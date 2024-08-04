Movies For Your Monday - Cam Zink, Dawid Godziek, Blake Hansen, Kathryn Bigelow, & More

Cam Zink - Reach For The Sky:
Danger. Reward. Adrenaline. “Reach For The Sky” takes a dramatic behind-the-scenes look into Cam Zink’s life, with the story bookended by 2013 and 2014 Red Bull Rampage campaigns in Virgin, Utah. Plus, features a one-of-a-kind portrayal of his world-record-breaking 100-foot backflip attempt at Mammoth Mountain, showcasing 100% never-before-seen footage. The movie explores the fascinating life story of one of the sport’s most beloved and diverse athletes, but also delves into the multilayered psychological elements of physical punishment and self-doubt, to uncover why Zink perseveres through the adversity-even when all odds are against him. Written, Directed, Produced, & Edited by Ryan Cleek.
Dawid Godziek - Steps To The Top At Crankworx Joyride:
Dawid's rise to success wasn't by accident. Through the past few years he's been climbing the ranks, appearing on the podiums and blowing people away with combinations and fluidity uncommon in slopestyle's highest circles. Last year was particularly strong, finishing second overall in the FMB at the end of the season. For this season the tension was high. Dawid's approach remained measured and confident through each of Crankworx's stops. Knowing what you're capable of is one thing, but putting it into practice is where the good become great. Stacking wins, he entered Whistler with the same mentality and came up a champion. The Joyride win, FMB win, and Crankworx Triple Crown is rarely achieved, Dawid's keen focus and discipline paved his journey to the top.
Trail Tales - The Salt Road:
This is the story of Gibi, a local who resides in a house that’s only accessible via trail within The Roya Valley, France. The house itself is located on what’s now known as ‘Gibi’s Trail’ by local mountain bikers.
Blake Hansen - Rose Gold:
Over the last few years Blake Hansen has become an integral piece of the Tenet machine. The first time I ever got to meet Blake face to face, I flew her from SLC to Bellingham to hang out for Hannah Bergemann's Deep Purple colourway launch party. Blake showed up and immediately asked, "How can I help?" She then started assembling Omen V2 pedals while I ran around with my head chopped off trying to get the party set up. That's just how Blake is — she's the type of person you feel like you've known for ages, even though you just met her. And she has always got your back. We are so stoked to introduce Blake Hansen's Rose Gold colourway. Summon a little bit of Blakes spirit straight onto your own bike. Cinematography: Zach Paukert. Additional Filming: Katie Bennett. Edit: Tyler Deschaine.
Can a Pro Enduro Athlete Race Downhill? Part 2:
The We Are One crew is looking fast.
Todo O Nada 2024 - Episode 1 - The Rise of Ihan Patino:
The biggest freeride event In Latin America
Underexposed Mount Graham:
Underexposed is a self-shot and produced series of mini-documentaries by Pivot Cycles athlete Brice Shirbach. The series is dedicated to showcasing mountain bike advocacy and stewardship while exploring trails across the globe. Join Brice as he explores the reciprocity between community and trails.
Mateo Quist Shreds The Whistler Bike Park:
Fun project Mateo and I filmed during Crankworx. Hope you enjoy!
Say Less:
The boys from Telluride are back and hungry for some San Juan dirt. Enjoy this peek into a summer spent riding bikes in the beloved Southwest.
Give It The Beans:
Time to give it the beans! Here's Triscombe local Toby Downs lapping it up on the new full-build Mega Twist. Video: Jacob Gibbins.
Martin Siman - Eight:
Cinema team rider Martin Siman hits Vienna, Austria with the homies and came back with a vibe for us! Enjoy Martin doing his thing in the streets of Europe. Video: Simon Veltrusky.
Bethany Hedrick - On The Grind:
Bethany Hedrick has been on the grind pushing herself for her first video part! Bethany and Jeff Z have been putting in work on this new GT BMX piece for about a year. Bethany’s bag of tricks is deep and it's only getting deeper as she progresses and dials in her riding. If you’re not familiar with Bethany, now is your chance. Head over to the play button and enjoy. "Working with Bethany Hedrick on her first official video part has been an absolute pleasure. Witnessing her rapid progression first-hand has been nothing short of amazing. But the friendship we’ve built along the way is by far the greatest takeaway for me. As if it isn’t already totally obvious, Bethany’s BMX future is bright. It’s time to shine! - Jeff Zielinski / GT."
Mattico:
Matt Perrin from Vancouver, Canada grinds his way through Mexico in this new video for his bike shop sponsor Allied Action Sports. Matt always produces the goods and this one doesn't disappoint. Soundtrack hits perfectly! "I went down to Mexico in February 2023 for a solo three week trip and filmed quite a few clips with riders I met along the way. Once I returned to Canada I sat on the clips for over a year until a group of friends decided to head down in January/February 2024 and I jumped on board to complete a full video part. Between countless ups and downs like losing my phone, running out of dinero, and missing my flight home, I'm still proud to say this is one of my favourite parts to date and I'm so thankful for the support of Trevor at Allied Action Sports." - Matt Perrin.
Ryan Lay - Epicly Later'd:
On this episode of Epicly Later’d, we travel with Ryan Lay to learn more about his unique path in skateboarding. From multiple sponsors to days-long hikes, join us to discover what makes Ryan a true journeyman.
We Flew To Sweden To Find Out How Some Of The Fastest Bearings Are Made:
From Boeing jet engines to your dirty microwave, chances are if you crack these items open an SKF bearing will fall out. We were curious to know why this corporate bearing company wanted to enter the skateboarding industry, so we hopped in the Jenkem private jet (aka Spirit Airlines economy) to do some digging.
There Skateboards:
Artfully outspoken and fuelled by a balance of activism and fun - There Skateboards for Nike SB. A film by Mike Lemma and Trish McGowan. Editor: Chandler Burton.
The Director Who Revolutionized The POV Shot:
Kathryn Bigelow is a genius.
Fastest Known Time:
In this movie, we follow Salomon athlete Jeanelle Hazlett as she attempts to establish a new Fastest Known Time (FKT) on Mount Brunswick, British Columbia. We'll learn what it takes to establish an FKT to go up and down a mountain. Enjoy.
Seventh Direction:
Alex Luger has spent five years pushing the limits of multi-pitch climbing and challenging himself in unprecedented ways on “Seventh Direction,” his hardest climb. As he nears the completion of his psychotherapy studies, Alex reflects on his priorities and questions his motivations for pursuing extreme difficulty and danger. With his mentor, Johannes Rauch, he embarks on a transformative journey to explore the complex psychological relationship between his psyche and extreme climbing. Directors: Ray Demski & Jasmine Ellis with Alex Luger Hanno Schluge.
Totoganashi:
Surfer and self-proclaimed former “delinquent” Yusei Ikariyama grew up in the warm tropical waters of Amami Ōshima, the largest island in Japan’s Amami archipelago known for its surfable waves and thriving coral reefs. But when industrial development threatens the coastline and its biodiverse ecosystems, he spearheads a movement to save his homeland. Patagonia Films’ documentary short Totoganashi follows Yusei’s evolution from pro surfer and father to the founder of NEDI, a nonprofit named for the space where the ocean intertwines with the land. Inspired by the local saying, “one fight bleeds for three generations,” he realizes that to keep this shared coastline healthy, he must first unite his community. Directed by Alex Lowther and Kosuke Fujikura.
