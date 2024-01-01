Movies For Your Monday - Brage Vestavik, Vali Höll, Richie Schley, Bam Margera, Victor de Le Rue, & More

Finnish Mafia MTB Video - 20 Years Later:

The Finnish Mafia mtb videos were made between 2002 and 2006. Whoever was holding the camera was the filmer. It was all about having fun and riding bikes with friends. To celebrate those times 20 years after our first film. This fall we dusted off our old DV cameras and filmed some new footage before the snow hit the ground. Thank you friends, old and new!50to01 proudly presents, As We Know It, the latest addition to our collection of feature films. As We Know It was born unintentionally during a really busy year for us. We were getting out for sessions, and as always the camera was coming along too. I knew I was filming for something but I didn't know what... with being so busy, I wasn't getting time to snip up the footage. There's been a lot of travelling and digging projects going on... initially I was feeling behind whilst sat on a growing mountain of footage, that was until it dawned on me that i wasn't behind at all... I was actually ahead, unknowingly laying the foundations of the next project. As We Know it felt fitting because, well, this is biking As We Know It. Lots of love from us all at 50to01, thank-you for supporting us, it feels good that we can bring you a gift like this.Had more footage from a trip to Spain in spring 2022 shooting for TGR's film, Esperanto. Stoked to put this together with director Jeremy Grant and my crew Blur Media! Shot by: Clay Porter, Jeremy Grant, Aaron Whitley & Jonathon Chandler. Grade: Axel Rødningen. Sound: Keith White.It all started with a call from the Trailland boss, Patrick Wiesenhofer. Bernd had the opportunity to immortalize himself with a freeride jump line at Trailland Miesenbach. Since this was Bernd's first construction project, it was one of the biggest challenges in his career. What has emerged can be seen in this video - a unique jump line that does not yet exist in Austria in this size! Of course, the builder had to test himself on his line with his riding, and what has emerged is Bernd's vision realized.Every story starts with the potential for dreams to come true. In 2021, the RockShox Trek Race Team emerged onto the World Cup circuit embodying this spirit of youth and chasing the allure of glory. With 14 World Cup podiums, 8 World Cup wins, 2 World Championship Titles, and 2 World Cup Elite Overall titles, we'd say they found it. As the sun sets on 2023, the RockShox Trek Race Team bids farewell to the world stage. Its legacy, etched in the racetracks, podiums, and titles, symbolizes the union of youth and glory. While this may be “The Finish” for the RockShox Trek Race Team, a new dawn awaits these riders on the next chapter of their careers, and we couldn’t be more proud of how far they’ve come and where the sport is headed next. Video: Kuba Gzela.A video project filmed during the 2023 summer in the French Alps: Les Gets, Morzine, and local tracks. Hope you enjoy!Lil Moine bids adieu to Canyon with style. Location: EVO Bikepark, Dignes-les-Bains, France.25 years after shooting the 1997 Bike Magazine Photo Annual, Scott Markewitz and Richie Schley return to Colorado. From film to digital they see how similarly they can recreate the shot.Utah has always been a dream to us. As riders and outdoors enthusiasts, this place offers everything we love. Having the opportunity to share this trip with Arthur Deblonde, Leo Grosgurin, and Adrien Bellanger has been a blast. We started in Virgin, the most famous freeride MTB spot on earth. Then went to Green River for The Classic by In The Hills gang. Those guys are keeping freeride alive! Big Water was the last spot we visited. We approached it as we’d approach a backcountry skiing run, this vision of the lines and the terrains got us stoked for the rest of the trip! Big thanks to Leo for his hard work and enthusiasm behind the camera.All good rides start with a coffee. We would even argue that the better the brew, the better the ride. And looking at Scotty zipping through the Aberdeenshire trails, that must've been one hell of a cappuccino.Features Matt Comeau in Halifax, Moncton, Montreal, NYC, California, Barcelona, and his home-base Ottawa. Video: Ian Fleming.Kink BMX Cold Cuts returns with extensive looks behind the scenes featuring raw footage capturing the good, bad, and the ugly as the process unfolds while filming on the road. Raw. Salty. Delicious. This is Kink BMX Cold Cuts. Enjoy! This footage features Casey Starling, Nathan Williams, and Harrison Arcari while filming through Louisville, Kentucky and Atlanta, Georgia. Video: Calvin Kosovich.Since moving to Barcelona, Latvian Kink rider Aivars Justovich has been killing it. Watch his latest and greatest right here - the dude isn't scared! Keep your eyes peeled for more from this guy.Since his breakout part broke minds around the globe, Gou’s skating has defied definition and challenged the tenets of the mainstream. And he’s back again to pave the way for the avant-garde, even without pavement.In one of our last sessions at The Berrics 2.0, Bam Margera drops in to talk about some of his favourite tricks that have ever gone down at the park, put Maurio McCoy on the spot for an impromptu First Try Friday, and sign some Authentic Concrete from The Berrics for ABD Collectibles.From signature launches, to full-lengths, to biking around Copenhagen, 2023 saw it all. Here's the best from Nike Skateboarding over the past year. See you in 2024.Old, but gold.Sam Favret joined Nikolai Schirmer at his home in the far north in Norway, to discover the secrets of narrow couloirs descended at full throttle, slopes that plunge straight down to the sea and days that push back the nights. Skiers: Sam Favret & Nikolai Schirmer. Director: Maxime Moulin.In March of 2011, the island of Japan was devastated by the fourth largest earthquake in history. The earthquake and subsequent tsunami resulted in the complete meltdown of the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear power plant. A nuclear catastrophe of this scale has not been seen since Chernobyl and the effects are still being felt today. Aizu, tells the story of the disaster through the eyes of local snowboarders, Futa and Hiroki, and shows how snowboarding, surfing, and skateboarding are central to this vibrant and resilient community as they continue to rebuild. Starring: Adachi Futa & Hiroki Matsuura. Director: Mattias Evangelista.The North Face Athlete ​Victor de Le Rue feels at home on the toughest slopes on the planet. But a Nordic family ski trip is an unexpected challenge. Crossing the Hardangervidda National Park, on the flattest massif in Norway –– Victor, his wife Paola, and their 3-year-old son Markus, discover surprising gifts by shifting their perspective in the great outdoors.Photo: Leo Grosgurin