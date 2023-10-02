Movies For Your Monday - Brett Rheeder, Cam Zink, Jackson Goldstone, Casey Brown, Graham Agassiz, Chad Muska, & More

Brett Rheeder - Evergreen:

Miranda Miller - Racing Enduro With Indigenous Women - Here. There. Everywhere. Ep. 6:

Jackson Goldstone - Beyond Limits - Ep. 3:

Backcountry Battle Axe:

Cam Zink - Washed Up:

Graham Agassiz - Hometown Shredding:

Kyleigh Stewart - Raised By A Movement:

Tomomi Nishikubo - Mexico Magic:

Josh Lewis - Short Travel, Big Ideas:

Unlikely Duo:

Fran Agudelo - BSD:

Devon Smillie - New Beginnings:

Utahpia:

Chad Muska - Fulfill The Dream:

Andy Anderson - Cold Call:

Madars Apse - Forget Me Not:

Moto 6 - The Movie:

Sandy Ward - Close Up:

Activity:

The Captain:

In early 2022, I caught up with my friend and Red Bull Rampage builder, Austin Davignon, when he mentioned he was building trails for Vallee Bras-Du-Nord for the season. I'm always scheming new project ideas, so I suggested he build a custom trail for us to film a project. He said he would inquire with the park but couldn't promise anything. Fast forward 12 months, after a couple strings pulled and some skilled trail builders hard at work, Clay Porter, Rupert Walker, Tyler Ravelle, and I found ourselves flying across the country with bikes, camera gear, and excitement to shoot the brand-new trail at VBN. Thank you to everyone involved in this project: VBN Trail Crew, Alexandra Power, Antoine Lebeau, Alexandre Verret, Frédéric Asselin, Gabriel Gakwaya, Jade Demers, Jon Gregory, Austin Davignon, and Lawrence Reti, to name a few. "From trail building to cinematography, every person who worked on this project is a master at their work, which was inspiring on many levels. This was my first project of the 2023 season, and I couldn't have asked for a better crew. The dirt at VBN is incredible, and the conditions were perfect. I can't thank everyone enough who made this project come to life." - Brett Rheeder. "Evergreen was a dream project through and through. Insane build. Insane rider. Insane crew. If every project I worked on had Evergreen's ingredients, I would be living my nirvana as an artist. Evergreen is the dream realized and actualized." - Clay Porter. "I was so surprised with my experience shooting in Quebec and specifically VBN. The lush green forests, rolling mountains and perfectly made trails were a photographer's dream. Coming from the West Coast, I had no idea Quebec held so much hidden beauty." - Tyler Ravelle. "Working with Brett, Clay and Tyler on this was such an inspiring experience. I'm really proud of what the crew created. The vibes were high, and the boys were firing! Brett's riding mixed with Clay's directing is a special combination!" - Rupert Walker. Shot on "KRAKEN" at Vallee Brad-Du-Nord in Saint-Raymond, Quebec.For the season finale of Here. There. Everywhere. Miranda stays close to home to spend time with the Indigenous Women Outdoors (IWO) organization as they prepare for the Sturdy Dirty enduro race. The IWO's purpose is to ignite a spirit of empowerment, resilience, and connection among Indigenous women by providing them with the opportunity to explore and excel in outdoor sport activities. "The Seventh Generation Principle is an indigenous concept originating from the Haudenosaunee (also known as the Iroquois Confederacy), in which you think about the next seven generations coming after you in your words, work, and actions; and to remember the seven generations who came before you. We are not racing for us; we are challenging ourselves to lead our youth for the next seven generations.” - Indigenous Women Outdoors. We acknowledge that this was filmed on the Indigenous Land of Coast Salish peoples, specifically Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Nation (Squamish) and the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe. We thank these caretakers of this land who have lived and continue to live here since time immemorial.Prepare to be inspired! Join us on an adrenaline-fuelled journey as we follow the remarkable story of Jackson Goldstone, a top rider in the world of downhill mountain biking. In his first year competing in the Elite Men's class of the UCI Downhill MTB World Cup, Jackson faces adversity like never before. Just as the season began, disaster struck. Jackson's incredible determination led him to compete in the first three races of the season with a ruptured appendix and also winning his first Elite Men's race in Val Di Sole, a feat that left the entire mountain biking community in awe. Now, he's back on the road to recovery