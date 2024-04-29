Movies For Your Monday - Brook Macdonald, Nina Hoffmann, Wyn Masters, Dak Roche, & More

Tom Isted - Panning For Gold:
Nestled in the beautiful surroundings of Queenstown, New Zealand, Otago is a picturesque mining town that was born from a gold rush in 1861. Its rolling terrain and scenic backdrop made it the perfect canvas for Giant Freeride athlete Tom Isted to build and shred some forgotten big mountain spots! Video: Josh Birkenhake.
Steve Vanderhoek - Balance:
Finding the balance between my career as a firefighter and my passion for riding has been a work in progress. But I love what I do and I don't want to stop! This was a fun passion project with my wife, Kelsey Toevs. Enjoy, Steve.
Santa Cruz Syndicate - Japan Jet Setting & New Signing In San Remo:
Jet-setting to Japan, soggy San Remo laps and a new team signing… The gang are back for episode two of the 2024 long-form Syndicate series. You might remember the chant “Loz is the man and he’s going to Japan” from the Santa Cruz Road Rules series from last year, where two teams made up of the Syndicate crew and some friends battled it to win a trip to Japan. Well, this is that trip, and whilst it was essentially a work trip, we managed to squeeze in some fun in the form of sampling incredible sushi, going full tourist spec to see some of the classic sights and riding some wild spots with riders from the small but growing scene. Back to reality and testing; next we set off to sunny San Remo… which unfortunately was a lot wetter than we hoped where it proceeded to rain for most of our trip. The trails were dampened but our spirits weren’t, as we dialed in bikes and focussed on suspension setup with our pals at Fox. Most importantly, a new member of the team joined us in the form of Ollie Davis - more on Lil Ol’s background and the story behind his last minute Syndicate signing in episode 3. Get that kettle boiled, put your feet up and lock in for the madness!
Brook MacDonald's Supernought Shakedown - Side Hits:
The Bull Dog, Mad Dog, Mr. Bull, or maybe the unstoppable force. Whatever you call the guy, the result is the same. Brook is a legend of the sport and one of the greatest people to ever do it. His rowdy style through the rough stuff makes him one of the most fun to watch riders in the scene. Pair that with the classic bulldog smirk and ability to get everyone around him stoked and you’ve got one recipe for good times on two wheels.
Nico Vink & William Robert - CHAQUIÑAN:
From exploring freeride lines at 4700m to breathtaking landscapes on top of Cotopaxi Volcano: Nico Vink and William Robert embark into new terrains in Ecuador with their new movie CHAQUIÑAN. This journey is taking them out of the contests and racing world, back to the roots of mountain biking: Simply for the love of riding and exploring new terrains. The perfect way to witness the thrill of surfing bikes and meeting new people. They had to push themselves to the highest altitudes of a 4700m Volcano GuaGua Pinchincha“ and battle incredible elements to the 5300m glacier of the iconic Cotopaxi Volcano. This video is a true adventure at the heart of Ecuador. They pushed through any element and showed the best of Ecuador’s incredible bike sceneries & exceptional local culture. The trip was supported by the local trail builder Manuel Combo from Cotopaxi Bike Park. Video: Pierre Henni.
Pastel De Rida:
Follow us as we ride our bikes around the beautiful city of Lisbon in search of the best street spots the city has to offer. Directed by Louis Lhomel, this 25-minute film features riding from Walter Mayerhofer, Tom Kilcoyne, Louis Lhomel, Michel Plonka, Jeremy Menduni, Niklas Tilk, Max Otzelberger, Giorgos Panagopoulos, Will Charlwood, Matt Jamieson, and Ricardo Simoes.
Paul Genovese - For Your Entertainment:
Paul's segment was an instant classic.
Camille Balanche & Wyn Masters - Legends Unleashed:
Camille Balanche and Wyn Masters—great partnerships often come in pairs, just like our shoes. Watch our video of these two mountain bike legends, each approaching the sport differently. The video was shot in beautiful New Zealand.
Home Shred:
Edgard Briole embodies the youth and future of freestyle. With his distinctive downhill and dirt style, he has become a key figure in the freestyle world. Known for his spectacular competitive style, he has made a name for himself in the community. We're delighted to support Edgard on his stylish adventures with a custom frame protector. His recent exploits, such as his participation in the RedBull Hardline and his victory in the Rotorua whip-off, highlight his raw talent, unique style and passion for mountain biking. We're proud to be at his side as he embarks on his journey to greatness. Let the style revolution begin! Video: Dorian Jouvenal.
