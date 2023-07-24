Movies For Your Monday - Brandon Semenuk, Brage Vestavik, Casey Brown, Colin Varanyak, & More

Brandon Semenuk - Array:
The dog days of summer lend themselves to productivity. The light is out late, the air is warm on the breeze even in the late evening and the sessions can go for hours. Light fades from white to gold to blue to black, making one session feel like four all melting together. With long open days and free reign to conceptualize and create a new build in Montana at the Legacy Bike Park, Brandon Semenuk has pieced together one of his best trail bike edits yet.
Fern - Paw 100:
Fern the dog joins her human (mountain biker Paris Gore) on a ripping ride down one of the most rugged trails in Bellingham. With Fern leading the way, this is a canine shredit for all puppy lovers.
Brage Vestavik - In The Deep:
In deep with Blur Media.
Casey Brown - Face Full Of Loam:
Unreal conditions at home.
Underexposed Big Bear Lake, WV:
"This is Appalachia in its rawest and most beautiful form, and these trails are nature's playground at their finest. There are slow and funky rock drops that make you work hard to keep your momentum and are often begging to be sessioned. You'll occasionally get sendy off of a massive huck-to-flat, or huck-to-off-camber grease trap. There's not a lot of support in the turns, so be ready to put that foot out, or just use this trail to get better at flat corners. Speedy sections come and go throughout the ride, but the smile will likely never fade." - Brice Shirbach, Pivot athlete.
Girls Shred Epic Bikepark Leogang:
Wie sieht ein guter Tag im Epic Bikepark Leogang aus? Auf diese Frage gibt es sicher mehr als eine Antwort. Für Patricia Druwen, Kathi Kuypers und Co. lässt sie sich wie folgt beantworten: Frühstück im Salzburger Hof, Lap after Lap auf den „Hot Shots Fired by GoPro“ und „Flow Link“ Lines runterspulen, um einen Jump nach dem anderen zu senden und zum Sundowner noch eine Runde Pumptrack im Riders Playground fahren. Da ein Girls Shred mit mehr Girls auch mehr Spaß macht, ließen sich auch die Münchenerin Sara Bassano sowie die Chileninnen Pascal Sapunar und Dominique Ohaco nicht zweimal bitten und schlossen sich den beiden deutschen Freeride-Stars ohne zu zögern an.
Brock Hawes - Double Or Nothing:
Brock Hawes might be the new kid on the block, but he's already making a name for himself. Toboggs in race runs, stylish whips, a checkers or wreckers reputation, and speed that landed him at the top of not only the Jr. category but at the top of the entire field at the recent Canadian National DH are a few reasons his name is coming up. Brock dabbled in BMX and freestyle skiing before catching the DH racing itch and proceeding to scratch it feverishly. While he's only been racing seriously for 3 years he's wasted no time getting up to speed and working his way to the sharp end of the results sheets.
June:
Little project from the month of June in Washington. Lot of hard work from Caleb Wulfman, Eric Krings, and myself to make this project happen. Hope you all enjoy and go ride your bike after watching.
Spinning Forward:
In this film James the founder and president of the non-profit organization WoodridgeMTB grew into what mountain biking has done for him to improve his life and move on from his past. Besides mountain biking, vinyl records are a huge part of Jame's life and are a great way for him to remember his father's legacy. It was great working with James to create this special film and there are big things to come from the WoodridgeMTB team in the future.
Tour de France Femmes:
Get ready for a thrilling journey as we take you behind the scenes of the long-awaited return of the women's Tour de France in 2022. Witness the advances and setbacks that led to a historic moment in women's cycling. The film takes you on a wild ride of bravery, connection, and adrenaline-fuelled exhilaration. You’re steered by Emily Chappell, who stirs compassion as she skilfully narrates. Former competitors such as Denise Kelly and Marilyn Trout (former pro cyclists for Team Canada), Maria Canins (two-time winner of the Tour de France Femmes for Team Italy), plus CANYON//SRAM Racing’s Elise Chabbey, Kasia Nieuwiadoma, Pauliena Rooijakkers, and Ronny Lauke all weave a thought-provoking storyline together. As the title suggests, Out in Front is about riders who have the strength and courage to break away from convention. This is encapsulated in CANYON//SRAM Racing’s success in the 2022 Tour de France Femme (where they topped the Teams Classification, and placed Kasia Nieuwiadoma 3rd on the overall podium in the process) and through the recollections of Kelly, Trout and Canins as they look back on their experiences of women’s cycling in the 1980s. It becomes clear that ‘where women belong’ in cycling has changed for good. The 2022 Tour de France Femmes was the first official race after a hiatus of more than 30 years, marking a seminal moment for gender equality in cycling. In the creation of this film, as well as in sponsoring female teams, ambassadors, and a host of initiatives to inspire women to jump on the saddle, we are explicitly committing to long-term investment in women’s cycling. This way, the ongoing efforts of female athletes both on and off the bike, are acknowledged, promoted, and celebrated, showing the younger generation of women that there’s a place for them in cycling.
