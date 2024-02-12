Movies For Your Monday - Brandon Semenuk, Jackson Goldstone, Vali Höll, Hayley Wilson, Goth Babe, & More

Brandon Semenuk - Afterlife:
In the heart of Alberta's flatlands lies a hidden realm where prehistoric giants once roamed. We present you with "Afterlife," a mountain bike film set against the backdrop of this jurassic landscape. Take a ride with us through this strange and unfamiliar earth! Rider: Brandon Semenuk. Editing: Isaac Wallen. Cinematography: Isaac Wallen, Nic Genovese. Additional Cinematography: Anthony Vitale. Builders: Evan Young, Justin Wyper, and Kane Boyce. Photography: Toby Cowley
Jackson Goldstone - Solo:
When he’s not turning heads trackside, Jackson Goldstone will be found turning trails into his own personal playground. While his 9-to-5 is piloting his Syndicate V10 downhill bike down heinous tracks in pursuit of podium glory, he absolutely loves to get out on his local trails with his daily driver and have some fun. Filmed this winter in British Columbia before the snow really fell, Jackson spent a couple days looking for the side hits and the bonus air miles on familiar trails. The result was captured by Scott Secco and set to a beautiful score. It reminds us of the first 5010 video that featured Steve Peat, but with a contemporary twist. And less row boats. Executive Producer: Daniel Gillooley. Director/Cinematographer/Editor: Scott Secco. Cinematographer: Liam Mullany. Cable Cam: Robin Munshaw. Sound Design: Keith White Audio. Composer: Jeremy Wallace Maclean. Production Assistant: Kelsey Toevs.
Smash N' Grab:
David McMillan, Sam Gale, and Finn Hawkesby-Browne take to the Queenstown trails. Video: Tom Booker.
DJ Brandt - Knives, Guns, N' Butter:
A short single crown piece. Video: Jasper Wesselman.
Tales of The MOB DH | California Team Camp:
Kicking off the year in California. In January the downhill team hopped across the pond for a media camp in Southern California, followed by the downhill team launch event at the YT Industries TV Mill San Clemente. Stay tuned throughout the season as Tales Of The Mob takes you behind both downhill and enduro World Cup racing. Riders: Vali Höll, Oisin O'Callaghan, and Sian A'hern.
Monte Carlo:
''I can’t remember exactly what year it was when this jump line first started being created, but I can vividly remember the first time I laid eyes on them. It was 2005 or 2006! One day while hitch hiking for a ride up Rose Hill to ride the infamous trail, as I would every day after school, a familiar face rolls up. Dustin Windrose and Chris Cooper along with some others were looking for guys to help them work on the jumps that afternoon. I eagerly jumped in the truck to finally catch a glimpse of these warlocks I had been hearing tales about. Down in this random little ravine, there they were. Big, steep, and clearly over my head at the time. It took me a year to get through the set but for a number of years some of the most unreal sessions and great times were had in that little valley. Monte Carlo was the only proper dirt jump line in town until Brad Stuart started working at the Ranch and turning that place into what it is today. The jumps were named after a badge emblem that was found off one of the dozen old derby cars scattered about the bottom of the ravine. From a distance and as you walk up, this tick-infested little valley doesn’t look all that inviting. For many years since that time, these jumps, for the most part lay dormant, but this spring seemed like the perfect opportunity to get the local shred gang back together after the long winter to clean up and restore an old legendary spot. We had a really fun time in the process, spent probably too much time on the “chill zone” but it was well worth it in the end. There’s something to be said about turning an old dump site into bits of art and creating a healthy place for us to express ourselves on and off the bikes. There are certainly worse things we could be doing, and I hope these jumps continue to gather friends and tell more stories for many more years to come.'' - Aggy
Frenchies In Whistler & Coast Gravity Park - Bromance EP 2:
Join the French trio on an adrenaline-pumping adventure as they conquer the trails of Whistler and explore the stunning landscapes of the Coast Gravity Park. Brace yourself for a ride filled with gravity-defying descents, world-class features, and enduring friendships. In the first part, witness the trio's skills on the iconic Whistler Bike Park trails, navigating steep downhill runs and flowy jump lines. The camaraderie adds to the heart-pounding Whistler experience. Following this high-flying action, the journey continues to the Sunshine Coast's renowned Coast Gravity Park. Transition seamlessly from Whistler's gravity-defying features to the coastal charm of this legendary bike park. Explore challenging trails against the backdrop of stunning coastal landscapes.
Ale Trails - Vancouver's North Shore:
'Ale Trails' is a doc-style mini-series looking at the intersection between mountain biking and local craft breweries, and how both work to support and enhance their community. In episode 1 we visit the birthplace of modern mountain biking - the iconic North Shore where legendary old school trails studded with ladder bridges and meticulous rock-work meld with a modern revitalization of flow and jumps. As with mountain biking, the North Shore was also an early adopter of craft beer hosting some of the province’s first craft breweries. Today, the vibrant (and conveniently walkable) ‘brewery district’ boasts 11 distinctly unique breweries pouring everything from low alcohol lagers to triple hazy IPAs. Whether you’re here for the beer or the biking (or both) you’ll be spoiled for choice. Directors: Ben Haggar & Mike Gamble.
