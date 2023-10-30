Movies For Your Monday - Chris Akrigg, Caroline Buchanan, Paul Couderc, Dennis Enarson, Cody Townsend, & More

When Does The Trend End?

A mountain bike short film by Hunter Paull and Matt Begg. A self funded project, filmed throughout New Zealand, the USA, and Canada. We began making this film to capture our style, culture, and view of mountain biking. From the time when we started riding, the culture has changed drastically. We feel that authentic culture has disappeared while "commercial" mountain biking is all we see in the media. Reality TV shows, vlogs, quick turnaround reels, bike review after bike review, and disposable videos, all to satisfy the vanilla culture of mountain biking. This current "trend" that the mountain biking industry is going through is not healthy for the sport as it just seems to be one big corny advertisement. We now have a rapidly growing sport heading in the wrong direction. We understand that the growth of mountain biking is inevitable, and these things support the development of the sport, which is great, yet we cannot let these become the number one way of representing the sport. The only culture that most people know is this mind-numbing disposable content. People cannot wait for the next superficial vlog or a copy-and-paste cliché reel that is trending to flow through their feed. Yet much more goes on within the scene. So much art, exciting individuals, and many talented riders with unique styles, yet no current pathway in the industry supports this outside of being an "influencer.'' The film we are creating is not an answer to this issue. It is a self-expression of how we view the sport, and hopefully, it can inspire people to do their own thing rather than feeling like they have to fit the mould of the current-day "pro" riders that the industry has created. We want to thank all the individuals and crews out there for staying true to what they believe in. It is keeping "real" culture alive. Cheers, Hunter & Matt. Featuring: Matt Begg, Billy Meacleam, David Mcmillan, Jacob O'Donoghue-Price, Nils Hieniger, Hayden Zablotny, and Hunter Paull.In chaotic terrain, Chris Akrigg comes alive. Where others see remnants of humans and nature, Chris envisions technical lines. "Remnants" sees Chris take things back to basics with a project aboard his trusty T-140 29 trail bike. No motor in sight for this one, just pure Akrigg grit. Sit down, strap in, and enjoy some classic Akrigg manoeuvres. Video: Will Evans.Born and raised in Squamish, BC Ben Thompson is living his dream and taking nothing for granted. Watch the recap of Ben's first Red Bull Joyride.Trek athlete Caroline Buchanan is no stranger to the podium in just about every discipline of mountain biking. Through riding, she feels connected to the community, the terrain around here (wherever that may be) and most importantly, herself. Join Caroline on a recent trip to British Columbia, where she found peace while riding some of the greatest trails on Earth.A film about the road, friends, fun, and bikes brought to you by the Gasser Diaries crew. Documenting mountain-biking and road-tripping in its authentic form. We invite you along on the journey with us. Enjoy! Filmed by: George Keeley. Featuring: Billy Hoyes, Conrad Robertson, Alex Greenwood, Duncan King, Jonny Scott, & guests.In this mountain biking mini-documentary James and Kelan, the president and vice president of the nonprofit organization WoodridgeMTB, talk about the passion that fuels them to give back to the community. Whether volunteering at the Alpha House addiction recovery center or working hard to raise funds to support the Alberta mountain biking trail associations of Baseline MTB, Moose Mountain Trail Association, and the United Riders Of Crowsnest. There is no stopping these two in their mission to give back what they can to the community, do their best to make it thrive, and spread some stoke along the way. Woodridge MTB is currently running a 50/50 in support of The Alpha House an addiction recovery program located in Calgary, Woodridge MTB a nonprofit that supports addiction recovery programs and the Alberta mountain biking community, and Shred Collective a nonprofit that does group mountain bike rides.This season's Sight Unseen follows Pivot athlete Brice Shirbach as he discovers new trails and cultures in Norway. The bucket-list destination left the team feeling fulfilled in the memories and new relationships they made. The visually stunning series encourages discovery, captures the flow state, and celebrates getting out of the comfort zone.Get hyped and check out what went down at the second stop of the 2023 Backyard Battle series where MTB slopestyle phenom Paul Couderc hosted a stacked line up of riders to shred his hometown spot in the southwest of France. Paul and his build crew put in some serious work in the weeks prior to finish up the massive jump line, complete with beastly features like an XXL dirt spine and super tube style berms leading into a huge booter which the crew simply couldn’t get enough of over three days of non-stop sessions and good times. The ‘Couderc Edition’ of Backyard Battle embodies what Paul is all about - going big and making it look good. With appearances from contest heavy hitters to elusive style cats, this edit has got you covered. Sit back