connor Fearon Kona Stab Throwback: Connor Fearon throwing it back to the 2000's aboard the the Kona Stab Deluxe

Connor Fearon Kona Stab Throwback

by rfphotographics
Views: 13,522    Faves: 36    Comments: 1


Darrington RAW: Some of the best corners in the PNW are hiding in a spot many drive right by. The newly opened North Mountain trails in Darrington, WA host big descents with steep, techy, and loamy terrain. But the humble skills park at the bottom of the mountain is prime for ripping turns and high speeds.

Darrington RAW

by schilly
Views: 152    Faves: 3    Comments: 3


Pull Up Not Out: Pro's are pro's and I'm not Anthill Films but this was a fun project and I hope you enjoy watching it! Riders: Carl Goodwin, Jack Valentini, and Peter Walker.

Pull up not out

by walkenpeter
Views: 912    Faves: 18    Comments: 6


Area 52: Thoma Luettgen getting a lap on the new 52 trail at Bromont the day before getting hardware removed from his collar bone. A fresh trail, surgery coming up, and time off the bike warranted one last send.

Area 52

by thomaluettgen
Views: 485    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Honey Hole Trails - Kirt Voreis & Kyle Strait: Riders: Kirt Voreis, Kyle Strait, Ryder Lawrence, Alex Cazares, and Lear Miller.

Honey Hole Trails Kirt Voreis Kyle Strait

by MattCollins
Views: 3,857    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


Christchurch - Josh Birkenhake: Few clips mixed together on the plane. Video: John Laws.

Christchurch - Josh Birkenhake

by Josh-Birkenhake
Views: 671    Faves: 4    Comments: 2


Highland Is Home - One Passion: A passion for mountain biking unites the staff at Highland.

Highland Is Home: One Passion

by Highland-Mountain-Bike-Park
Views: 76    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Duality: Riders: Jared Romero & Alec Grogan-Crane.

Duality - Alec Grogan-Crane and Jared Romero

by squidmedia
Views: 1,485    Faves: 10    Comments: 0


Pure Pleasure On The Pleasure Trail: s this what pure two-wheel pleasure feels like?! Join us on the hunt for the Pleasure Trail in Squamish, BC.



Soil Searching - Mountain Guardian: To dig new mountain bike trails in Japan is no easy task, ultimately requiring approval from the government. Ryo Hazuma has spent the better half of a decade earning respect and permission to build trails in the Minami Alps, intersecting mountain biking with heritage and culture across generations.



Hometown Trails With Micayla Gatto - Episode 2: Take a ride with Micayla and friends as they explore the trails of British Columbia. This time they hit up Slippery Salmon. Bonus: expert tips on jumps and line choice. Video: William Binamé.



Julian Molina - Real BMX 2020: Watch Julian Molina and filmer/editor Darryl Tocco's entry into Real BMX 2020.



Simone Barraco - Real BMX 2020: Watch Simone Barraco and filmer/editor Ryan Chadwick’s entry into Real BMX 2020.



Lewis Mills - Real BMX 2020: Watch Lewis Mills and filmer/editor Ben Norris' entry into Real BMX 2020.



Tyson Peterson's "Baker 4" Part: We knew he was special, but his showing in Baker 4 made him a household name. No better way to say it - Tyson gets buck wild.



Spanky's "Baker 4" Part: Spanky stomps four down time and time again, cementing his status as a god of the street walls. Baker plus Ramones, with a healthy dosage of FS flips makes for an instant classic.



Riley Hawk's "BAKER 4" Part: The Hawk family is good at skating.



Yeti Presents - Bruhwiler Country: Few know the wilds and the waves of British Columbia like Canada’s first pro surfer, Raph Bruhwiler. Raised in the deep woods of Vancouver Island, Raph is using his deep understanding of the region to push the boundaries of surfing and inspiring a new generation to find adventures of their own.



Spearhead - Pushing the Boundaries of BC's Backcountry: Nestled between Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains in British Columbia, the Spearhead Traverse is a classic winter route renowned for its incredible terrain. 'Spearhead: Pushing the Boundaries of BC's Backcountry' celebrates the history of the route, first skied in 1964, while asking how do we manage the impact on these spaces as they gain popularity.



Ru-TsuRu-Tsu: follows snowboarder Tamo Campos on an educational journey to learn about his family's connections in Japan. Through reflections with his grandfather, award-winning scientist, environmentalist and broadcaster David Suzuki, this personal film dives into themes of intergenerational trauma, passionate activism, and a family’s deep love of nature. This film is a rare look inside the family of one of Canada’s most recognizable environmentalists, and the stories unravel the history that shapes their past, present, and future.




Photo: Bryce Piwek



Posted In:
Videos Movies For Your Monday


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
66632 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
61611 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
58661 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
56886 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
50675 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
48937 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
48489 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Efficiency Test
40134 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014474
Mobile Version of Website