Movies For Your Monday - Christian Rigal, Tyler McCaul, Christina Lustenberger, Candide Thovex, & More

Christian Rigal x Turbo Levo:

Tyler McCaul - Time Is A Funny Thing:

Crossing Tusheti - A Bikepacking Adventure Through Northern Georgia:

Saddle Up & Ride - Full Film:

Soil Searching - The NW Cup Project:

Rhys Ellis - Summertime Somewhere:

Emma Olofsson - Obeying Gravity In Queenstown:

Tom Kilcoyne & Walter Mayerhofer - Kooks In Morocco:

Kyle Quesnel - Let It Roll:

Antti Laiho - Woo:

Chur The Dogs - Halahans In New Zealand:

Mike Gray - Haro 2018:

Magnetar BTS - Virginia Beach:

Stefan Janoski - Epicly Later’d:

New Balance Numeric In Bangkok:

Riley Hawk - Out There:

Excalibur:

Chasing Niflheim - Story Of A First Descent With Christina Lusti & Andrew McNab:

Candide Thovex - Skiing Around Tignes:

Cycles:

Christian Rigal finds some of his signature creative lines on his local Santa Cruz trails. Video: Jeremy Mcnamara.Certain moments in time can completely alter the path of our lives in an instant. For me, that moment came in 2009 when I was presented with the opportunity to sign my first pro contract with GT Bikes. At the time, I could have never imagined that if I fast-forwarded 15 years, I’d find myself fortunate enough to still be doing the same thing and have the same passion for riding as I did back then. Many things have changed over the years, but the one thing that’s stayed the same is the bike I’ve had gripped in my palms and underneath my feet every pedal along the way. This project reflects on some of the time spent with GT over the past decade and a half. We’ve shared podiums, injuries, triumphs, and defeats, and I’m eternally grateful for all that I’ve gotten to experience thanks to GT giving that 19-year-old kid a chance. As I go into my 16th year riding for GT, I’m filled with gratitude for all we’ve shared and the experiences that have shaped me into the person I am today. Looking back to the beginning of this journey, it feels like it was a lifetime ago, but also like it was just yesterday. Time is a funny thing! Let’s keep the Good Times rolling… Thanks as well to everyone who has pointed a camera in my direction over the past 15 years, and to Jeremy Grant, Keith White, and James Stokoe for helping bring this video to life. Written, Directed, and Edited by Jeremy Grant & Tyler McCaul.Tusheti National Park in northern Georgia and its trails are better known among hikers but Sabine Schipflinger and Henna Palosaari decided to try bikepacking through it with full-suspension mountain bikes. “Crossing Tusheti” documents their 180km journey over the 3000m high mountain passes, lush green meadows, pristine beauty, remote mountain villages, and countless switchbacks. Riders: Sabine Schipflinger & Henna Palosaari. Direction: Fabian Spindler.A film by Honza Faistaver. Last fall I took my '97 Skoda Felicia and did multiple trips across Czech Republic/Slovakia to spend a day with some of my good friends, talented mountain bike/BMX riders and film them riding bikes on their home spots! From going sideways on beautifully shaped dirt jumps to ripping down loamy trails in the woods, this is for everybody who loves to be out there having good times on two wheels!!! Riders: Štěpa Popelka, Adam Semerák, Filip Dian, Luky Mayer, Jára Sijka, Petr Dočis, Martin Krejčí, Dominik Puffer, Vojta Pánek, Martin Čapek, Vilibald Vítek, Hugo Robenek, Adam Kappel, Láďa Peš, Mates Machala, Tomáš Kudrnáč, Luky Studna, Honza Špika, and Honza Faistaver. Enjoy!Follow along as a crew of trail builders in Port Angeles, Washington put their minds, shovels, and sweat together to create a downhill track for the NW Cup, an iconic race series in the Pacific Northwest. The result is not just a trail, but a place to foster community and support the next generation of riders. Watch as the team works against the clock to get the track ready for the first race of the 2023 NW Cup Series.Maydena keeps bubbling to the top of every reputable rider’s lips right now. The tiny Tasmania bike destination turned six years old recently, so it’s a toddler in bike park terms, but a giant in reputation. Rhys Ellis has been the Ops Manager for a lot of that time. A Canadian by birth, and