and rebuilding himself as an athlete, stronger and more motivated than ever before. Get ready to experience the highs, the lows, and the ultimate triumphs as Jackson Goldstone defies the odds and sets his sights on greatness once more.Throughout the ages, weapons of choice have come and gone. Some, however, continue to stand the test of time. Now, etched into the stones of history stands the 6th generation Trek Slash, tamed by rogue warriors, Ryan "R-Dog" Howard and Casey Brown. Your turn to battle into the beyond.After a long career, Cam Zink decides to hang up his helmet in Maui. Land or sea, Cam can literally do it all... we're not joking. If this is what it's like being "washed up," count us in.Graham Agassiz shows us his definition of good times. Taking his custom built Capra on a tour of the trails where he made his name. If you love big hits, steeze, and OG freeride lines... you're in the right place.Several waves of iconic freeride moments have come crashing onto the beach of mountain bike culture throughout the last few decades – each swell has its origins, but Kamloops BC seems to continuously produce the largest. The whitewash of these monstrous waves comes in with blood, sweat, and broken bike parts, yet it spreads something completely different across the sand that remains: inspiration to the masses. Why does Freeride strike the hearts of so many mountain bikers? It’s more than just a niche discipline of cycling, it’s been a movement – a form of rebellion. For Kona Factory Rider Kyleigh Stewart, this movement shaped her upbringing almost entirely. Born and raised in Kamloops BC, it was just part of the norm to encourage a young shredder to hit jumps in the yard. As her local riding community dove deeper into jumps and creative lines, her progression as a rider evolved in variety, style, and impressive features – just like the famous local trails.Discover incredible bike tricks performed by talented Japanese trials athlete, Tomomi Nishikubo, at the famous Edward James Sculpture Garden, Las Pozas in Xilitla, Mexico. Step into this magical environment created by surrealism pioneer Edward James and watch as Tomomi takes on unique cycling challenges outside of the urban environment. Are you ready for an unforgettable trials adventure?Josh Lewis can see the potential in just about anything. To his eye parking lots are playgrounds, street furniture are features to be ridden, a dusty bank is a wall ride. So what happens when the Loose Dog is let loose in Whistler Bike Park? He goes looking for fun in the most unlikely of places. This is not your usual riding edit, but then Josh isn’t your usual rider and the SCOR 2030 certainly isn’t your usual short-travel bike.We're stoked to share the story of Tania Lillak and Jerrell Webster, two Evil riders who bonded at Highlands Bike Park over their passion for freeride. Through common ground, they've been able to share the motivation and progress their riding to new heights. Riders: Tania Lillak & Jerrell Webster. Video: Josh Lawless.From huge set ups to burly tech lines, Spanish shredder Fran Agudelo's latest video rips! Filmed on the island of Mallorca, Madrid, and Barcelona. Video: Juan Giraldo.Devon Smillie's welcome to CULT edit showcases his original style and mind-blowing technique. Filmed with his homie Eddie Cuellar, the vibes are right on this one. We couldn't be happier adding Devon to the Crew. Video: Eddie Cuellar.Building trails is truly an art form. Building a good set of trails takes time, effort, and more importantly, love for the craft. As the trail season closes out for Jon Tinsley’s local trails, he took the opportunity to get some early morning sessions in with Chris Flook, Kurt Perkins, Nick Mondella, and Cody Gessel. Hit play and catch some moments of zen in Utahpia. “As hot summer days begin fade and seasonal storms ramp up, we’re quickly reminded how fleeting the riding season can be. Utahpia is an ode to the hidden art of trail building, and serves a reminder of how early mornings at the trails can often feel quite mystical. Not long from now, tarps will be set for the winter and we’ll be wishing it was summer once again.” - Jon Tinsley. Video: Jon Tinsley.Skateboarding legend Chad Muska's impact on the skateboarding world extends beyond just his impressive skills on the board. One of his most notable contributions to skateboarding culture is his involvement in the classic skate movie, Shorty's Fulfill the Dream. Released in 1998, Shorty's Fulfill the Dream features Muska and other members of the Shorty's team showcasing their skills on the streets and skateparks of California. The film was groundbreaking at the