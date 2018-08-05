Movies For Your Monday

Reece Wallace goes HUGE on the North Shore for Rampage:
Reece Wallace has his eyes set on competing in Red Bull Rampage. Follow Reece as he battles a broken back, and his own journey of redemption on Canada's famous North Shore by going HUGE in this latest video. Video: Matt Butterworth. Additional cinematography: David Peacock & Colin Jones. Song: Ian Ritz.
David Lieb - Consistency:
Ayr Academy coach David Lieb shredding Highland Mountain Bike Park.
Will Scharninghausen - If You Ain’t Slidin’ You Ain't Ridin'
Haven’t made an edit in a while, so I ran these through the clip-cutter and this came out. Sliders gotta slide. @SierraNevadosSurfClub @thrashduro.
Just Be - A Mountain Bike Movie:
Over two years ago we had this idea to make a bike movie that tells a different story than just action. It´s a true passion project with lots of sweat and tears behind. Shot last year, it took a long time for us to finish it between paid jobs. We are extremely proud to be able to share it with you - so relax and enjoy the flow!
Dylan Siggers - Rooster:
Video: Nick Nault.
Fernie Canada Cup 2018:
Kovarik Racing at Canada Cup #2
and the first stop of the Dunbar Summer Series.
Goodbye My Lover:
Had a little spill.
Danny MacAskill’s Wee Day Out:
Want to see what Danny does on his day off?
Danny MacAskill - Epecuén:
Watch as Danny brings a forgotten city back to life with his latest street trials film.
Danny MacAskill's Imaginate:
Two years in the making. Worth it.
Dennis Enarson's CAPSLOCK Video:
This took two years to film. Worth the wait.
Dennis Enarson - ''Last Chance'' Part:
A classic from 2011.
Dennis Enarson - Down the Street:
Enarson riding his local spots in San Diego.
Dennis Enarson Haro SDv2:
Dennis filmed this video with close friend and filmmaker Christian Rigal in the Spanish cities of Barcelona and Malaga, and throughout San Francisco, Colorado, and Texas, back home in the USA.
Dennis Enarson - Demolition Parts Parts Parts:
Another incredible part from the master.
Street Sweeper:
With a nod to past, but firmly planted in the future, this offering from DC is everything you could ever want from a street skating video.
Clay Kreiner's "Madness" Part:
The transfer at 0:58 is insane!
Nick Tucker - Process:
There's a mindset today, especially in America, whereupon doing things the easy way is doing things the best way. Everyone who's left skin on the concrete or blood on the stairs, or limped to the car after trying a trick for two hours, knows this to be untrue. There is no easy way when trying to accomplish the impossible, but there is always, always, always a process to getting what it is you want so badly. After multiple trips back, Nick Tucker battled the West LA Courthouse for one hell of an ender for his Primitive Golden Hour part. This is the story of that battle.
Kashmir - A Skier’s Journey: Ep1:
Skiers Chad Sayers and Tobin Seagel travel halfway around the world to Kashmir to ski the high altitude Gulmarg gondola, only to find the snow pack is a ticking time bomb. Nevertheless, they find safe areas to ski and discover the beauty of Kashmir and the Himalaya - its people and its landscape.
How Does an Editor Think and Feel?:
For the past ten years, I’ve been editing professionally. Yet one question always stumps me: “How do you know when to cut?” And I can only answer that it’s very instinctual. On some level, I’m just thinking and feeling my way through the edit. So today, I’d like to describe that process: how does an editor think and feel?
