Movies For Your Monday - Brett Rheeder, Jesse Melamed, Casey Brown, Aaron 'Jaws' Homoki, & More

ANYTIME - Official Trailer:
Dropping in on September 20th 2024 on Red Bull TV, following exclusive premiere tour events kicking off July 26th in Whistler BC. ANYTIME follows the collective ambitions of fifteen of the world’s best male and female freeride mountain bikers across forests, deserts, cities, and high-alpine peaks, as they attempt to define the frontiers of their sport. Shimano presents a Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films co-production, featuring: Patricia Druwen, Lucy Van Eesteren, Vinny Armstrong, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Brage Vestavik, Kade Edwards, Brett Rheeder, Thomas Genon, Hannah Bergemann, Robin Goomes, Vaea Verbeeck, Cami Nogueira, Emil Johansson, Carson Storch, & Casey Brown.
Jesse Melamed - In The Know:
"Whistler Local" Is a term that gets tossed around a lot, but there actually aren't many who can say that they are actually from there. Jesse Melamed now bases out of Squamish, but his knowledge of trails around the Sea To Sky region of Western Canada is deep. Turning the trails here into his own private training ground is a fairly easy task given their rough and demanding nature but for Jesse it's all about linking it all together.
Casey Brown - Greenslide:
We built a trail near one of the biggest avalanche slide paths in North America! "Greenslide" is a collaboration of some fun and playful riding, jumps, and loamy chutes through the woods. Some early summer freshies, there's no better feeling than getting your tires spoke deep in that high grade BC dirt! Had so much fun building/riding this trail and thanks to Kenda for supporting! Video: Caleb Ely.
Brett Rheeder - Crater:
A fun day at the crater filming some drones and cable cams with Cole Nelson, Shaunoh Wilson, and Rob Antill.
Dylan Siggers, Sophie Perrault, & Zak Mousseau - Happy To Be Here:
Dylan, Zak, and Sophie rippin' it up in Fernie. Stoked to have them riding for us.
Micayla Gatto - Freeride:
A mashup of all my favourite freeride clips over the last few years. Enjoy!
Ryan Howard - Dog Daze EP 3:
In the dead of summer, there may be no better place in the world than Santa Cruz on a mountain bike. The town is a mecca of pristine trails, and the sunshine is divine. Add friends, and you'll wish the day would never end. Join Ryan "R-Dog" Howard and friends — including Brandon Semenuk and Finley "Wayne" Kirschenmann — for the third and final episode of "Dog Daze," R-Dog's love letter to freeride edits of yore.
Talus Turk - Blood Red:
In 2019, we heard about a local high school kid named Talus Turk who was making waves at Bellingham's Cedar Dust Jump spot. "Dude, he's only 17, and started riding just a year or two ago. He's already spinning the step-up and throwing Superman seat grabs!" After catching a session with Talus one evening, I knew there was something unique about this kid. Fast forward five years, and he's placing 5th at the largest MTB event in the world, Red Bull Rampage. We couldn't be more proud of Talus' humble rise to MTB stardom.
Luke Whitlock - 2024 Freeride Mix:
Inspired by the ones who pioneered the sport of big mountain free riding, my number one goal has been to push the limits on what's rideable in the natural terrain, all while staying relevant with tricks, and taking a modern approach to this classic style of riding. No b-roll, or special effects, just raw freeride. Thanks to those that helped get clips: Christian Marx, Jasper Wesselman, and Dylan Cobern. Opening drone clip by Geoff Livingston.
The Return Of Psychosis - The Rowdiest Downhill Race On The Planet:
The Psychosis 25th Anniversary event was a weekend like no other! Two hundred riders descended on Golden, BC to tackle what can only be described as one of the wildest downhill courses on the planet.
Julian Arteaga - In The Cut:
You've seen Julian Arteaga's incredible Welcome To Cinema Pro video
, now you can watch the whole process with this episode of 'In The Cut.' Julian's consistency and level of riding is through the roof - can't wait to see more from him and Cinema.