and tap into the unmatched vibes of Backyard Battle, where seasoned pros and rising stars unite to elevate the freeride scene to new heights. Featuring: Paul Couderc, Sam Pilgrim, Max Fredriksson, Adolf Silva, Daniel Ruso, Elias Ruso, Vero Sandler, Lukas Schafer, Tomas Lemoine, Louis Reboul, Tim Bringer, Vinny T, Ben Thompson, Sergio Layos, Matt Begg, Billy Meaclem, Lucas Huppert, Thomas Genon, Dan Paley, Kaos Seagrave, Erik Fedko, Josh Lewis, and Jeremy Berthier.The setting sun begins to erase surrounding distractions. Stadium lights gently flicker on as a collection of misfits line the fences, spilling upwards into the bleachers. A damp dirt stage sits on display. The show begins. The moments to follow are what have guided many of us on the path to who we have become. The moments in which we see the impossible become possible. Times which have served as a guiding light in our search for that feeling of bliss. The euphoric juncture of chaos and control. Watching and riding motorcycles as a young kid, growing up at the track and in the desert, set forth the desire to achieve the status of super human... A fallacy which cannot truly be achieved, nevertheless we find ourselves attempting to break free from the chains of past possibilities as we grip the bars tighter, willing our bikes to do what we believe possible. Created by Drew Boxold and Tanner Stephens.Had a lot of fun working on this week's video! I went out for a day and self-filmed everything I got up to, from riding the Winter Park skatepark, ripping at Trestle Bike Park, and a few other things in between. I am super fortunate to be able to live the lifestyle that I do as a professional MTB athlete, and I cannot thank my sponsors enough for their support!Family ties. The Dennis Enarson and Chad Kerley connection is real. Friends and teammates for years, they came up as young pros on the Haro squad, to their current status as two of the most respected riders in the game, as well as starting families of their own. This is their first trip with just the two of them, to Portland, just to ride and document it all.We had a heavy crew out in Barcelona for 10 days and got to ride some amazing spots and hang with great people. These memories will last a lifetime. Riders: Chase Dehart, Jaume Sintes, Devon Smillie, Brandon Begin, Alex Kennedy, Dakota Roche, Zeno Lehmann, Francina Fernandez, Alvaro Esquivel, and Robbie Morales.The latest from UNITED's resident Boyki, Darren Van Wyk (aka Darren Deez). Filmed over the last year by all the homies - in between trips and injuries - this one is fast paced and high energy throughout. Enjoy!A post from Meinholz got the wheels in gear for Rob to take down three rails in one rip. From landing in the wrong city, to an irate park employee and multiple return trips, Pace went above and beyond.Blurry, an inside look at Rowan Zorilla's recent travels and adventures with the Vans Skate Team around the world. Having filmed a majority of the footage himself on a personal pocket camera, Rowan also co-edited the video alongside filmmaker Greg Hunt, making "Blurry" an authentic view into the world through Rowan's eyes. Featuring: Rowan Zorilla, Zion Wright, Digby Luxton, Elijah Berle, Curren Caples, Nelly Moreville, Etienne Gagne, Martino Cattaneo, Holly Wawn, Rory Milanes, Danny Brady, Willow Voges Fernandes, Chima Ferguson, Andrew Allen, Ben Kadow, Breana Geering, and Diego Todd.Heavy revs from the streets to the skate track. Grant Taylor throws it into overdrive.Round two on the wild, rugged, and exposed Comstock Couloir in Glacier National Park, Canada. With 28 days to ski three lines, a tough decision to stay in the Sierra versus driving ~2000 miles for a two day weather window hangs over Cody and Bjarne. Go to Canada and risk an opportunity in the Sierra or wait in the Sierra while wasting an opportunity in Canada. After making the call, the FIFTY crew links up with Greg Hill, Mali Noyes, and Spencer Harkins to give another attempt at one that got away last season. An episode that opens up some of the philosophy behind the project, the irony of this objective based dream and why a lot of us go into the mountains.Every so often, a questionable idea for an adventure comes to mind that we just can’t seem to shake. The rewards outweigh the hardships, even if only by a smidge. For Backcountry employees Alex Quitiquit and Cam Price, that daunting objective finally came to fruition: skiing all 16 lines in the Wolverine Cirque in a single day. And who would be better to join them than Backcountry ambassador JM Fabrizi? The Cirque is predominantly north-facing with many prominent couloirs and overhanging cornices, and the trio frequents the area. The challenge at hand is what makes the objective unique: 10,000 feet of vertical climbing in a single day, at the mercy of avalanche danger and weather windows. Preparation and determination paid off for our group—with only a single ski releasing over the whole day. The crew gained a new perspective on what it means to Venture Beyond in their own backyard.A wonderful surf doc about one of the most famous waves in the world, and the people who ride there.The film explores the lives of the US Open Ball Crew who might go overlooked when retrieving and supplying balls for players and officials, but their journeys and love for the sport make them true unsung heroes of the tournament. Director: Scott Lazer.Photo: Josh Conroy