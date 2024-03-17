Movies For Your Monday - Brandon Semenuk, Laurie Greenland, Nathan Williams, Rayssa Leal, & More

Brandon Semenuk - In The Know:

Laurie Greenland - Bristol Daze:

Rhys Verner - Off Season Part 1:

A Rideable Piece Of Art:

George Ryan - Midlife Crises:

Kelly:

Walter Mayerhofer - Some Things Last A Lifetime:

Queenstown MTB Edit:

Dillon Butcher - Big Bike Session On Mt. Prevost:

The 90 Year Old Cyclist:

Kink BMX - Thirty:

Erik Elstran - Super Smash Colorado:

Benny Abeyta - Love Letter:

Ryan Lay - Epicly Later'd:

Rayssa Leal - From Brazil To The World:

Jonny Giger:

Noah - The Art Of Surfing:

The Traditionalist - Chapter One:

The Hagens:

The Winterkeeper:

Freeride mountain biking has a few different proving grounds dictated by extreme terrain and rider creativity. Utah might be the most legendary of them all. For the last 25 years riders have been making this pilgrimage to prove what they are capable of creating, this is a path Brandon has walked many times. Always seeking a new edge, a new way to express himself, Brandon has relied on Utah as a partner in this journey, and the results always left us wondering what more there is to find out there in the mesas. Video: Mind Spark Cinema.There’s more to Laurie than meets the eye. You might know him as a driven downhill World Cup winning racer or a rider with as much style and swagger as a 70s motocrosser. But he’s also a chill dude that loves being at home, skating and surfing with his mates. Laurie's hometown of Bristol is also a bit of an enigma. It’s a a cultural contrarian, you could say. For a long time it’s been an anti establishment holdout for folks who have a healthy disregard for the status quo. If you're not familiar with the output of Bristol or some of its lore and biggest cultural exports, do yourself a favor and look it up. In this short film we get to hear in Laurie’s own words what his life is about and see him cut some nice shapes aboard his bike and surfboard. Video: Chris Seager.Join us in the world of Rhys Verner, a force to be reckoned with on the Enduro World Series. We take you behind the scenes as Rhys prepares for the upcoming race season, blending the worlds of biking and skiing in the stunning landscapes of the North Shore of Vancouver and Squamish. Fresh off one of his most successful seasons yet, Rhys is ready to push his limits even further, riding his Druid. This race-winning machine is the perfect companion for Rhys as he refines his skills and explores the diverse terrains that define his training grounds. Video: Magnus Manson.This film delves into the world of trail building, taking it beyond practicality for mountain biking enthusiasts by showcasing how some view it as a true art form. As the trails wind through landscapes, they become more than just pathways; they become expressions of creativity. Is trail building simply construction, or does it represent an evolution of Land Art? I'd like to make this film the first in a series that explores trail building from this perspective.Last year, I turned 40 years old. When I was a teenager just starting my mountain biking journey, 40 might as well have been 99, both seemed so far away and hella old! It seemed like once you got that “old,” the only thing anyone did was sit on the couch watching football, doing the 12oz. curls, and massaging your beer gut. Back then I could never imagine what I would be doing once I reached this age. I certainly did not think I would be capable of still riding my bike and feeling good. Not only do I feel good, but my desire to get out on my bike is the same, maybe even greater than it was when I first fell in love with riding. While I know that my days of being part of the group that were pushing the sport forward are over, I still get the same thrill pushing myself as I did back in the day. That’s where the idea came from to film a new video part. There was no budget, no obligations, or even a dedicated filmer for this project. I have always been heavily influenced by the culture of skate videos and I absolutely love the process of putting in time to film a video part, whether it takes a weekend or a full year. Having a family now makes it a little tougher to schedule filming trips, so most of this video takes place close to my home in Sparta, New Jersey, even including the dirt jumps right in my backyard. From the conception of this project, my main goal was to make a video that pushed my current limits and something that I would be proud of. If anyone else happens to enjoy this video too, then that is just an added bonus.Kelly-Jayne Collinge has been riding off road since 2015, and in that time, has been nothing but a positive force for inclusion, equity, and opportunities. She’s the first person to say yes and, more importantly, the first person to say “no, that isn’t right.” The adventures she undertakes have left everyone breathless and more than a little envious, but those come her way purely by her being one of the most hard-working, genuine, and authentic people you’re likely to meet. In 2020, when