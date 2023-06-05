Movies For Your Monday - Brandon Semenuk, Rémy Métailler, Phil Atwill, Jamie Foy, & More

Brandon Semenuk - Fool's Gold:
These days finding a fresh and captivating location to shoot a mountain bike edit requires the stars to align. But Brandon Semenuk seems to have it down to a science. Enjoy Brandon’s latest project, Fools Gold. Video: Isaac Wallen.
Airplane Mode:
The story of Airplane Mode. A trail in Squamish built by OneUp Components employees. Video: Scott Secco.
Hannah Barnes - Motherhood:
Hannah Barnes shares an inside look at her home life, as well as her candid thoughts on motherhood, the importance of presence, her passion and history with mountain bikes, and fostering a love for the outdoors in the next generation of little riders.
Milton McConville - Side Hits 003:
When you hit the dirt as hard as Milton does you gotta be prepared. I'm not talking about body-slamming the earth (although that does happen). I'm talking about when he comes bombing down the trail the berms squirm and the roots run. JK, they stay in place due to the laws of gravity. But if they could move I bet they would appreciate a heads up so they could run and hide to avoid getting forcefully displaced by the hefty dose of inertia Milton drives through his bike.
Ride Or Die:
A classic starring Ryan Howard, Curtis Robinson, Dylan Dunkerton, Paul Genovese, Logan Peat, and Owen Marks.
Craig Evans & Josh Lewis - Thirsty:
Craig and Loose go hit up Dyfi Bike Park for a couple of days to bring you this edit. Expect fast speeds and Welsh dust. Cheers to the Dyfi crew for having us.
Cadence:
Wesley and I filmed this over the past few months. with the goal of capturing the rhythm involved with riding in these conditions. Hope you enjoy it!
Phil Atwill - Coronet Peakin:
Those poor berms never stood a chance.
Life Of A Privateer - Zoe Cuthbert:
The commitment, graft, and passion it takes to race self-supported at the highest level fills us with admiration, and the wild stories that emerge are always worth a listen. In this episode of Life Of A Privateer, we’re sharing the story of Zoe Cuthbert, Canberra’s Queen of Cross-Country.
Only A Ride - Teaser:
A documentary about Anthony Boussetta's superhuman 10 peak ride.
Joe Rich - Perspective 0003:
"Never let the feeling fade and never let the rest get in the way." The idea is simple enough, but there are precious few that have made a lifetime of decisions based on the pure feeling after that first day of BMX. Joe Rich stands as a beacon to all who romanticize uncompromising ideals, passion to seek what matters regardless of cost; definitive independence. He's not trying to be an example, it was just never an option to become anything other than the man he is. Earnest living like that will never fade - It is the way.
Gary Young & Corey Martinez - Guest List:
Gary Young and Corey Martinez on the guest list enjoying a private sesh at the ramps. Video: Scott Marceau,
Robin Bourhis - WeThePeople 2023:
We're loving this new one from Wethepeople's Robin Bourhis. Full blast and heaps of style! "I consider this video a recollection of souvenirs from six months of filming across Europe with the best people and I hope that you’ll enjoy it as much as we enjoyed filming it. Thank you so much to everyone for providing me with a place to crash in every city I ended up going to. Thank you to everyone involved in this project. You know who you are, and I do too!'' - Robin Bourhis.
Ace Pelka - No Parking:
Ace Pelka shows us that “No Parking” means all the fun. Watch as Ace serves us yet another master class in the art of curb crushing in this third instalment of his slap happy shredding. Video: Brent Hyden.
Jamie Foy & Crew Take Over New Orleans:
Jamie "Big Boy Foy" hits the Big Easy with a stacked crew of pros to skate the sights and session the custom airport park build at Red Bull Terminal Takeover. Roll through NOLA with Foy, Brandon Valjalo, Maurio McCoy, Sean O'Connor, Jake Wooten, and our local host Jordan Trahan for some classic Louisiana skate flavour.
Volcom's "Barci Bash" Video:
From a bloody hubba to a damn Jet Ski in the pool, Volcom’s international roster goes absolutely insane in Spain. Simon Bannerot guides you through it.
De Passage:
Shot on location in Tahiti, South Africa, Australia, Indonesia, and Bali, the film was inspired by me sitting digging way too deep into Jaques Cousteau documentaries from the 60's... hence the creative direction and sound sampling.
A Skier Knows - Spirit Of Alaska:
There is a feeling that is shared with skiers all over the world. It’s nothing you can teach, learn, or explain. It’s something you feel. Something you know. It stops you from sleeping during a snowstorm - knowing that fresh powder awaits you. It gives you the urge to continue hiking up the mountain when everyone else is stopping at the top of the ski lift. It hits you when looking back at your line at the bottom of a run, wanting to go back up and do it again. It’s a different way of looking at the world and something only A Skier Knows.
Daughter Of The Sea - Sisterhood In The Sea:
For Jaeyoun Kim, the ocean is more than a connection to family; it’s a path to healing. Patagonia Films’ Daughter Of The Sea follows Jaeyoun, who leaves her island home in South Korea to pursue a more traditional career path in Seoul. But as her mental health begins to unravel and depression sets in, she decides to join the haenyeo, Jeju Island’s famed “women of the sea.” For centuries, these free divers and fisherwomen—some in their 80s—have dived more than 30 feet to gather seafood for their families and villages. Following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother, Jaeyoun learns what it means to become a haenyeo and why returning to the ocean ultimately saves her. Content Warning: This film includes discussions of depression and suicide. While we have done our best to explore these topics conscientiously, remember that we are looking through the lens of a single person’s experience. Please take care of yourself as you watch and find support if you are struggling with these topics.
Mother Of The Dawn:
In the early 1950s, in a remote corner of Brazil, a female truck driver named Tia Neiva started having visions of extraterrestrial spirits; shortly after, she began to gain a following, which led to her creation of a religion called Vale do Amanhecer (Valley of the Dawn) which practices various elements of Christianity, Spiritism, Umbanda, and religious beliefs in UFOs. In our documentary, Mother of the Dawn, we explore how this religion came to have 800,000 followers, but is virtually unheard of to the rest of the world.
