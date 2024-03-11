Movies For Your Monday - Connor Fearon, Sven Martin, Ryan Decenzo, Travis Rice, & More

Sam Schultz & Margus Riga - Sardines And Singletrack:

Olympian and athlete Sam Schultz crossed paths with photographer Margus Riga a few years ago and connected through their love of multi-day mountain biking adventures. In 2022, they teamed up for a Rocky Mountain photo shoot and spent three days in the rugged and remote Chilcotin Ranges. During that trip, Sam quickly discovered the definition of getting “Riga'd” - to undersell the difficulty of an adventure with the trust that your friends will probably survive anyway. A year later, Sam and Margus have a new assignment, this time in Toby Creek, Invermere. In search of yellow larches, beautiful backdrops, and sunsets, the team explores the area in search of the perfect shots. Sam wasn't about to get Riga'd this time… Video: Peter Wojnar.Sven Martin is a renaissance man of aggroism. He is probably the most widely published journalist of mountain biking in recent times. Arguably Sven has done more to expose the wildlife in the zoo of World Cup racing than anyone else. He freezes the world's fastest racers in extraordinary and historical moments. The effort Sven goes to in capturing and presenting these images is extraordinary and requires supreme skill and a rebellious commitment that borders on the maniacal. The World Cup week has a tortuous schedule for a photographer, and there’s no do-overs. It’s a one-shot-one-kill kind of mission every weekend, so the pressure is immense. Which is why Sven’s double exposure is his quiet, family-oriented life in Molini, Italy with his wife, Anka and his daughter Ziggy. At the races he’s fully in the moment, at home he’s fully engaged in being present. This film attempts to expose the work of a World Cup photographer but also goes deeper to show what’s on the other side of the lens. This time the camera is flipped onto one of the most interesting, driven, serious, and hilarious characters in mountain biking.Nils linked up with our Rossignol bikes ambassador, Max McCulloch. A local rider from beautiful Vancouver Island, Max knows every single trail like the back of his hand. But what really makes Max stand out is his insane talent both in front and behind the camera. He makes everything look like a breeze and we're stoked to have him on the team. Video: Liam Morgan & Max McCulloch.Zoom in on this endearing story of Patty V and Colleen Meas two professional creatives who have been banging their fists against the door of the cycling community, wanting desperately to break into the tight-knit media of its industry. Brought together to work on a big advertisement campaign for Kona Bikes, their example of peer mentorship is inspiring and hopefully infectious to other creatives.Side hits are back! This time we've got none other than the undisputed king of corners, the one and only Connor Fearon up to bat. Catch up with him as he cuts some Dreadnought laps at one of his favourite spots, the Maydena bike park. Maydena is one of those spots that lives on every rider’s bucket list. From lush jungle singletrack to big buffed-out jumps and berms, it has it all. Connor earned himself an overall podium position there this year while dabbling in enduro racing. If Maydena wasn’t already on your radar, well, we sure hope it is now.Huck and pray.Urban trials wizardry. Charlie Rolls hit up London with mind-blowing bike skills. Video: Martin Grainger.Wet? Cold? Muddy? Just how we like it... perfect conditions for Katy, Eme, and Kerenza to showcase their fast style and rambunctious behaviour. If Storm Isha can't stop them, nothing can. Sit back, relax, and watch these girls show you how winter riding should be done. Video: Will Easey & James Wyatt.Collecting air miles at a classic UK spot.Shot in Toronto and Montreal during the fall of 2011 with Specialized team rider Tom La Marche. Video: Tom Briggs.Our guy Devin Burks (better known as Master Chef Dev) delivers his tasteful blend of skills all around the Denver, Colorado area. That King-sized ender is no joke! Shoutout to Daniel Camacho for cooking this one up. Video: Daniel Camacho.For the second installment of 'Threee's Company,' the trio of Julian Arteaga, Jared Duncan, and Brett Silva spend 10-days in Toronto, Canada where they make new friends, soak in the scenery, and shred everything in sight. Thank you to QBP, the locals, and all of the shops that we visited for the incredible hospitality. Video: Zach Krejmas.Miguel has been on many of our radars since making noise at the Vans Pro cup a few years back and since then has developed his riding style into high speed street riding mixed with creative spot usage and tech capability. That's one of the many reasons we're stoked to bring him in as one of the newest additions to the Federal BMX Am squad! Video: Rafael Black, Rich Forne, & Jergen.Skateboarding's very own Iron Man, Decenzo has been a certified destroyer for decades and shows no signs of slowing his roll. This part is everything you could want and much more. Thank you, Ryan.Few plazas loom as large as The Banks. From the Bones Brigade to Harold Hunter, the sessions that sparked these clips are seared into our minds. Ted Barrow's back to highlight its significance.One of the top-tier switch skaters of all-time, Blake brings his undeniable skillset, lofty pop, and NBDs to the hottest spots on both coasts.Benny is working on a two year video project. Here's a glimpse of what Benny and his crew have been working on, stay tuned for the full video.Travis Rice threads the needle through a handful of sessions when conditions come into alignment. In his 23rd season, Travis takes on the breathtaking 3700' vertical drop of the Velvet Castle in British Columbia, the wild backcountry of Valdez, and the familiar terrain of his home turf in Wyoming. Years of experience and intuitive riding are the attributes associated with an “Old Dog, Empty Head” mentality..."To the Hills & Back" is a heart-wrenching documentary that delves into the lives of two backcountry skiers, Katie Combaluzier and Adam Campbell, who navigate through the aftermath of separate avalanche tragedies. Despite never having met, their stories of resilience, unbreakable spirit, and iron will intersect in their shared passion for the alpine wilderness. This film is a testament to human endurance, and the transformative power of adversity.John Hoffman and Christine Turner’s short film follows Arlo Washington as he helps members of his community escape the hazards of banking while Black. "The Barber of Little Rock" is nominated for Best Documentary Short at the 96th Academy Awards.