Whistler Bike Park local by situation, he skipped winter once and hasn’t really looked back. He packed his swimsuit, shorts, and bike and went looking for year round sun with back-to-back summers. He slid into Maydena as it was opening up, fell in love with the operation and got stuck into helping build the trails and programs into a world class destination under the direction of founder and visionary, Simon French. Maydena hosts the Australian Red Bull Hardline, the first time this epic event has been held outside of Wales. While the course that the world’s best downhillers, like Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland, will be riding is going to be RIDICULOUS, the other trails in Maydena are just as captivating. In this short film, check out Rhys riding some of the shapes and snakes of Maydena that are open to you and I.A video showcasing my personality and the kind of riding that I enjoy.Tom Kilcoyne and Walter Mayerhofer went to Morocco for a few days to ride bikes, surf, and explore and they came back with a beautiful video showcasing their journey.Mountain biker Kyle Quesnel shredding Squamish, BC. The team spent a few days hiking around Squamish this past fall on the search for some fresh trails, and they were stoked with what they came up with. We hope you enjoy! Video: Artbarn Film & Snowdrift Media.Antti Laiho, Finnish DH and enduro legend getting rad on the fat bike in the city of Rovaniemi in Lapland (the north of Finland).Last winter, brothers Lukas and Nate Halahan took a journey to New Zealand to shred the incredible Pegasus and PMP trails with Nathan Saunders and locals, as well as a few concrete gems around Middle Earth."Mike Gray searched the streets from San Diego to Toronto looking for spots to film his unique blend of huge gaps and technical grind and manual combos. No roof, rail, ledge or bank is safe in this mind melting street edit. Mike teamed up with San Diego's filming phenom, Doeby Huyn and the two put together quite the visual treat for us to watch, get motivated, and go ride!" - Haro. Video: Doeby Huynh.Part three of our Magnetar Behind The Scenes, coming from a few sessions in the Virginia Beach area. Good concrete and a massive backyard bowl.The new season of Epicly Later’d continues. In this episode we spend time with Stefan Janoski. From growing up in Vacaville to rejecting a spot on Alien Workshop, we learn about the path that led Stefan to become one of the most successful skateboarders of all time.Team Knows Better. Team: Brian Reid, Patrick Praman, Tyler Surrey, Ronnie Kessner, Pedro Biagio, and Jasper Dohrs.Riley's had to fight for every clip, filming video parts alongside Rowan, Kirby, T Spliff, and the Shep Dawgs. We hopped in shotgun to check Carlsbad's iconic haunts and see what led him to the jiu-jitsu mat.A perfect line, with tiny holds on a 40 degrees steep wall: this is “Excalibur.” In a joint effort with the world’s best climbers, Stefano Ghisolfi embraces the challenge to climb this incredible route. After two years of dedication to the project, Stefano manages to claim the first ascent of what is to this day the hardest route in Italy and one of the hardest in the world: Excalibur 9b+.Christina Lusti and Andrew McNab skied a new first descent in British Columbia. Lost in the middle of the Monashee massif, a deep gouge tears through the 2800-meter peak of Mount Niflheim, the third-highest summit in the Gold Range. This is where Christina Lusti and Andrew McNab made their first descent of the southwest couloir on March 8, 2023. A remote, aesthetic, and wild line for a rope team seeking harmony and solitude in its many achievements and firsts in the region. Skiing their new draco freebird for this charming occasion, Christina and Andrew take us along on a vertical adventure in the heart of British Columbia. Skiers: Christina Lusti & Andrew McNab. Principal cinematography: Joshua Lavigne. Additional cinematography: Andrew Gallant. Edit: Rasmus Bjerkan. Producer: Flo Bastien.Shot by Aziz Benkrich.Cycles – a movie about discovering the power of the female cycle. Riders: Anna Baab, Jana Linicus, Hannah Ziegler, Celina Weber, Verena Stahl, Inese Grinberga, Helena Launay Orlando, and Rosina Friedel.