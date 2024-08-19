Movies For Your Monday - Christian Rigal, Miranda Miller, Robin Goomes, Ivika Juergenson, & More

Christian Rigal X Ollie Hindley - Carpal Tunnel;

Christian hit me up at the beginning of winter last year with the idea of building a lap-able top to bottom line on the property where he lives just outside of Aptos, California. The aim was to build something beautiful enough to complement the ancient redwoods and huge old oak trees that cover the property, varied and challenging enough to showcase Christians unique riding style for a video, yet chill and cruisy enough to lap 10 times a day with a group of friends once the video was finished. Carpal Tunnel is the result of two months of digging and filming through one of the wettest California winters in recent years. Enjoy! Cheers, Ollie Hindley. Created for Trailshark Shovels. Rider: Christian Rigal. Builders: Ollie Hindley & Christian Rigal. Video: Ollie Hindley.Miranda Miller heads to the southern hemisphere to explore the Bolivian backcountry and the crew of dedicated women working to breathe new life into the trails. The Cholitas are a group of indigenous women who are taking stewardship over lost and under-utilized trails, while guided by local rider Yannick Wende she discovers the balance of how Bolivia's mountain bikers are honouring the past while looking to the future.A big bike mashup. Footage thanks to: Darkfest, Proving Grounds, Mons Royale, The Beards, Martha Gill, Tilt Shift Films, Red Bull Formation, In The Frame Media. Editor: Martha G Media.The FAFO Series is back! In Episode 2, Eddie Reynolds and Caleb Holonko (and the rest of the Kona Crew) fulfill their childhood dreams of going to shreddy summer camp by heading to the epic Milepost 35 in Sandy, Oregon for a full week of action. Together, M35 and Kona hosted a group of eager kids during their Signature Session to facilitate the ultimate progression session. Dirt jumps, loamy trails, airbags, and a high jump contest – how could you not take your riding to the next level? Special guests include: Cody Wilkins, Elliot Smith, Joonas Vinnari, the In The Hills crew (Asa McGill-Howe, Aidan McGill-Howe, Crew Turley, Barb Edwards, and the rest!), and the entire M35 staff!We got the chance to head out to Fernie for a weekend of dusty trails and party trains with our friends, the Shithawks! As lifelong friends, these folks like nothing more than a big day out hollering in the woods. If you see them on the trail be sure to say hi... if you can catch them! Riders: Morgan Megarry, Sean Alexander, Travis Dawson, Roger Carry, and Michael Saunders.It’s no secret that Whistler brings out the best riders from around the world. The Marzocchi crew send some of the best trails, jumps, and events from the coveted Crankworx festival. Watch the likes Josh Lewis, Vinny Armstrong, DJ Brandt, Johny Salido, Martha Gill, and many more, take on Whistler in their own events and style. Video: Caleb Ely.Les Gets was a wild ride! WIth Mark fresh off a hand injury and an interesting weather forecast on the horizon, the team braces for an unpredictable and exciting race. Video: Miles Mallinson. Additional Filming: Aedan Skinner.Sometimes you just have to embrace being a tourist. Talus Turk did exactly that in his new film as he traveled around Europe sampling the finest baked goods and jumps around. Between riding a handful of jam format freeride events, like Poland Fest and Backyard Battles, he set aside some time for some freeriding in between a total tally of 70-80 baguettes consumed with his filmer Evan Bradley. Video: Evan Bradley.Great to see more fresh clips from Joyride.Demarcus Paul’s long-anticipated video part, “IN DUE TIME” filmed by Christian Rigal is on the horizon. How soon you say? REAL SOON, The video is available for pre-order now and is dropping 8/26. For now, get hyped with 6+ minutes of leftovers from “IN DUE TIME.” If these are the leftovers, you know the full video is going to be insane…“You didn't think we'd film for all that time and not have 6+ mins of leftovers, did you!? Here's all the clips that didn't make the cut for DeMarcus Paul's 'IN DUE TIME' digital download to get you stoked for what's to come! Pre-order for the full part is available now and the full part drops on Gumroad 8/26/2024!” - Christian RigalKris Fox, Jason Watts, and Paul Thoelen give you almost 8 minutes of bowl shredding and; style. Also featuring aussie talent Ben Winter with a mix of park and street.A 74 minute BMX video filmed in standard definition from 2019 to 2022, COMESHINE has finally