Movies For Your Monday

Video: Matt Miles.Conor MacFarlane is the energetic type! When he's not on a construction site the New Zealander is on his bike. So when the opportunity arises to go shaping huge jumps in the wilds of Queenstown, Conor is quick to combine business with pleasure. With a shovel and a pick-axe, he heads to the spot on his Meta Power. His philosophy is clear: with or without a motor, the limits of what is possible on a mountain bike are made to be pushed. In this video, there's big new EMTB tricks from the man we’ve been used to seeing at competitions like Fest Series and Red Bull Rampage.Jess Blewitt was the first female rider ever invited to compete in Red Bull Hardline. Take a behind-the-scenes look at her journey through the most brutal downhill mountain bike race ever created. Video: Louis Citadelle.Dusty Wygle is no stranger to thinking outside of the box. Check out his new video as he rides unique trail features while throwing tricks only Dusty's mind can wrap itself around! Video: John Reynolds.If we put all our collective brains together at Kona to figure out who most embodies what we love about bikes, we’d be hard-pressed to find someone that fits the bill better than Joonas Vinnari. Joonas picked up his first Kona 20 years ago with ambitions to have a career in freeriding. The scene was small in his country of Finland, but his dedication to going big was not. He pulled inspiration from the old New World Disorder films and embodied the freeride lifestyle he saw in the movies. After all, what’s not to like about drinking beer and freeridng all day long? He had the talent and the drive to make serious moves, but along the way found a new passion: filmmaking. Our European marketing team began giving him product support and hiring him to shoot projects for Kona. The films Joonas made were more than just shredits. They were heavy on creativity and relied on proper storytelling. He was ahead of his time. Fifteen years later and Joonas is still making films for Kona. In fact, he’s our head filmmaker, editor, and director of some of the best movies we’ve ever made. Having the skills to be a professional rider in front of the camera gave him a leg up on how to excel behind it, too. He’s our lone ambassador from Finland, has an unparalleled sense of humour, loves a good nekkid sauna, and can still ride like he’s 18 with nothing to lose.A collection of shots from 2021-2022. Video: Dylan Craig & Liam Morgan. Additional shots: August Nesbitt. Editor: Dylan Craig. Rider: Bentley Mackinnon.It's been a minute since we saw some fresh footage from JP Maffret and just like that, he comes through with a fresh mix of riding clips collected over the 2022 season. There is something about the way this dude rides that is so unique and we love it. Have a look at what he's been shredding lately, and we love that he included some clips of his local homies in there as well, always better to have a session with the homies!It's that time of the year again, There's lots of snow and it's very cold everywhere in BC, Canada, the kids are excited, Santa just swung by your place! This year he was super busy and he asked Nate and I to give him a hand to deliver the presents. Let's gooooooooooo! Merry Christmas everyone; peace and love. Video: Mathew Tongue.2022 marks Gary Young's 20th year with Odyssey, and the man is aging like fine wine. This new Forever Young video is proof. 10-minutes of classic Gary on every terrain. Sit back and enjoy. Filmed in California, Arizona, and Philadelphia. Video: Zach Krejmas.Featuring: Milky, Tom Dugan, Jordan Hango, Matt Nordstrom, Max Miller, John Nelson, Riley Abramyk, Coltin Knudson, Cory Nastazio, and many more!Fuse Protection rider Mike Hullock is back at it after snapping some ligaments in his ankle, and he hasn't slowed down one bit. The fact that this video was filmed in only two sessions is pretty nuts - there's so much amazing stuff throughout. Get on it immediately. "So, I had some big plans for this year, travelling, filming, contests etc, but it didn’t go exactly how I wanted it too. Halfway through January I snapped some ligaments in my ankle at the local park and that put me out until mid-July when I finally got the surgery needed to get me back on my feet. The recovery was quick considering I had some connections in Belfast to help speed up the healing process, and my goal was to get a video part boxed off before the end of the year. I can’t thank Pete enough for taking the time out to help me get this one done! It was filmed over two sessions at Deeside Skatepark, and I am stoked on the finishing piece!" - Mike HullockCésar Dubroca and Victor Casgarigny pounce on Paris, hitting the city’s epic terrain on both sides of the Seine while Guillaume Permimony captures the magic.In the streets and in top form, Petar courses through Catalonia with a wicked flick and power, unlocking impossible spots and making it look easy.Silas powers through Portland alongside a killer cast including Cody Lockwood, Romel Torres, Nathan Vitale, and more.Three amateur riders of different level and with different riding skills in a lifetime enduro experience in Sicily. The southern island is nothing like what the three riders expected, driving them to ride the soft volcanic sand of Mt. Etna and amazing ride lines; all while experiencing a new culture.Love isn't easy. It's complicated. It takes practice... And sometimes, we must fall out of love to learn how to sustain it. Long-distance runner Craig Engels' relationship with his profession is no different. After a series of disappointing setbacks, Engels has gone on to find himself through the very sport he once contemplated leaving behind. But this time around, he’s doing things differently. He’s doing it his way. Being a professional runner means pouring into his community and all the aspects that bring him joy.Ceremony is a short film showcasing the beauty and simplicity of riding a snowboard down a snow covered hill. Bryan wanted to create a timeless piece of cinematography that would make the viewer feel as though they were right there with him moving down the mountain and through the forest. As you watch the film, place yourself in Bryans clothes and imagine every turn he takes is a turn you are taking, the air he is breathing is now air you are breathing, and imagine that pink board under your feet is a vehicle to another world. Enjoy yourself.Last winter was a weird one out West. A strong start followed by a prolonged lull left many skiers rushing to finish their parts before the snow faucet shut off for the season. Luckily, Mother Nature had a late season change of heart and delivered the goods in March and April, leading to some of the best conditions of the entire winter. With the clock ticking and the snow piling up, Outdoor Research ambassadors Sophia Rouches, Micah Evangelista, and company loaded up the rig. They headed to the hallowed terrain of Alta, UT, Mt. Baker, WA, and BC, Canada, where untouched pillow lines, heart-thumping road gaps, and miles of gorgeous skin track awaited their arrival. Grab a cup of your favourite beverage, sit back, and join them on their road trip across the iconic winter landscape of western North America.New World Disorder did it first.Artist Richard Mosse documents humanitarian crises and environmental catastrophes by making the unseen visible. This film follows Mosse and his collaborators Ben Frost and Trevor Tweeten as they travel across the world to film under-reported world events in zones of conflict, repurposing surveillance technologies and scientific tools to capture stories and scenes that evoke deeper understanding and motivate audiences to act. In locations like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where over 50 armed groups are engaged in combat, or along paths of migration from the Middle East and North Africa into the European Union, the artist works to bring attention to conflict and suffering around the world. “My power, if I have any,” says Mosse, “is to be able to show you the things that I’ve seen in a more powerful way than perhaps the pictures you’ve seen in the newspaper of the same thing.”Lear Miller