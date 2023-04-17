Movies For Your Monday - Brett Rheeder, Remy Morton, Kriss Kyle, Leticia Bufoni, & More

Darkfest - The First Women To Hit The World's Biggest Jumps:

Max McCulloch - Just For Fun:

Brett Rheeder - Hellkat Pro:

Remy Morton - Dirt Shaping:

The Story Of A Bike Named Chainsaw:

Bob's Rebuild - Nanaimo, BC:

Louis Reboul - Trick List:

Alex Storr - His Bread & Butter:

Josh Lowe - Rut Bashin:

WTB x Shawn Neer:

Kriss Kyle - Hot Air Balloon:

Jason Watts - Cultcrew:

Unlock the Spot - Ethan Corriere:

Leticia Bufoni - Do A Kickflip:

Bastien Salabanzi - Welcome Part:

Kevin Bilyeu - Lynx:

Korua Shapes – The Noserider Snowboard:

SHE - Side Hits Euphoria - Chapter 3:

Keep It Real:

Chumash Powered - The Craft Of Building Chumash Canoes:

Following her ground-breaking feature film VISION in 2019, Veronique Sandler brings a fresh look at the sport in a brand-new series that takes a deep dive into MTB and her influences four years on from her first film. “VISION Chapters is a chance for me to bring a collective of the most influential riders I know into one series and showcase how far the sport and the women’s freeride movement has come in the last four years, it’s crazy to believe the level of progression that has happened in such a short time. I wanted to make this series available to everyone, for free and to try and hype as many people as possible to get out and ride” – Veronique Sandler. In Episode 1, Vero and a crew of the hardest hitting women from around the world head to South Africa to take on the worlds biggest freeride jump line at Darkfest. Darkfest was the brain child of Sam Reynold’s and after seeing first-hand how the likes of Vero, Casey Brown, Robin Goomes and more took on Audi Nines, he knew he had to open the doors to Darkfest. Episode 1 goes behind the scenes on what makes Darkfest such a unique event and how progression is fuelled by riding together and pushing each other as a community to be the best each person can possibly be. This VISION for riding is what has fuelled Vero’s own personal progression and inspires her to support the women’s freeride community around the world.Fooling around on bikes = a good time. Rider: Max McCulloch. Video: Liam Morgan/Max McCulloch. Special Thanks: Mahony Mobsters, Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society, Sean Collins/Jordie Lunn Bike Park.A short raw video filmed in Kamloops, BC, during the spring of 2022. "After years away from being in front of a camera, all I wanted to do for this video was go fast. We had a lot of fun shooting; the cable cams were challenging to set up and film on, but rewarding once we captured the shots that went into this video. It was my first time riding Kenda Hellkat Pros, and I felt that the early season tacky dirt in Kamloops would be the perfect spot to break them in. Stoked about how this came out." Rider: Brett Rheeder. Director: Matty Miles.For Remy Morton, it’s always been about the spirit of building and pure bliss of riding. “The goal was to build something that shows what trail building is all about. Not only the utility, but the art of it too. I want to build trails that not only make the landscape more fun, but also more pleasing to the eye.” Welcome to the team, Remy. We couldn’t be more excited to join you on the journey. Video: HUNT Cinema.Like a Chainsaw clearing a corridor, Steve Smith led the way. With a smile on his face, he took Canadian downhill straight to the top. He proved that hard work pays off, and that winning is way better when you’re having fun. We made the Chainsaw to let more riders discover a passion for riding with no rev limiter. The Chainsaw is a tool that clears the way for more fun in the woods. On the trail it looks like a burly, Canadian made long travel shredding machine. At heart, it’s a contribution to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation and the community that surrounds it. And in spirit, it’s a rip-roaring good time that will dare you to dream big. This is the story of a bike named Chainsaw.An old favourite in Nanaimo's Doumont trail network, restored to its former glory.Lifetime stoke man Louis Reboul currently spends a lot of time traveling for movies or digging projects. Last season, Louis created a list for himself, jotting down some new trick ideas on his phone. Louis took some time at home to finally tick down this wild list of old and new tricks on his backyard setup. See Louis smashing all the trick buttons in Write Your Own Chapter #20!The term bread and butter is all too fitting for a proud Welshman who enjoys a good ol’ fresh slice with some melty butter as a top snack, but we’re not just talking about Alex’s snack preferences here. For Alex Storr, his bread and butter is riding anything on two wheels, and having a damn good time doing it. Catch up with Alex during some wet winter days in his home of North Wales, doing what he does best, riding fast on some steep sloppy trails and having a gas doing it. Alex has turned his childhood hobby into his dream job, riding bikes every day and racing around the world. We’re stoked to be along for the ride. We hope this gets you as excited to ride as it did for us. Happy trails!Exactly what is says on the tin, two minutes of Josh Lowe pushing the limits of grip.Ready for an FPV drone shreddit of Shawn pinning through the trees? *No trees were harmed while making his video...Limits do not exist for BMX rider and Red Bull athlete Kriss Kyle who has achieved something seemingly impossible. With a skatepark suspended from one of the world’s largest hot-air balloons, Kriss Kyle floats over 2,000 feet above ground, showcasing an array of tricks suspended in mid-air for his latest pioneering BMX film.Jason Watts lives and rides unlike anybody else... full throttle on the bike and in life... a beast on a bike all the way from Australia. Video: Fast & Loose.Ethan found the key to this spot.Hop in the car with Red Bull’s Golden Girl Leticia Bufoni as we drive around LA yelling at every skater in sight to “Do A Kickflip!”Decades deep into skateboarding, Bastien has forever cemented his legacy. Starting as a child prodigy in France, Bastien steamrolled on to the scene at 16 in the 2002 Flip video, Sorry! As you can see from his newest part filmed entirely in Brussels, Belgium, Bastien is still killing it 20 years later.Holdin’ it down for Philly. Kevin Bilyeu’s latest part features skating in some high pressure spots around the the City of Brotherly Love. A little money on the line makes most people more nervous, but Bilyeu isn't most people.The Noserider is a fun and challenging board to master, which will let you relearn and rethink snowboarding. The wingers in the tail, stubby nose, and a specific sidecut enables board control even when hanging 10 in the nose area. Once mastered it offers truly unique riding sensations like nothing else. For more info make sure to watch our explanation videos below. Noserider concept & riding by: Nicholas Wolken. Video: Morgan Maassen.SHE’s back! Here is Chapter 3 of resort riding, side bonking, groomer gliding, pure shredding. Filmed around Tignes, Val d’Isère, Avoriaz, and Chamonix. Thanks for watching!Take a road trip across the UK with a crew of local climbers for a real taste of the English underground climbing culture. Director: René Grincourt.The Chumash have been a maritime culture for thousands of years, their territory stretching from Malibu to Point Conception and westward to the sandstone cliffs of the Channel Islands, twenty miles off the coast of California. To navigate the treacherous currents of the channel for fishing and trading, they built the strong plank canoe tomols for which they are famous. But over centuries of European colonization, which included forced assimilation and enslavement of Chumash people, the craft of tomol building was nearly lost. Today, Alan Salazar works alongside his Chumash and Fernandeño Tataviam communities to pass their knowledge to the next generation of tomol builders and paddlers. Director: Ben-Alex Dupris.