Real BMX - Best Trick:
Watch the spoiler-free full competition of Real BMX Best Trick at X Games California 2023! How medal event is judged: ond heat of 10 athletes in a 60-minute jam session. Best run counts, ranked 1-10. Judges will rank competitors throughout the contest.
The Craziest Street Session Ever?
An hour long session with ten of the best riders in the world at one of the most notorious spots in Southern California. Man, X Games really did it with this one and as you'll see from this video, it was one of the wildest street jams I've ever witnessed. My goal was to get a behind the scenes look at what was going through the rider's minds before, during, and a bit after the event, as well. Enjoy!
Pat Casey - As Long As I Can:
As the video intro says, Pat went out to FISE Montpellier where he took a pretty hard slam when someone left their wheel over the deck. So, he ended up chilling for a few days, with his family, in Paris before heading to the Czech Republic to ride the "Coolife Fest" event. Pat being Pat, he met up with a filmer (or two?) and managed to wreck house at spots of all kinds. Pat Casey forever and ever.
Geoff Rowley - Skate Register - Staples Center:
In our new series, 'Skate Register,' we explore the history of iconic spots with the legendary pros that helped put them on the map. In the first episode we hit up the Staples Center with Geoff Rowley for a firsthand history lesson on his legendary frontside 5050. Ever since Geoff Rowley hit the Staples Center Hubba in 1999, the spot has become a literal staple in skateboarding history as a proving ground for skaters to set themselves apart from the pack. Learn the full story of Geoff’s iconic frontside 5050, hear from Clive Dixon and Chad Fernandez on Rowley’s impact on the spot, and see what other tricks have gone down on the behemoth hubba in the last 24 years. Enjoy the first episode with Geoff and stay tuned for more iconic spots, legendary pros, and a whole lot more of skateboarding history in Skate Register.
David Gravette - When Nature Calls:
Hit the campsite and join David Gravette on his daily adventures hitting the river, parks, and much more shenanigans!
Patrick Praman's Pro Part for REAL Skateboards:
As an am, Patrick went toe-to-toe with some of the hardest spots on the map, and his first pro part for REAL continues that trend. Picture-perfect back noseblunts, hammers in the cuts and that iconic smooth style make this a solid entrance to the big leagues.
Legend Has It - Official Trailer:
Ski lore is riddled with stories, sometimes of unknown origin, describing plausible but extraordinary past events. Often shared on chairlifts, the skintrack, or over a beer, these legendary tales, whether it be mythical storm cycles, heroic feats, or whispers of fantastical terrain, all contribute and shape our present experience. For 28 years Teton Gravity Research has been traveling the globe with the best athletes to the most incredible locations often based on this fabled history to uncover the experience…and sometimes creating legends of our own along the way. Starring: Kai Jones, Ian McIntosh, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Griffin Post, Nick McNutt, Tim Durtschi, Marcus Goguen, Jim Morrison, Christina Lustenberger, Colter Hinchliffe, Parkin Costain, Maggie Voisin, Jim Ryan, Jake Hopfinger, Jeremy Jones, Alex Armstrong, Simon Hillis, McRae Williams, Jake Hopfinger, WeiTien Ho, and more.
When The Mountains Were Wild:
On the search for mountain wilderness in Europe a crew of five snowboarders/skiers/filmmakers drove down from Austria through several Balkan countries and witnessed the debris of the Yugoslavian war for the first time. Their destination was the incredibly beautiful and wild Valbona Valley where time had seemed to stand still for a long time. After studying vague maps, and checking weather conditions, they found themselves on a 25km hike to a promising looking zone in the heart of these mountains and came to a stop in a little abandoned shepherd hut. Six days of heavy snowstorm later the crew woke up in freeride heaven and enjoyed a well-earned magic day in the snow. Watch the movie and see what more craziness our team faced on this wonderful journey. Freeriding off the beaten tracks! Riders: Mitch Tölderer, Johannes Hoffmann, and Klaus Zwirner.
Tempo II:
A conceptual search for the shared feelings between music and mountains, Tempo II is set in the world's largest urban jungle and explores styles of Brazilian drumming and trail running with BD athlete Kyle Richardson and Rio local Odin Aguiar.
Step Into Liquid:
Zigzagging from the waters off Ireland to Oahu's ripping North Shore, this documentary profiles the diverse and fascinating characters who have devoted their lives to catching the perfect wave. This documentary, directed by Dana Brown, smashes any preconceptions that the surfing community mostly comprises of buff blondes and hardbodies. From the waters off Ireland to Da Nang in Vietnam and Oahu's ripping North Shore, Step Into Liquid profiles the diverse and fascinating characters who have devoted their lives to catching the perfect wave.
Photo: Lars Scharl