William Symonds - Caught In The Act:
William Symonds on "Miki's Magic" in Squamish, BC. Video: Joseph Gedey.
B-LINE Brawler Jump Jam 2024 Recap:
This is the first ever indoor Freeride Mountain Bike tour event, this Bronze level event was hosted at B-LINE Bike Park in Calgary, Alberta. On February 10th history was made here at Calgary's indoor bike park! Video: Andrew Young.
Julian Artega - Welcome To Cinema:
Cinema BMX is proud to officially welcome Julian Arteaga to the Pro Team! Teaming up with Trent Lutzke to film a welcome piece throughout Texas, we're excited to release this latest piece of progressive, technical, and stylish street riding from Julian and properly welcome him to the stacked crew that make up the Cinema BMX team. A lot more to come, stay tuned in! Video: Trent Lutzke.
Grant Yoobie - Yoo-BSD!:
Grant Yoobie is on fire and this is his first video part for us, hit play and exclaim yeehaw! Video: Trent Lutzke.
Animal Bikes - Eh:
Animal, eh?! 'Eh' features full sections from Jordan Hango, Andrew Schubert, Riley Abramyk, a few of the Canadian up and comers, and some US Animal heads. This hits the spot from start to finish. Must-see! Video: Andrew Schubert & Riley Abramyk.
Kader In New York City:
A few days of cruising NYC mid-winter with Kader Sylla and friends Kris Brown and Mike Ward. Video: Greg Hunt.
REAL Presents Hayley Wilson:
Hayley hits spots from Australia to the States with a hefty bag of tricks and serious tech. Chima, Zion and Nicole come through to keep it REAL.
Hayley Wilson & Chloe Covell - Play New:
Hayley Wilson is driven by an enduring love for skating and the chance that her story might encourage other young people to chase their dreams. Chloe Covell represents the next generation of Australian skaters.
Unlikely Duo:
Tom Peiffer and Eric Carter are both world-class competitive skiers—but in completely opposite disciplines of skiing: Eric is a former US National Team skimo race athlete, and Tom is a former Freeride World Tour competitor. And yet, as they have progressed beyond competition in their respective disciplines, their paths have converged on a long list of big ski mountaineering objectives in BC’s Coast Range. As they set out together in search of rarely skied descents, they find strength in their differences and come to understand that there’s more to a successful partnership in big terrain than meets the eye. This film was made on the unceded territories of the Squamish and Lil’wat First Nations. Director: Peter Wojnar.
Mad Professors Of Skiing:
Mad Professors of Skiing is a full length documentary film about Real Skifi. We made this film first and foremost for ourselves and loved ones. In the age of fast clips and algorithms we wanted to create a meaningful memory that could last for decades. The goal was not to convince the world how cool of a phenomenon Real Skifi is. Instead we tried to capture genuine feelings and memories focusing on what this journey has felt like and meant for us. We started working on Mad Professors of Skiing in the spring of 2020 and we premiered it locally in December 2022. And now, in February 2024, it’s time to release it for you. As long-time Valio Academy ambassadors our goal is to inspire kids and youth to find their own passions and be physically active. And that’s really the message of the film. After all, we’re still just a bunch of kids ourselves, united and driven by our passion. Biggest thanks to everyone who has accompanied, supported or watched us throughout the years. We couldn’t have done this without you. We’re beyond thankful for all we’ve had. PS: In case you were wondering, this film is not our retirement announcement.
Goth Babe - Lola:
The evolution of musician, Griff Washburn, AKA Goth Babe, has seen some peaks and valleys. Since we last checked in, Griff's tiny house burnt to the ground, with it all of his possessions and unreleased music. He then suffered a traumatic brain injury while surfing causing cancellations of future tours and festivals for a year. Follow Griff as he looks at the nothing he's been left with and figures out what to do next. Direction, Filming & Editing: Ian Durkin.
Laxaþjóð | A Salmon Nation:
Our relationship with nature not only defines our history, it shapes our future, too. Yet beneath the surface of Iceland’s fjords, an industrial fish farming method threatens to destroy one of Europe’s last remaining wildernesses. Open net salmon farms wreak havoc on the fragile environments they’re placed in, polluting pristine ecosystems while mistreating the farmed fish and driving local salmon populations to extinction. It’s an industry at odds with Iceland’s untouched landscape, and as a growing local movement has shown, nothing replaces nature. Laxaþjóð | A Salmon Nation tells the story of a country united by its lands and waters, and the power of a community to protect the wild places and animals that helped forge its identity.
Photo: Toby Cowley