Movies For Your Monday - Brendan Fairclough, Thomas Genon, Patricia Druwen, Arto Saari, & More

Deathgrip 2 Teaser:
Deathgrip 2, a new mountain bike film from Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough - coming soon!
Jakob Jewett - All Me Vol. 3:
As always these self-filmed projects are never easy, but are always super rewarding when it's all put together in the end. Hope you enjoy!
Precision Chaps:
Video: Tom Caldwell.
Harry Barrett & Dillon Butcher - Day Dream:
We all have our own version of the perfect day of riding. Pedalling through majestic alpine meadows. Throwing down heaters at the DH track. Sessioning a sloppy rut-track. Cranking out max efforts until we're breathing from our eyes. Turning the neighbourhood into a jib park with a wooden ramp. Exercising our imaginations in this way has a powerful ability to let us completely ignore the work we're supposed to be doing. We can just slip away into our minds and throw a bit of fuel on the fire to get us stoked for the next ride. For Dillon Butcher and Harry Barrett, a private day riding BC's Coast Gravity Park is about as close to perfection as you can get. There is just something about blasting off huge jumps and bustin' shapes with friends that will never get old. Riders: Harry Barrett & Dillon Butcher. Video: Liam Morgan.
The Art Of MTB III:
In the third episode of The Art of MTB, we follow filmmaker JB Liautard and MTB-pro Thomas Genon as they load their red pickup truck with Canyon MTBs and head for Utah’s vast expanse of winding gorges and plateaus. Join the two friends on a classic road film adventure, chasing the American landscape for those once-in-a-lifetime images that elevate action sports into beauty.
Peter Jamison - Colorado Sessions:
Over the past three summers, I have been lucky enough to spend a substantial amount of time riding throughout Colorado. Between the fantastic public dirt jump spots, bike parks, and trail systems, it really doesn’t get much better. As an east coaster, before moving out West, I wasn’t used to seeing packed trailhead parking lots and bikes everywhere, so when I roll up to places like the Maryland Mountain trails and see hundreds of people, I can’t help but smile. Seeing so many people who share the same passion for biking is so rad and is a big reason why I have enjoyed spending so much time in Colorado. I hope this film can help share with you the beauty of this state and the quality of riding that is available, it is truly amazing. Video: Jared Hardy.
Swatch Nines MTB’23 - Rider Awards:
Global mountain biking talents converged at Swatch Nines 2023 mountain bike event! Riders showcased unprecedented skills on the course. This unique event has once again created the space to elevate the sport to new heights.
Ryan McNulty - Orange To Green:
A mountain bike short film produced by Evan Bradley. Filmed in June of 2023. Evan and myself came up from Virgin, Utah to spend this summer up in the PNW. Road tripping from Bend, to Bellingham, to Whistler was an absolute blast. Bend just so happened to be our first spot we stopped on our way up. Thank you to all the friends and family for keeping Bend feeling like home.
Matt Bolton Rides Tannus:
We were stoked to meet up with Squamish trail builder Matt Bolton, known for his incredible trails that have carried on the legacy of building in the area. Chances are if you have ridden Squamish, you have ridden one of Matt's trails.
Peter Hogan - Rapha Presents:
Peter Hogan’s life went off the rails when he descended into heroin addiction as a teenager. As he began the road to recovery, he picked up a bicycle. In this film he recounts his journey from overdosing and living a life without hope, to standing on the start line of the 2022 Colorado Trail Race. Watch on to discover why he believes the bicycle can be a vehicle for friendship and a formative tool for change. When he was using most heavily, Peter overdosed at least three times: “There was no telling if it was going to be your last shot,” he says. After a wilderness detox retreat helped him to turn his life around he began mountain biking, giving him a connection to the outdoors, a routine and a community of like-minded people. And while racing doesn’t always go as planned, cycling has helped him find the perspective to live a full and meaningful life.
Shimmer - Full Film:
Shimmer represents Vans BMX at its core, with a look into the riders that keep the streets talking. Featuring: Ty Morrow, Dakota Roche, Andrew Castaneda, Calvin Kosovich, Sean Ricany, Lewis Mills, Travis Hughes, and Bruno Hoffman. A years worth of travels, friends, clips, and memories make up “Shimmer,” a film by Calvin Kosovich.
Josh Harrington - Sentenced To Life:
A classic part from 2007.
Harrison Arcari - Animal Bikes:
Harrison Arcari has been on a tear recently and he ain't stopping any time soon! His latest piece comes out of a 100 degree trip to Austin to stay with Casey Starling. Needless to say, he crushed it. Those hands are like lightning! Video: Will Chappell.
Arto Saari - Epicly Later'd:
Arto's story has it all, from the fairy tale beginning of his career to his awe-inspiring video parts and near-death handrail experiences. This episode of Epicly Later'd first aired in 2012.
Hermann Stene - Followed:
Join our day with Hermann Stene in his home town of Larvik, Norway. We skate the little park he is building in front of his house, check out his mom's skate shop and more spots and parks of Larvik. Hermann is one of the heaviest hitters in Europe and we are stoked to bring you this glimpse into a day in his life. Enjoy.
Taylor Kirby's "Spitfire Wheels" Part:
Barreling through LA, Taylor charges block-long grinds, massive sidewalk gaps, and deadly downhill chutes. Pedro Delfino and Tyler Pacheco hop in on the full-speed assault.
Dirt Shark - Hills Brothas 2:
We tagged along with the Dirt Shark crew and visited the childhood home of the Justin and Josh Hill in Yoncalla, Oregon. It's been a long 9 years since the last "Hill Brothers" edit dropped, and they're both still shredding and racing in full-force. Special appearances from the one and only Axell Hodges and PH.
Forkin’ Around - Episode 2:
Addy Jones is considered a guru in the world of composting, and in this episode he and Heath set about creating a thriving compost pile for the farm using old straw, seaweed, chook manure, and tomato cuttings.
The Walls We Face:
Siebe Vanhee is used to achieving his goals. He graduated in the social work field, but followed his passion and became a professional big wall climber. As an athlete he mastered the art of balance, but he felt his own life was missing it; he wanted to give something back. This search led Siebe to learn of Escalando Fronteras, a Mexican ONG that uses climbing as a means to help vulnerable youngsters. And now after years of dreaming together, Siebe is returning to Monterrey, to team up with local climber Choco and “offer him a really cool, intense, out of comfort, big wall experience.” But the climb turns out to be more complex than that.
A Thousand Casts:
Throughout the course of Oliver White’s life fly fishing has been at the root of a series of once-in-a-lifetime events. What started as physical therapy led to the financial district, a business opportunity, and a near-death situation. His pursuit of fish on the fly now takes him to the mythical, magical country of Bhutan to do what he does best – figure things out. A Felt Soul Media Production. Directed by: Ben Knight & Travis Rummel.
Photo: JB Liautard