arrived. A classic full-length style BMX video based in Vancouver Canada with 64 different riders and crews from Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. Featuring full sections from Lynden Chartrand, Shelby Hare, Tristan Sweet, Drew Morton, Kyle White, Chad Ferch, Alex Jo, Atlantis Vancouver Crew, Sebastian Gagne, Eamon Mccaffery, Spencer Macfarlane, Jordan Siudy, Jay Park, 403 Crew, James Dean, Matthew Perrin, Colin Thiessen, Jake Mallichan, Ky Brisebois, and many more! Video: Matt Perrin.QuickStrike is Nike SB’s latest full-length captured and edited on a “quick strike” timeline. Filmed in ten months across four continents and featuring over 40 members of the Nike SB squad. This one’s for everyone with skin in the game who stacked, battled, traveled, and trusted the plan. Featuring in order of appearance: Antonio Durao, Max Palmer, Noah Mahieu, Hugo Boserup, Nick Mathews, Brian Anderson, Stefan Janoski, Oskar Rozenberg, Arin Lester, Nicole Hause, Eric Koston, Mason Silva, Carlos Ribeiro, Hayley Wilson, Donovon Piscopo, Dashawn Jordan, Sean Malto, Jack O’Grady, Cyrus Bennett, Jake Anderson, Vincent Huhta, Vilma Stal, Sarah Meurle, Ville Wester, Raph Langslow, Casper Brooker, Eetu Toropainen, Kyron Davis, Nils Matijas, Gus Gordon, Kevin Bradley, Blake Carpenter, Poe Pinson, Georgia Martin, Ishod Wair, Tanner Burzinski, Karsten Kleppan, Ben Lawrie, Dylan Jaeb, Noah Nayef, Korahn Gayle, Joe Campos, Troy Gipson, Seven Strong, John Fitzgerald, Vince Palmer, Daan Van Der Linden, Youness Amrani, Grant Taylor, Karim Callender, Elijah Odom, Andrew Wilson, Enzo Kurmaskie, Nik Stain, and Didrik Galasso.In Argentina, the Martinez family name is synonymous with skateboarding. Milton Martinez was literally born into skating, raised as he was within his skateboarding parents’ skateshop in Mar del Plata. His father Tatu is practically Argentinian skateboarding royalty from the formative generation, and while Milton quickly followed in his footsteps to become the biggest skateboarding name in his home country, the beachside surf town he called home is unfortunately no place to cultivate a career as a professional skater. Without any English, Milton caught a plane to the US and never looked back. He hustled his way through the streets to make enough money to eventually move his family to California, where they reside to this day. Along the way, he became SOTY 2019 in a career blow-up that saw him put down more heavy markers in the US than anyone else of his era. Skate Tales takes Milton Martinez back to where it all began, as he and Madars re-trace what has be one of the most starchasing skateboarding stories of them all!Light The Match is a new video by Black Label Skateboards, with parts from Jake Reuter and Elijah Akerley. From San Fransisco to Huntington Beach, spot after spot, the dudes FIRE IT UP!Luke Nelson sheds light on the intense process of filming Vietnam’s Hang son Doong Caves for ‘Planet Earth III’ Episode Six - “Extremes,” voiced by Sir David Attenborough. In this instalment of Variety’s ‘Artisans’ series, take a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and creativity needed to capture these unique formations.What do firefighting, top podium finishes, and contagious energy have in common? Mountain runner Emma Cook-Clarke. “Motivated by the pure element of running,” Emma finds no limits in what she can do when “up high and greeted by the incredible and unique terrain the mountains deliver. Out there, it’s hard not to feel giddy and energized.” Her method of getting to the top and getting there fast? “Keep it random, have fun, and keep it curious.” Her reason for working hard? “I’ve got to be on top of my game because the better I can be at my job, the better I can help others.” As Emma takes a step back from her career in firefighting, she reflects on an important part of her life. Get Close-Up with Emma Cook-Clarke.The environment is changing and wildflowers disappear. Bees have now come to the city to make honey. Ivika Juergenson has spent the past two years on a mission, filming for her street snowboarding project. With Honey finally ready, Ivika sets out to make a statement in women snowboarding.A year full of success. Jakob Schubert not only won two 2023 world championship titles and qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but also completed the 9c sport climbing route B.I.G. as his first one ever. Shortly before the end of the year, he then succeeded in repeating the 9A Alphane boulder problem.A rare insight into the extraordinary work of creating a prosthetic leg through measuring, moulding, fitting and feeling. A film by Caitlin McMullan.