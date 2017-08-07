Movies For Your Monday

Sid Slotegfraaf - Unfinished Business: Sid going huge in Squamish.









Dylan Sherrard x Shred Hard 60 x 1: There isn't a place in the world that Dylan would rather be playing than a dusty summer night in the Sun Peaks Bike Park. Keep your eye out for a fresh 60 seconds of shredding every Monday morning.









Thursday Night Therapy - Whistler's Toonie Rides: Whistler’s Thursday night Toonie Ride is one of the best traditions in the valley. Going on twenty-eight years, it is now as much of a communal gathering as it is a weekly ride.









Swiss Chris Trains in America: Ripping in Massachusetts.









A Taste of Swedish Enduro Style: Rider: Alexander Kangas. Location: Järvsö BergcykelPark in Sweden.









Sunday in the Park 001: Sundays are for the boys. Just captured some fun party laps with the guys on a good old dad cam. Riders: Rhys Ellis, Braedyn Kozman, Stephane Pelletier, and Henrik Pederson.









Evgeny Kurnikov - Back to Home: Two weeks have passed since my fall and today I want to present to your attention a new video that was filmed during my trip across Russia. Filming took place at the best spots of two cities, Novosibirsk and Irkutsk.









Silver Star 2017 - Kovarik Racing: Kovarik Racing Magura Rider Development Team takes on BC Cup #5 at Silver Star Mountain Resort.









Team Aston Hill - Grass Roots Racing: Those trails look like a good time.









Canadian National Championships 2017 - Kovarik Racing: 2017 Canadian National Championships / BC Cup #3 / Dunbar Summer Series stop #1 at Panorama Mountain Resort with the Kovarik Racing Magura Rider Development Team.









Former US Mountain States Cup Racers meet at Whistler: Former US Mountain Cup racers, Lindsay Yost and Wendy Palmer have a chance meeting at the top of the Fitz chair at Whistler and this is what happened!









Liam Gleason at Northstar: @c9production.









Seasons - Matt Hunter - Full Segment: Step into the life of MTB pro Matt Hunter in his full part from the film Seasons!









Chris Akrigg - The Guide Raw: We gave Chris Akrigg our all new adventure bike, the 2018 Guide, to take out for a spin and this is what he said; “This is the most fun I've had on a bike for ages! It's super quick on roads and gravel but strong enough to take on some pretty serious lines, plus it has somewhere to put your beers! Cheers.”









Shawn McIntosh - ''TripTape'' Full Segment: McIntosh throwing down.









Simone Barraco - Noster III Frame Promo: Subrosa pro Simone Barraco is an artist on the bike, making technical tricks look as smooth as possible, and painting the town with his bike.









Denim Cox - South Afrika: Denim Cox gets wild on the streets of Cape Town and Johannesburg in the second video to come out from the BSD South Africa trip.









Awaken Trailer: Awaken is a feature documentary film from director Tom Lowe exploring humanity's relationship with technology and the natural world. Awaken is a celebration of the spirit of life, an exploration of the Earth, and an ode to the Cosmos.









Same Difference - A Film About Skiers: A film about speed, turns, jumps, milliseconds, precision, ups and downs, frustration and relief.









Vince Allard 2015 Reel: Rest in peace Vince.









