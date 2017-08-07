VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Aug 7, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Sid Slotegfraaf - Unfinished Business: Sid going huge in Squamish.

Sid Slotegfraaf: Unfinished Business

by ninepointeight-9point8
Views: 34,108    Faves: 511    Comments: 20


Dylan Sherrard x Shred Hard 60 x 1: There isn't a place in the world that Dylan would rather be playing than a dusty summer night in the Sun Peaks Bike Park. Keep your eye out for a fresh 60 seconds of shredding every Monday morning.

dylan sherrard x shred hard 60 x1

by mmmmm
Views: 186    Faves: 10    Comments: 0


Thursday Night Therapy - Whistler's Toonie Rides: Whistler’s Thursday night Toonie Ride is one of the best traditions in the valley. Going on twenty-eight years, it is now as much of a communal gathering as it is a weekly ride.

Thursday Night Therapy // Whistler's Toonie Rides

by FreehubMag
Views: 1,307    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Swiss Chris Trains in America: Ripping in Massachusetts.

Swiss Chris trains in America

by peterjamo4
Views: 1,659    Faves: 26    Comments: 1


A Taste of Swedish Enduro Style: Rider: Alexander Kangas. Location: Järvsö BergcykelPark in Sweden.

A taste of Sweden enduro style

by MountainbikeSTHLM
Views: 7,034    Faves: 17    Comments: 0


Sunday in the Park 001: Sundays are for the boys. Just captured some fun party laps with the guys on a good old dad cam. Riders: Rhys Ellis, Braedyn Kozman, Stephane Pelletier, and Henrik Pederson.

Sunday in the Park 001

by stephanepelletier
Views: 251    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


Evgeny Kurnikov - Back to Home: Two weeks have passed since my fall and today I want to present to your attention a new video that was filmed during my trip across Russia. Filming took place at the best spots of two cities, Novosibirsk and Irkutsk.

Evgeny Kurnikov | Back to home

by Kurnikov
Views: 191    Faves: 11    Comments: 0


Silver Star 2017 - Kovarik Racing: Kovarik Racing Magura Rider Development Team takes on BC Cup #5 at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

Silver Star 2017 - Kovarik Racing

by MingMtnMedia
Views: 203    Faves: 4    Comments: 2


Team Aston Hill - Grass Roots Racing: Those trails look like a good time.

Team Aston Hill - Grass Roots Racing

by Friction-Media
Views: 1,269    Faves: 7    Comments: 0


Canadian National Championships 2017 - Kovarik Racing: 2017 Canadian National Championships / BC Cup #3 / Dunbar Summer Series stop #1 at Panorama Mountain Resort with the Kovarik Racing Magura Rider Development Team.

Canadian National Championships 2017 - Kovarik Racing

by MingMtnMedia
Views: 360    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


Former US Mountain States Cup Racers meet at Whistler: Former US Mountain Cup racers, Lindsay Yost and Wendy Palmer have a chance meeting at the top of the Fitz chair at Whistler and this is what happened!

Former US Mountain States Cup Racers meet at Whistler

by onecutmedia
Views: 298    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Liam Gleason at Northstar: @c9production.

Liam Gleason at Northstar

by Cloud9-Productions
Views: 122    Faves: 3    Comments: 2


Seasons - Matt Hunter - Full Segment: Step into the life of MTB pro Matt Hunter in his full part from the film Seasons!



Chris Akrigg - The Guide Raw: We gave Chris Akrigg our all new adventure bike, the 2018 Guide, to take out for a spin and this is what he said; “This is the most fun I've had on a bike for ages! It's super quick on roads and gravel but strong enough to take on some pretty serious lines, plus it has somewhere to put your beers! Cheers.”



Shawn McIntosh - ''TripTape'' Full Segment: McIntosh throwing down.



Simone Barraco - Noster III Frame Promo: Subrosa pro Simone Barraco is an artist on the bike, making technical tricks look as smooth as possible, and painting the town with his bike.



Denim Cox - South Afrika: Denim Cox gets wild on the streets of Cape Town and Johannesburg in the second video to come out from the BSD South Africa trip.



Awaken Trailer: Awaken is a feature documentary film from director Tom Lowe exploring humanity's relationship with technology and the natural world. Awaken is a celebration of the spirit of life, an exploration of the Earth, and an ode to the Cosmos.



Same Difference - A Film About Skiers: A film about speed, turns, jumps, milliseconds, precision, ups and downs, frustration and relief.



Vince Allard 2015 Reel: Rest in peace Vince.



KS on the step-up.

Title Photo by: DamsG


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

Must Read This Week
Szymon Godziek Backflips Tour de Pologne On a Road Bike - Video
154684 views
Final Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
92240 views
Qualifying Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
59688 views
The Brandon Semenuk Film: C3 Project Summer Series - Video
58673 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
51967 views
Mystery Downhill Fork Spotted in the Devinci Pits
51074 views
Remy Morton Loosefest Injury Update
49915 views
Cube's Prototype 29er DH Bike - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
48005 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Dang being the first one in the comments makes it hard to choose which to watch first.
  • + 1
 Always the BMX

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041437
Mobile Version of Website