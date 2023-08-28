Movies For Your Monday - Brandon Semenuk, Reece Wallace, George Brannigan, Ballet, & More

Brandon Semenuk - Balancing Act:
With the help of some good company, Brandon Semenuk sets out to win his first American Rally Championship while also defending his Red Bull Rampage title... all within one high-stakes week. It's a true balancing act of skill, strategy, logistics, and determination.
The Untold Origins of Maydena Bike Park - Here. There. Everywhere.
Miranda Miller is back with Season 2 of Here. There. Everywhere and for the first episode she heads down under to Maydena, Tasmania for the start of the EDR. While there she learns about the small logging town which is experiencing a radical transformation due to bike park and how cycling is re-invigorating the community. Miranda met up with Simon French and Rhys Ellis, the founder and general manager of Maydena Bike park to discuss seeing potential where others don't and what it takes to build a world-class facility.
Brayden Barrett-Hay - For The Love:
Video: Brad C. Scholl.
Mateo Verdier - Down The Guts:
Reverse Team rider Mateo spends his winters in the MTB paradise of NZ. Mateo’s riding style was once summed up by his buddy Henry as being “like a cat falling down stairs.” The mental image fits perfectly as an analogy for Mateo’s controlled, but out of control riding that he’s made a name for himself with. From iconic Queenstown spots, to lesser known, hike-a-bike freeride lines, Down the Guts has us stoked! Video: Tom Booker.
Reece Wallace Invitational - Full Highlights:
Full event recap is finally here of the jam in my yard! First year of the event is done and dusted and I could not be happier with how things turned out. Huge shoutout to all the sponsors, volunteers, and athletes for making it happen. Can't wait till next year to do things bigger and better, see you in my backyard. Video: Liam Wallace, Calvin Huth, Matt Brooks, & Matt De Sousa.
George Brannigan - Search & Destroy Pila Bike Park:
With a reputation that precedes itself, Pila's magnetic pull has drawn riders from around the globe with the sickest trails and corners that rival any location around the world. George's excitement to get back here and create an edit was a high priority. Enjoy as George goes on a Search & Destroy mission in this Pila edit.
Camille Balanche - Fighting On Home Soil For Victory:
For any athlete, racing in their home country comes with a lot of excitement and pressure, and it’s no different for Swiss downhill mountain bike racer Camille Balanche. In this mini documentary, we went behind the scenes and followed Camille during the first World Cup of the 2023 season in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, as she juggled the pressures of seeking to win a race on home ground, from packing up at home and preparing for a fortnight on the road, to meeting up with teammates and friends on the World Cup circuit for the first time this year and getting to grips with a new racing format. Rider: Camille Balanche. Video : Samantha Dugon.
Wojtek Czermak - Sun Rays:
My first MTB edit (besides stuff I did in childhood with my Sony Ericsson phone that was more like a pixel show than a videos). We've teamed up with Wojtek and shot for two days in two places, more or less just going freestyle. We'd been lucky enough the weather was perfect and gave us a specific vibe with those sun rays, and we chose them to be a main theme of the movie.
Bas Van Steenbergen - Gardening Vol. 2:
Riding the DH line in my yard with the race drone of Kaddison Pellier in tow. Having a line like this in my yard has been a dream come true!
Riding The Volcano:
In order to escape the winter, 11 mountain bike riders from 7 different countries escaped to gather in one of Spain's best-kept secrets: the Canary Islands. During this 10-day stay, they explored the island of Tenerife in search of unique MTB Street spots and landscapes amidst its volcanic terrain. Directed by Louis Lhomel, "Riding The Volcano" documents the 10 days of bike riding and exploration in a 20-minute video featuring: Walter Mayerhofer, Tom Kilcoyne, Simon Edfelder, Niklas Tilk, Pavel Alekhin, Michel Plonka, Louis Lhomel, Tim Begahs, Alexis Roussel, Matt Jamieson, and Fran Luis.
Alex Hiam - Magic Powers:
In the latest film from Vans BMX, “Magic Powers,” Vans team rider Alex Haim proves that the possibilities in BMX are infinite. The past few years of isolation without travel have somehow ignited his mystical abilities, opening a new space for creativity and self-discovery. To Alex, this project was therapy in the form of self-expression that transcended the limitations of reality. Alex’s sage words of advice after coming out on the other side of this magical journey were: “Never Give up. Trust the process. Have faith and follow your heart.” Video: Troy Charlesworth.
Colin Varanyak - Cruising Barcelona:
Join BMX rider Colin Varanyak and videographer Peter Adam as they make their way through the culturally rich BMX-friendly architecture of Barcelona. After not being able to travel due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, Colin takes us on his first week-long international filming trip following the pandemic. With Peter Adam behind the lens and BCN at their feet, the two hit the streets and made magic.
Magnetar BTS - Orcas Island 1:
Behind the scenes with some of the best bowl carvers in the game. Fast and loose forever.
Yuto Horigome In Tokyo:
The Olympic champ shredding at home.
This Old Ledge - Hubba Hideout:
It’s not just what they did, but where they did it, and what they named it. Hubba Hideout cemented the importance of location more than any other spot. In episode 2, Ted shifts from EMB to the most famous ledge in the history of skateboarding.
Grant Yansura - Out There:
From low-budget bedroom skits to crafting cinematic spectacles with P-Rod and Heath Kirhcart, Grant talks through his breakout moments and beefs while building up WKND. Here's to ten more years.
Monument:
While hiking up to the cliffs at White Bluff Provincial Park, it’s hard to miss the monumental crack that splits the cliff from bottom to top. The route has inspired climbers since the 1980s, and finally Peter Croft, the legendary climbing icon, made the first free ascent with impeccable style in 1987. Since then, the route doesn’t get as much love as it should - BUT - there’s some new cracktologists on the scene. After a hiatus from crack climbing, Jared Nelson, teams up with the up-and-comer, Evan Peplinski, who trains on his basement crack simulator called “Skid Row.” Their goal; get the ‘First Send Train Ascent!’ of the Monument. This is Shawn Tron’s second short about local legends and he brings the story to life with animated archival images and camera angles from the climber’s perspectives. Only one drone was donated to the lake during production. Video: Shawn Tron.
The Land Of Giants - Official Trailer:
The story of man vs. mountain is one that has captured our imaginations for centuries. But what if MSP flipped the script? What if, instead of focusing on the human element, we took a closer look at the mountains themselves? That's the premise of The Land of Giants, a new ski film that explores the most iconic mountains on Earth. From the fjords of Norway to the spines of Alaska, we will get to know and understand the canvas that creates the most mind-melting moments in skiing. But most importantly, we'll come to appreciate their sheer beauty and power. Captured with revolutionary cinematography combined with genre bending music, The Land of Giants is not to be missed. The Land of Giants features the best skiers in the world, skiing unbelievable conditions and riding to the very edge and beyond. It's a celebration of the natural world, and a reminder of the power of the human spirit. It's a film that will leave you awestruck, inspired, and humbled. Riders: Mark Abma, Sammy Carlson, Logan Pehota, & more.
Kylie:
A black ballerina speaks her truth about being a dancer in the ballet community while she performs in the city streets of Los Angeles.
Tom - A Film About The Life & Work Of Tom Derry:
Tom Derry is the connection between wild fish and the activists striving to protect them. A lifelong angler and the director of wild steelhead funding for the Native Fish Society, Tom embodies the commitment behind countless conservation efforts all with a single goal: more wild fish. Filmed along British Columbia’s Babine River, Tom captures the essence of angling for wild steelhead and provides insight into what motivates a motivator.
Photo: JB Liautard