Movies For Your Monday - Caroline Buchanan, Jackson Goldstone, James 'Bubba' Stewart, Cody Townsend, & More

Crankworx Rotorua - Women's Slopestyle Top Three Runs:
Massive props to Robin Goomes, Harriet (Haz) Burbidge-Smith, and Caroline Buchanan for absolutely stomping their runs and making history as the first women to hit the podium in the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza in Crankworx Rotorua!
Crankworx Rotorua - Women's Slopestyle Behind The Scenes:
Watch history be made at the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle as the women's field takes to the Diamond Series slope course for the first time.
Ragamuffin:
This full length riding video showcases all the best and most legendary riding spots in Great Britain. From smashing laps at Bike Park Wales, to Sheffield loamers, this video has it all! Now gather up your best mates and sit down to enjoy a masterpiece in filming and riding that will leave you fired up for the season ahead.
Santa Cruz Syndicate - Queenstown, Hardline, and Hard Times (for Jackson Goldstone):
We're back, baby! Loz and Jackson lap up the dreamy Gorge Road dirt jumps and compete in the carnage of XR champs, whilst Nina shreds her V10 at Coronet Peak, before attempting to kick start a promising freeride career. After some capers in NZ, it was time to get down to business between the tape at Hardline, where Boost Bro became Braap Bro for the week. Sadly things didn’t work out for Jacko, ending the event with a rather hefty slam… we end this episode with a catch up with him for an injury update to see how he’s holding up. Huge sends, dusty hits, big cases, scenic heli biking and loose moments on and off their bikes. Grab a cuppa, grab a mate and tuck in to the first episode of the 2024 season.
Caleb Holonko & Eddie Reynolds - F#%k Around and Find Out - Episode 1:
F#%k Around and Find Out is a new series that follows members of the Kona Crew in all of their shenanigans. The best part of riding bikes with your buddies is sending it into the unknown, getting as weird as possible, and laughing until your cheeks hurt. Join the Kona Crew as they check out new (to them) riding zones and just let loose – because why the F#%k not? It’s time to F#%k Around and Find Out! Northshore’s pride and joy Caleb Holonko visits Kona Factory Teammate Eddie Reynolds in his sunny San Diego, California hometown. The result? These two together are more of a ripping good time than we could have ever hoped. Sure, huge hucks and speedy whips are always fun to watch – but watching these two burn a normal day’s light by just being themselves is somehow more inspiring to us. And most of all, it makes us want to grab our dirt jumper or trail bike and get out for a ride with our best friends! Video: Satchel Cronk.
Underexposed - Costa Rica:
Underexposed is a self-shot and produced series by Pivot Cycles athlete Brice Shirbach dedicated to showcasing trail advocacy and stewardship while exploring a variety of trails in a variety of places. Join Brice as he explores the personal motivations behind the effort that goes into mountain bike advocacy while sampling the trails they work so hard for. Costa Rica might be small, but it already boasts some legitimately world class trails with more undoubtedly on the way as mountain biking continues to raise eyebrows and gain momentum in this Central American paradise.
Revo-F x Chris Akrigg:
Chris Akrigg rips up trials inspired trails on his hardtail, trail bike, and eBike.
Bodie Goes Fast:
No music, no fluff, just a boy on a questionably maintained DH rig.
Tennessee National Downhill Race 2024 - Windrock Bike Park:
Windrock Bike Park hosts the Tennessee National. Dry conditions throughout the week kept the track just spicy enough and racers had their eyes on the rain forecasted for Friday evening. Raceday practice started out wet but with wind and sunshine, track conditions shaped up to be a phenomenal race course. Dakotah Norton and Freda Ronning took the top spots for elite fields.
Jesse Bowick - Resfeber:
Filmed in the heart of Squamish BC. Resfeber - "The restless race of the traveler's heart before the journey begins." Often riding our bikes takes our mind off the fast-paced day to day trivialities of a modern life. This short aims to highlight the anticipation that comes with a yearning for adventure. The anticipation builds as you leave the comforts of routine. Overcoming this feeling is what adventure sports is all about. We take that newfound confidence of setting out into the unknown with us into all other areas of our life outside of the adventures we seek. Video: Tanner Johnston.
Hellsend Dirt Session ft. Kevin Peraza & Daniel Sandoval:
Would you look at those trails for just a second…pure perfection. Catch a session with Kevin Peraza, Anthony Jeanjean, Daniel Sandoval, Bryce Tryon, and more at this breathtaking set of trails in Pineal, South Africa. Video: Peter Adam.
Ison Bogosian - Around The Bend:
Leading up to the premier of the Keep It Down DVD, Ison hit the road with his girlfriend for fresh sights and new spots. Video: Marissa Ramirez.
Jordan Godwin - etnies x Thee Void:
Not only is Jordan Godwin supremely talented on a bike, he's also a dab hand at design. Etnies decided it was about time they did a shoe collab with Jordan's side project, Thee Void, and oh boy did they turn out nice. Get a closer look at the new shoe and then watch Jordan put them to work. "Stoked to share my latest collab with etnies! This time we're dropping a slip-on that's all about that minimal vibe. Went for a bold burnt orange mixed with classic black for a look that pops. Big thank you to etnies for the chance to put my spin on these. From handcrafted prints to the final scan, I'm loving every bit of how it turned out. Thanks for the love and support, etnies fam! Forever grateful." - Jordan Godwin
Spots - A Research Piece On Modern Street Skating:
A visual presentation by Daniel Paese's research facility delving into the phenomena of "Spots.'' Truly showing everyone why we love to skate the "wild" architecture of the streets. Show this one to the person kicking you out saying, "The skatepark is right over there!" and enjoy. Video: Daniel Paese.
Antihero's "Turbo Island" Video:
Antihero tours are always a full-throttle, all-terrain experience, but with three SOTYs and the new guys Gus, Nick, and Finn, their UK ride tops all expectations.
This Old Ledge - Pyramid Ledges:
Some surfaces and settings are seemingly built for skateboarding, inspiring decades of innovation. In our third NYC instalment, Ted details the appeal and surprising history of the Pyramid Ledges.
The Godfather Of FMX - Mike "Metz" Metzger:
Witness the rise of Freestyle Motocross through the legend Mike "Metz" Metzger. This video explores Metzger's journey from pro racer to FMX innovator, landing iconic tricks like back-to-back flips and the world's longest fountain jump! See how Metzger helped shape this adrenaline-pumping sport alongside other pioneers like Deegan, Pastrana, and more.
The Bubba Scrub - 20 Years Of The Scrub:
20 years ago to the year, James created the "Bubba Scrub" at Budds Creek which redefined the way people rode for the rest of time. We recap just how important that day was from James's perspective.
The Mentor:
She was many things—a Stonemaster, an outdoor industry visionary, a physicist. A rock dropped into a pond that created ripples, affecting many lives and generations of climbers. This is the story of our unsung hero, our co-founder. This is the story of our mentor, Maria Cranor.
The FIFTY - 46/50 - Bloody Couloir - The End:
Having skied this line over 20 years ago, the Bloody Couloir in the Eastern Sierra Mountains of California, is a full circle journey for The FIFTY. Joined by an all-star crew of friends and pros, this is the final line of The FIFTY --so far. While there are still four lines to attempt, the end of the FIFTY YouTube series is marked by the return to a classic couloir in classic FIFTY style, with a load of friends and a little extra bit of walking.
Photo: Satchel Cronk