Dylan Maples - Not By Luck:
Dylan Maples’ story is pretty unique! From privateer to factory team rider is not a coincidence. Spotted and integrated into our Commencal Muc-Off team, the young American was able to prove that he had the makings of a top-level athlete. Thanks to a mindset forged by years of wrestling competitions, hours of building technical experience riding with his friends around Sacramento, plus results in the top 15 at World Cup races in his second Elite season, Dylan clearly has his cards in check to build a career worthy of the best. Rider: Dylan Maples. Video: Drew Boxold.
Dak Roche - To Be Continued:
“This is a difficult video to write about and the first time I’m speaking publicly about it, but her it goes- I spent most of 2023 on the injured list, but was working on a Cult part with Grant C between injuries. Finally getting to a somewhat healthy place in November, I started really shifting gears with filming and gettin' some tricks I was psyched on… unfortunately that all ended in a horrific slam on November 25th where I sustained a burst fracture in my spine causing temporary paralyses and the need for emergency surgery. Some VERY dark times followed between a multiple night stay in the ICU and having to navigate home life with a walker, catheter, excruciating pain, and a newborn baby. So many people deserve praise for their help during this time, but there’s no way I could’ve gotten through this without my wife. She became a 24/7 caretaker for our infant daughter and myself… how much she stepped up during this time cannot be overstated. This project is a combination of a video part filmed prior to the crash, and a short documentary on my injury and life for the four months following. On a much more positive note, I’m five months post injury and have made a pretty miraculous recovery thus far. I’m blessed to say getting back to riding isn’t too far off in the future and I’m working hard every single day to make it happen. Thanks to all who support me and like what I do, it means SO much. Wallrides soon “ -Dakota Roche
Deposit—002 - Eliot Jackson:
Eliot is the definition of a real trails rider. Pure flow and you will never see him riding anywhere but dirt. He also had a very large hand in building every set of trails that you see him riding in this deposit.
Quality Control - On Our Terms:
"Quality Control has been a two-year long journey, delving deep into the heart of my friends and me, showcasing our passion for BMX. It's the result of countless hours spent traveling, riding, filming, and editing. This project tells our story, serving as a testament to our scene and the camaraderie we share. In an era dominated by fleeting, short-form content, we've crafted a narrative that encapsulates the true spirit of the NorCal/Bay Area BMX scene into a full-length video project, with much of the filming taking place in San Jose, CA." - Bradley. Thank you to everyone who has made this project possible and to those that continue supporting Quality Control. Video: Bradley Leha.
Oskar Rozenberg - Medal Madness:
With Paris in mind, Oski reflects on what it all means at the end of the day: Having fun on your board with your friends.
Miles Silvas SOTY Trip - Mexico City:
The SOTY victory lap scorched through CDMX, backed by heavyweights like Ishod, Tiago, P-Rod, and Shanahan. Clips were stacked, vibes were high, and Miles stomped a beautiful back noseblunt for the cover. Hasta pronto, México!
Hermann Stene "HERMS" Part:
Hermann has been teasing this part in his Followed already and the first two lines really set the tone for the heavy part that follows. Watch one of the best European exports do what he does best. Enjoy. Also featuring Heitor Da Silva. Video: Torsten Frank.
Kimbo Sessions Feat. Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson, Quinn Wolfermann, Ferdinand Dahl:
Another Kimbo Sessions masterpiece brought to you by the one and only, HotLaps (Andrew Gayda). Filmed back in 2023, looking forward to the energy the crew is about to bring to the 2024 sessions. Featured Athletes: Colby Stevenson, Ferdinand Dahl, Alex Hall, Quinn Wolferman.
Jason Borosky - Today:
Special thank you to everyone who made this possible! Enjoy. Video: Bobby Bils.
The Ballad of Pecos Hank:
Some people hunt deer. Some hunt tornadoes. Being a storm chaser takes Pecos Hank to places he never thought he’d go otherwise, like getting a behind-the-scenes tour of America. A character in his own story, Hank’s fearlessness in his pursuit for the one monster that truly exists is punctuated by the opportunity of being right there when the community – his community – gets hit.
We Can Get There From Here - Towards Plastic-Free Oyster Farming Down East:
After years studying marine microplastics around the globe, Abby Barrows was ready to come home. In 2015, looking for a side-project that would keep her on the water, she bought the lease for an oyster farm in Deer Isle, Maine. When she saw the mountain of plastic gear that came with it, the side-project became something else. Today, Deer Isle Oyster Co. is a flourishing family business, a proving ground for plastic-free mariculture gear, a new pier for a working waterfront reliant on one fishery, and a purveyor of some of the best oysters in the world. This is the story of one season on the farm, which also happens to be the story of an old island’s precarious present and potential future. Director: Alex Lowther.
Photo: Callum Wood