she became pregnant with her son Atlas, the anxiety of impending motherhood weighed heavily. This wasn’t helped by the desertion of brands and relationships that she had worked earnestly to cultivate. Ambassadors exist to promote their brands, but brands also need to champion their people. In this regard, some more-than fumbled. Some of her sponsors showed their true colours by treating pregnancy as an illness instead of leaning into the miraculous and life-changing wonder that it is. Her embrace of motherhood combined with her pre-existing love of cycling has grown in parallel with Atlas. As he’s become more mobile, the adventures have become even longer-legged, including multiple bike-packing overnighters and shotgun-seat pump track visits. Kelly highlights that the information for new female cyclists is severely lacking; let alone pregnant ones or new mothers. The relatively recent creation of accessible routes and women-only riding groups has been a huge boon and certainly helped Kelly step into her new chapter of life with renewed confidence, or at least a little less trepidation. Video: Liam Iggins.Walter Mayerhofer just blessed us with a 7-minute long video of unseen clips he's been filming over the past three years. Iit's nothing short of amazing! Keep on reading to learn more from the man himself about his new project: "So I was finally able to finish up my video and, as always, a few of the things I wanted to get didn’t work out as planned. That's part of the game. All in all I am happy with how it turned out and If you could get all the clips you dreamed of, there'd be nothing left for the next one." - Walter MayerhoferShredding in NZ.Quick session at Mt. Prevost on the Forbidden Dreadnaught. Video: Cole Nichol.This is a life portrait of my grandfather illustrated through his love of cycling. Director: Florent Piovesan.We are proud to officially release "Thirty;" a new video that captures this era of Kink BMX and where we're headed. Watch some of the best riders in the world push riding forward, as Kink BMX continues its legacy of an amazing team, great products, and supporting the lifestyle and culture that we love. Thirty years behind us and many more to come!" Please enjoy and get motivated to go ride, travel, hang with friends, and live the BMX life. Video: Calvin Kosovich.Double-check the cartridge and get ready for a super Colorado adventure with Erik Elstran. Between playing Super Nintendo and vacationing, Erik and Rob Diquattro hit the streets of Colorado hard and put together Super Smash Colorado. "I went to visit my good pal Rob DiQuattro in Denver with the basic idea of riding bikes and playing Super Nintendo. To take a needed break from adult responsibility and to feel like a kid again. That is exactly what we did and here is proof.” - Erik ElstranBenny Abeyta banging you over the head with an all new part and you already know it's a banger. Benny brings their signature style and grace to any spot you throw at them. So hit play and get ready for some fast-paced street riding with no shortage of big rails and security guards in Love Letter.On this episode of Epicly Later’d, we travel with Ryan Lay to learn more about his unique path in skateboarding. From multiple sponsors to days-long hikes, join us to discover what makes Ryan a true journeyman.Follow Rayssa Leal through her hometown of Imperatriz, Brazil where she gives us an inside scoop behind her passion for skateboarding. Video: Marco Savino.A short skate film by Brett Novak.A short Film following Noah through The Art of Surfing. Director: Noah Beschen. Cinematography: Andy Woodward. Edit: Cultgabe / Andy Woodward.In this new 3-part series from acclaimed filmmaker Andrea Cossu, we follow Jacopo as he travels from Europe, to America, and the UK to gain a deeper understanding of trad-climbing as an art-form, it’s diverse community, culture, ethics, and history - exploring what ‘hard-trad’ actually means and whether, when push comes to shove, the grades actually matter. Jacopo’s first stop is Yosemite, California. Jacopo has visited the valley on multiple occasions in the last decade, but usually with his focus on a big-wall objective. This time, he returns with his sights firmly focussed on experiencing the trad culture and history by sampling some of the area’s most iconic classic routes and attempting one of its hardest.Deciding to have kids is a big decision. It’s probably one of the most daunting decisions many of us will face in our lifetimes. It’s perhaps even more magnified for those who already have life-fulfilling passions that fuel their sense of self and shape their goals. This is a documentary that explores the choice of having kids and the impact they can have on your time and values. Director: Jake Holland.Steven Fuller is a winter caretaker who has lived at Yellowstone national park for the past 50 years. As the cold weather approaches and the seasonal transformation begins, he hunkers down in his remote mountain cabin. But Fuller and Yellowstone face an uncertain future, with the climate crisis threatening to change one of North America’s last great wildernesses for ever.Photo: Russel Holliday