time for its innovative use of editing and music, which helped create a unique and immersive viewing experience for skateboarders and fans alike. Muska played a significant role in the making of the film, not only as one of the featured skateboarders but also as a creative force behind the scenes. He collaborated with the film's director, Tim Dowling, on the film's soundtrack and helped choose the music that would accompany the skateboarding footage. Shorty's Fulfill the Dream became an instant classic and has since been praised as one of the best skate movies of all time. Whether it's through skateboarding or film, Muska's influence on the culture of skateboarding remains as strong as ever.Visiting Venice's landmark spots, Andy links his inspirations from Natas to TA and Rodney, with a freestyle session to boot. Why the helmet? It's in there too.This six-minute belter from everyone’s favourite Latvian contains all the ingredients of a timeless Madars Apse video part: innovative, inventive skating, a different eye for spots, and a personal style all of his own. With footage garnered from the streets of the world, our global skate ambassador has assembled a part which showcases just how well-rounded his talent and creative instincts really are. Soundtracked by a a stone-cold 90’s jam and with an end section which starts wild and ends on a rocket ride that most of us would sensibly avoid, this is a master skateboarder at the height of his powers. Madars Apse is a skater’s skater, and we are proud to present ‘Forget Me Not’, his brand new personal Red Bull Skateboarding part for 2023. As always, enjoy!The Assignment Inc. is proud to bring you yet another epic chapter in the “MOTO The Movie” film saga. “MOTO 6” travels the globe in pursuit of the most talented and elusive riders, those that truly live their lives by the twist of the throttle. Jet down to Australia to Jackson Strong’s freestyle motocross haven, along with the champion of the people and all-around shredder, Josh Cachia; take a jet boat deep into the Canadian backcountry and find Kris Foster in his natural habitat, testing the limits of what can be done with a shovel and a dirt bike; back stateside, join amateur motocross superstars Aaron Plessinger and Luke Renzland at the monstrous private track known simply as “Dreamland”; then it’s off to Oklahoma, where AMA National juggernauts Trey Canard, Justin Bogle, and Jimmy Albertson shred some perfect Oklahoma red clay. From Carmichael’s legendary compound, at the disposal of present and future motocross kings Ryan Dungey, Jeremy Martin, and Dakota Alix; to the North Carolina Mountains for an ultimate session with two of GNCC’s greats, Kailub Russell and Josh Strang, “MOTO 6” presents the complete and absolute spectrum of riders who are at the top of their trade. The most talented riders on the planet grace the screen, from moto’s biggest question mark, Josh Hansen, to the UK offroad prodigy Jonny Walker, to privateer motocross legend Jimmy Decotis and his merry band of New England rippers. “MOTO 6” stars riders who push the boundaries of themselves and their sport on a daily basis, making their living by truly living.Sandy Ward, or Kelkeláokik in her traditional language of Ucwalmícwts from the Líl’wat nation, was an inaugural member of the First Nations Snowboard Team, riding in halfpipe competitions across the globe. Now a snowboard, mountain bike, and climbing coach, she’s passing on what she's learned from her time in the mountains. Connecting as many people as possible to the outdoors through her community groups, Indigenous Life Sport Academy and Indigenous Women Outdoors, is her passion. “I don’t want to be known as the snowboarder in my nation. I want all the kids to be known as the snowboarders, mountain bikers or climbers. It’s not just one person, we’re doing this as a community.” Get Close-Up with snowboarder, mountain biker, community connector, and Arc'teryx ambassador Sandy Ward | Kelkeláokik.Catch a glimpse of style savants, Phil 'B-Dog' Casabon and his peers, on their hibernal journey as seen through the attuned lenses of Brady Perron and Raph Sevigny. From the iconic Kimbo sessions terrain park, to the chocolate hills like snow dunes of Vermont, and finishing up in the remaining lost ruins of Phil’s native city—Shawinigan. So it begins—lights, camera, Activity.She was just a little kid who wanted to go fishing with her dad. Raised on the salty sea, earning her keep on the lobster boat, and holding her own amongst fellow salty fisherman, Sadie Samuels is now the captain of her lobster boat and she’s obsessed with her job. Boy, must be nice. Director: Greg Kohs.