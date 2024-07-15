Movies For Your Monday - Brandon Semenuk, Robin Goomes, Eddie Reynolds, Courtney Dauwalter, & More

Brandon Semenuk - Sever:
Get ready to cut a lap with Brandon Semenuk on a freshly built track in his latest visual “Sever." Featuring a special appearance by Ryan “R-Dog” Howard. It takes you deep into the redwoods, where traction was aplenty, and good times were ample. Semenuk and R-Dog showcase what the most capable trail bike on the market can handle, putting their Trek Slash bikes to the test. Sever is going to make you want to grab your bike and hit the trails. The riding is simply unPARRALLELed. Special thanks to the world-class build team, including Spencer Baldwin, Scotty Scamehorn, and Evan Young, and the outstanding production team, featuring Isaac Wallen, Nic Genovese, and Ian Collins.
Eddie Reynolds - Canafornia:
Welcome to Canafornia, where the hits are big and perfectly sculpted but the weather is hard to predict. Accessible only by a correctly attuned psychic elevator and the right bike for any conditions; the new Kona Process 153. Push all the buttons, and take a ride with Eddie Reynolds as he feeds the newest Process a healthy diet of dust, loam, plenty of air, and Lego. Lego? Lego. Special guest appearances by Caleb Holonko and Christoph, the Swiss Exercise Ball. Don’t forget to wear appropriate footwear. (Warning: Some Lego may have been harmed during the production of this video)
Robin Goomes - Roots Run Deep:
After five years of service in the New Zealand Army, Robin Goomes was at a crossroads. She had to decide whether to continue her career as a heavy machinery operator or to make a massive bet on herself and pursue her dream of becoming a professional mountain biker. Robin had never competed outside of New Zealand, and it was rare for women to secure invites in a male-dominated sport. Despite these uncertainties and the ever-present risk of injury, she decided to roll the dice. Rider: Robin Goomes. Video: Craig Grant.
Peter Kaiser - Top Fuel:
Been a minute since my last self-shot video. Sometimes it's cool being out on your own, getting inspired, and finding angle after angle - enjoyed this. Riding & Video: Peter Kaiser.
Julien Vanstippen & Andreu Lacondeguy - Barcelona Days:
Julien Vanstippen takes a short break from racking up X Games medals to link up with new Monster Energy FMX recruit and MTB legend Andreu Lacondeguy. With both riders having a passion for all bikes, follow along for three days of pure Moto/MTB freeriding at some of the finest local spots Barcelona has to offer. Disfruta!
Vali Höll - IIWII - Ep. 3:
In Episode 3 of "IT IS WHAT IT IS," join me as I conquer my home World Cup, as well as challenging races in Val di Sole and Les Gets. With the help of Mathilde Gremaud, I have someone who truly knows the doubts that an athlete has. Together, we navigate the pressures and doubts that come with being at the top of our game. Video: Louis Citadelle.
Dan Cleland - HomeBrew:
HomeBrew is a visual creation directed by Josh Birkenhake and Dan Cleland. It's designed to show an insight on the mountain bike community within Taranaki and the trails it has to offer. Directors: Josh Birkenhake & Dan Cleland Post Production: Josh Birkenhake . Riders: Dan Cleland, Che Evans, & Jonty Vink.
Ripton x 3Dumb:
Introducing the Ripton x 3dumb Trouser, a collaboration between Ripton and Max Neururkar, an artist and pro freerider with the 50to01 crew. This is a wearable piece of art.
George Wilkes - Chasing Your Dreams:
Speed and style from the next generation.
Unspoken Road:
“Being different is beautiful.” – Uriel Torres. Unspoken Road is a portrait of Deaf and Queer brother and sister, Nora and Uriel Torres. The siblings, originally from Mexico, discuss how growing up in a small town in California they experienced discrimination and isolation, but as they came of age discovered the therapeutic and life-affirming value of cycling. Reflecting on riding bikes as a tool for progress on both a personal and community level, this poignant and sensitively constructed short film is an intimate insight, highlighting cycling’s ability to build a more inclusive and progressive society. A film by Chad Unger, winner of the Rapha Film Fund,
Felix Prangenberg & Jordan Godwin - Silence:
When you bring together two of the most productive and technically progressive riders in the game right now, you know it’s going to be a must watch. Captured with the visual prowess of Rich Forne over two trips in Cape Town, South Africa and Athens, Greece. The crew certainly delivered the goods in this 9-minute epic of mind-blowing footage.
Bruno Hoffmann & Murray Loubser - Made In Taiwan:
When you see the names Bruno Hoffmann and Murray Loubser in the same video title, you know you're in for something special. And it doesn't end there - add in a whole host of incredible Taiwanese spots with the camera work of Rich Forne and you've got a sure-fire winner. Video: Rich Forne.
Miki Fleck - How Many Lifes You Got?
Miki Fleck doesn't waste a single day out there and is on a constant mission to grind all four corners of the earth. His latest video, "How Many Lifes You Got?" is packed full of his latest riding endeavours and is yet another project he can look back at and be proud of - big grinds throughout. Go out there and make it happen! Here's some words from the man himself: "Lifes, yes. Just one. That's my point of view. Do things knowing there is one chance of making it happen. Time goes by and you really need to appreciate what's going on. With good people around and a camera you can save these moments and then put them all together, creating a video part.''
Torey Pudwill - Plan B “True” Video Part:
A classic.
Collin Provost - Still Watchin:
Broken bones, black eyes, shredded skin, and nonstop stoke, Collin recounts his hectic trips with the Old Man and reveals the origins of his Jake-given nickname.
Meet The Seattle Artist Who Designed A Bacon 'N Eggs Inspired Skatepark:
Since we couldn’t believe this place existed we went to meet up with John Hilding, the artist behind the park, to chat about his artistic background, run-ins with Andy Warhol, and the story behind the park's creation. We brought along two Washington natives, Elise Hedge, and Caden Smith, to test the valour of a frying pan skate park. Enjoy!
Courtney Dauwalter - A Team Sport:
This is the story of Courtney Dauwalter's extraordinary summer of 2023, where she set out to test the limits of the human body and mind. As the first person ever to attempt the "Triple Crown" of ultra running, she took on the Western States 100, Hardrock 100, and UTMB in the same season. Watch "A Team Sport" to witness how Courtney is redefining the boundaries of trail running and inspiring a new generation of athletes. Join us in celebrating her historic summer and the spirit of perseverance and determination.
Visions:
A film about self-discovery, nature, harmony, exploration, and rock climbing in Kura Tāwhiti Castle Hill in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Kura Tāwhiti is a place that seems to thrill the human heart. It has long been a site of spiritual significance and artistic inspiration. In more recent times, it has become a magnet for rock climbers. Climbers are like water in reverse here, slithering and flowing against gravity, so much so that climbing the limestone is often referred to as an art rather than a sport.
Mountain Turks:
Mountain Turks tells the story of Erik Bradshaw, an avid mountaineer who turned his crazy idea of building backcountry huts out of water tanks into New Zealand's first ski traverse, and in the process built a thriving alpine community. The film is a powerful testament to the transformative power of community, the limitless potential of the human spirit, and the enduring spirit of New Zealand's mountaineering community.
Echo:
Ben Wolin and Michael Minahan’s documentary short follows Daniel Kish, who uses clicks and echos to listen his way through the world.
Photo: Nicolas Brizin