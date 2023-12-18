Movies For Your Monday - Brage Vestavik, Vero Sandler, Mark Matthews, Jamie Anderson, & More

Gabriel Wibmer - Gravel Mania:
It’s been an insane time with a lot ups and downs, but in the end it definitely paid off! Rider: Wibmer Gabriel. Cinematography: Wibmer Stephan. Second Camera / Assistant: Possenig Lara. Editing: Wibmer Stephan / Gabriel.
Atmospheric River Rats:
After a long and arduous dust season the rain has finally returned. Atmospheric River Rats 2 is here now featuring unprecedented levels of community. We hope you enjoy and we couldn't have done it without you. Confused? Decode some of the inside jokes and lore by checking out last year's movie. Video: Logan Nelson.
Vero Sandler - Vision Chapters Ep 3:
Vero Sandler returns with Episode 3 of her Vision Chapters series where she gets rowdy with an all time crew in the UK. Exploring why she first moved to Wales, the influence of the local scene and how Revolution Bike Park and the original VISION line helped shaped her riding. Featuring: Vero Sandler, Leo Sandler, Tahnee Seagrave, Kade Edwards, and more.
The Hill Project:
Oscar Härnström and Nicolas Hidalgo present The Hill Project, a story about a desolate hill, mountain biking, trail building, and the endless of possibilities that comes of owing your own mountain. Filmed at Kisa MTB Park in the south of Sweden. The Hill Project features Oscar Härnström, Hampus Quist, William Robert, and Olivier Cuvet. This journey started in April 2021, transforming this old ski hill into our dream bike park. Since day one we have almost lived up on the mountain and everything has gone super fast. Today we offer six trails with endless different line choices and side hits.
Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, and Tyler McCaul - Nothing's Like Utah:
While Freeride Entertaiment was out filming their Nothing’s for Free film, Marzocchi riders Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, and Tyler McCaul linked up on a classic Utah freeride road trip. Between campfires, beers, and questionable RV driving, we find the three of them hiking big lines while exploring what the new world of Utah freeriding means to them.
Mark Matthews - Where It All Started:
We’ve wanted to find out more about Mark, and what better way than to get up incredibly early, jump on a boat, and sail across the waters to Victoria, British Columbia, to spend some time with Mark. To see what built him into the rider he is today, and ride some zones that have a personal connection to him with some freeride history. Enjoy!
Max Langille - 2023 Mixtape:
After recovering from a Lisfranc fracture in late Spring 2023, Title MTB athlete, Max Langille, wanted to create a highlight reel-style video with the remaining time he had left in the MTB season. Max and filmmaker/cinematographer friend, Ohad Nir, set out to capture a variety of riding styles to showcase Max's creative and original steeze. Enjoy!
Yannis Pele - Chronos:
"Chronos" in ancient Greek, is the god representing the personification of time. Through this new creation, let yourself be carried away on the handlebars of my bike for a space-time journey through these places full of history. It is also a real reflection on our own relationship with time. Modern life is constantly accelerating, impatience becomes almost innate, we all want to go faster than the music, sometimes too much. Combining this urban aspect with the beauty of the landscapes provides an interesting contrast echoing Man's ability to settle down in such unusual places. Let your imagination wander and enjoy watching! -Yannis
Joe Smith - Loves It:
Filmed over two days in North Wales, we sent Tommy C for a catch up and masterclass in cornering from the dark horse Joe Smith. With years of Factory Team experience and a World Cup DH career under his belt, Joe knows a thing or two about riding bikes. #2
at Hardline and flat pedals for life, Joe now enjoys a quieter life raising a young family of his own. He's one of the nicest guys out there and not one to be underestimated. We're excited to see what he's got up his sleeve for 2024. Sit back, relax, and enjoy some classic pans and zooms courtesy of Mr Tom Caldwell himself. We don't think you'll be disappointed.
Still Nothing To See Here:
Somewhere in the French Alps. Summer 23'.
Julian Arteaga - Scotland Jewels:
Our boy Julian Arteaga came back from his Scotland trip with some serious jewels. He never disappoints. Trent Lutzke behind the lens. Enjoy!
Sam Grace - Raising Hell:
Colony BMX’s young powerhouse Sam Grace has done it again. Full speed and a bag of tricks so deep Santa Claus would be jealous. Do as Sam would do and pedal as fast as you can to the play button and enjoy Sam’s 2023 Colony part.
Dan Kruk - Live, Laugh, Toaster Bath:
Dan Kruk has spent the last six months working hard, digging deep, and putting clip after clip into the bank. Live, Laugh, Toaster Bath showcases Dans technical abilities as well as his all-out hell for leather attitude on a bike. This one should start your weekend right. Video: Grant Castelluzo.
Yuto Horigome's "April" Part:
Dodging security in Japan and cracking moves at classic California locales, Yuto cooks up a short but super sweet offering that’ll make you hit rewind again and again.
Pizza Skateboards "Adieu" Video:
Cal Ross and Oliver Weismantel bang out full parts, paving the way for international superstar Vincent Milou. From California rips to Europe's heaviest hubbas, this is one hell of a way to bid farewell.
Cody Chapman's "Scuze Me" Part:
A pure adrenaline rush from the first hill to the final hit, Cody blasts bumps and flies through California's cuts without ever leaving the red line. Give it up for that gutter gap.
Ride to Ski - Bikepacking & Skiing The Dolomites:
Bikepacking and skiing/snowboarding isn’t something that usually goes hand-in-hand but Henna Palosaari, Malva Björkman, and Sami Sauri challenged this notion. "Ride To Ski" film documents their 9-day, 426-kilometer journey through the Dolomites, done solely by bike. Adventure full of sweat, laughter, camaraderie, skiing, snowboarding, ice, and snow. Riders: Henna Palosaari, Malva Björkman, & Sami Sauri. Video: Mikko-Pekka Karlin.
Jamie Anderson - Reflections:
Jamie Anderson, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and recipient of 21 X Games medals, takes center stage in this captivating film. “Reflections” delves into Jamie’s life, her illustrious career, person philosophy, passion for snowboarding, and her journey to dominance. The film also showcases the exceptional riding of Elena Hight. This is a must-see for all snowboarding enthusiasts.
The Meaningless Pursuit Of Snow:
Riding powder is a useless pursuit—yet people across the globe devote their lives to earning their turns. The Meaningless Pursuit of Snow follows five such characters, united by their search for the same essentials: a connection to nature, the joy of the struggle, and a backcountry community they call home.
Nina & Irene:
In a documentary directed by Daniel Lombroso, a grandmother reckons with her sister’s sudden disappearance during the Second World War.
Photo: Christoph Laue