CultCrew Rain Or Shine In Cologne:
We had a heavy crew on the streets of Cologne, Germany dodging rain and having good times. Riders: Marcel Andersen, Killian Roth, Preston Okert, Pat Freyne, Jaume Sintes, Brandon Begin, Devon Smillie, and Alex Kennedy..Video: Eddie Cuellar.
Sumimasen:
Travelling with your bike and friends is the best, ain't it? Pierre Paradis, Hugo Blas, and Cyril Bugnon decided the location for their next adventure should be the Japanese capital - Tokyo. "'Sumimasen' means, "I’m sorry" in Japanese. It's easy to remember cause we used it everyday. Tokyo is a beautiful city with many spots, but also many security guards or cops. We discovered that some citizens are also snitches. This is why we had to apologize for riding street every day. Our trip in Tokyo was one of the best we have made - many perfect spots, perfect food, amazing places to visit, very nice culture... And above all, all the guys we met were so nice, they did everything they could for us to enjoy our trip! (Thank you everyone) Big shoutout to Motobunka for representing and pushing the Asian scene. We hope you’ll enjoy the video, as much as we loved discovering Japan." - Pierre Paradis, Hugo Blas, and Cyril Bugnon. Video: Cyril Bugnon.
Followed - Aaron 'Jaws' Homoki:
Join our day with Aaron "Jaws" Homoki in Phoenix, Arizona as we get home tours of his and his parent's house including their skate back yards before revisiting some of the big spots he skated to get some backstory and wrapping up the day riding trails on his mountain bike. This episode is just as wholesome as Aaron's skating is gnarly. We hope you enjoy this insight into his life as much as we did. Video: Bennet Rahm.
Andy Anderson - Skate Tales:
Andy Anderson is the people’s champion: a skateboarder for all seasons who made being an outsider cool. The era-jumping, helmet-wearing skateboarding phenomenon can freestyle like it never went out of fashion, rip monster rails like a mosher, AND represent his country in the biggest contests of them all! Andy represents all sides of skateboarding - but, what's more, he does so in his own signature way. Undeniably brilliant, unapologetically out there, and unquestionably unique, there was no way Skate Tales wasn’t going to beat a path to his door. Madars is in Venice Beach to meet the man they couldn’t ban: ladies and gentlemen, Mister Andy Anderson!
Slappy Trucks - Never Heard Of Em:
Featuring: Abner Pietro, Curtis Fontenot, Steven Baker, Christian Hall, Rion Swenson, Chino Maltese, Kwesi Holloway, Nathan Ko, Anthony Rare, Georgia Martin, Poe Pinson, Maria Castle, Lilly Strachan, Harlow Johnsey, Cona Suganami, Aaron Pike, James Alby, Arisa Trew, Ira Ingram, Nick Kirch, Chris Powers, Jamel Marshall, Ryan Hamburg, Tania Cruz, Schianta Lepori, Carlos Albu, and Sebas Garcia. Editor: Don Luong.
Phil Casabon - This Is Armada:
It’s been 20 plus years now that Phil Casabon, aka B-Dog, has been pushing the limits of skiing as part of Armada From first getting picked up by JP to winning X-Games Real Street back to back, Phil has never given any sign of slowing down. Sit back and hear all about Phil’s journey with Armada and what the future will bring.
Moto 4 - The Movie:
Welcome to the evolution of the most progressive motocross film series of all time.
Proof Of Concept:
Introducing 'Proof of Concept', a new film about Outdoor Research Ambassador and pro climber, Sean Bailey. Up against the toughest route he'd ever attempted, Sean pushed himself to new limits and completes the third ascent of Bibliographie, 5.15c. This film dives into Sean's career as a pro climber, and how he uses both success and failure to fuel his climbing and push himself to new limits. Video: Ben Neilson.
What Should An Electric Car Sound Like?
The driving sounds of EVs, explained by the designers who make them.
Photo: Sterling Lorence