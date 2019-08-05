Movies For Your Monday

Vision - Official Trailer: Click here to buy Vision now
! Starring: Veronique Sandler. Featuring: Brendan Fairclough, Joey Gough, Tahnée Seagrave, Casey Brown, Matt Jones, Martin Söderström, Olly Wilkins, Vaea Verbeeck, Manon Carpenter, Steve Peat, Kade Edwards, Kaos Seagrave, Max Nerurkar, Joe Parfitt, Nikki Whiles, and Ajay Jones.
Jackson Frew in Canberra:
A few of the local trails around Australia's capital.
New TR 11, Can It Go To 12?
The Transition Mission Control team attempts to take the TR11 to 12.
Sugar Showdown 2019:
The 8th Annual Sugar Showdown, presented by SAS. Women ages 6 & up found inspiration & progression together with coaches from around the world while building & sharpening proper techniques.The Pro comp is an FMB Bronze event as well as a stop on the Women's Slopetsyle tour along with The Big White Invitational &The Little Big. Video: Holler Film.
Return To Base:
We wanted to shoot something like we did years ago, so it was decided that we would go out with the camera, a mic, and two lenses, and just shoot something.
Revealed - Josh Carlson's Secret EWS Training Regime:
In pursuit of EWS glory, Giant Factory rider Josh Carlson has implemented a unique family friendly training programme - which he expects to pay dividends come race day. Video: Matt Staggs Visuals and Kids Ride Shotgun.
The Hunt 2:
Chad and Justin are back at it again hunting for trails with the recovered trail finder.
Jake Fergy Rips Whistler:
Jake Fergason (1
, coming out of Los Gatos, CA shows people how much he likes to huck.
Scouting Norway:
My brother @BenHalsall
came for a visit in the summer of 2019, here in Porsgrunn, Norway. So, we went out for a few days of filming.
Rhythm:
Fast, big, flowy, and faster again - rip mountain biking's mega course with the sport's wildest rippers. "This course is something that I've always wanted to ride or build," says Rhythm course creator Bas van Steenbergen, "Having these super technical rhythm sections, big jumps and sick turns all in one trail was a dream come true for me." Watch the video above to see van Steenbergen's super trail shredded by the best - Brett Rheeder, Carson Storch, Ryan "R-Dogg" Howard, Mitch Ropelato, Thomas Vanderham, and Tom van Steenbergen.
Eric Porter - Bike to Splitboard to Fly Fish - Wasatch Mountains Adventure:
Riding bikes to splitboarding and ski touring, then riding bikes to the river for fly fishing! Making the most of a day in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah with my friend Weston Shirey. We had a great winter with lots of snow this year, so it was great to be able to ski and snowboard well into June!
Mike Aitken - Anthem II:
Still one of the greatest parts ever.
Mike Aitken - Odyssey Electronical:
Another classic.Mike Aitken - That's It:
Aitken's riding is timeless.
"The Skateboarding of Leandre Sanders And Ludvig Håkansson" - A film by Jim Greco:
Two distinctive skateboarders deftly weave their way through the concrete megalopolis of Los Angeles in this film directed by Jim Greco.
Welcome's "Seance" Video:
We live in a world of limitless content, but it ain’t all created equal. This full-length from Welcome is worth your full and undivided attention. Skateboarding is a beautiful thing.
Being - Tom Pages:
Since the birth of freestyle motocross at the X Games, France’s Thomas Pages was a fan. With roots in BMX and motocross racing, Thomas Pages, along with his brother Charles, pursued the desire to become good at racing motocross. But along the way, the freestyle side of the Pages emerged. During races, they started throwing tricks. “It felt natural,” says Charles Pages. From lake jumping BMX bikes to attempting backflips on dirt bikes into rudimentary DIY foam pits, the Pages brothers pushed each other to explore the realms of freestyle motocross, with older brother Charles leading the charge. And by 2010, the Pages had gained worldwide renown as progressive freestyle innovators. But with the renown came pressure to push the limits of freestyle motocross even further. In the quest for the FMX front flip, Charles Pages crashed in Bercy, France in 2010. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and never rode professionally again. “The only way I could sort it out was to ride,” said Thomas. He took his anguish, his anger, and channelled it into his freestyle riding. He was now riding for both Pages brothers. And he became a freestyle motocross winning machine in the process. This is Being Tom Pages.
Japan by Van:
There are no ski areas on the peaks above the historic village of Shirakawa-go, but it’s surrounded by great skiing - as long as you’re willing to hike for it. Join Carston Oliver, Eliel Hindert, Pep Fujas, and Makoto Takeishi as they take to the hills to discover the meaning of “Deep” in the Shirakawa backcountry.
Los Plástico - A Search For The World's Largest Wave:
Five hundred miles off the Chilean coast, there’s a small island surrounded by thriving seas and powerful surf. When Ramón Navarro, Léa Brassy and Kohl Christensen traveled there recently, they learned how the island’s residents are working to protect their wild waters and wild fisheries - and why, on the remote Isla Alejandro Selkirk, the word for outsiders is plásticos.
Kai Lin: Out On A Limb - The Problem Solvers Ep. 1:
Empathy, efficiency, and a willingness to adapt - Kai Lin’s ''Klippa'' prosthetic foot is inspired by mountain goats and a desire to help people. Kai’s story explores his unlikely alliance with Arc’teryx athlete, Craig DeMartino, from which the pair serve up a holy grail for adaptive rock climbers - a badass prosthetic foot, that won’t just level the playing field, but will dish up, if not superpowers, then a real sense of empowerment. Which is almost the same thing. Director: Jordan Manley.
Photo: Chris Pilling
