Movies For Your Monday

Paws & Wheels:
Starring @OliDorn
and Balu. Oli and I have been working on a couple projects together and one day he said: "Hey, let's do a trail dog video with my dog Balu!" Balu is super sweet, but young and wild and kinda crazy - so we didn't know how he would perform and if we would be able to get the shoot done at all. But we managed quite well. Hope you like it!Ryan Middleton - The Dark Horse:
Ryan Middleton is probably one of the wildest bike riders you've never heard of. A low key Scottish rider who's meticulous, determined, and has pin point accuracy to ride things in a certain way.Vincent Pernin - Everyday I'm Rustlin:
Nothing can beat this feeling! Drifting on loamy dirt and popping off every lip you can find on track. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I will always do as long as I live here in Les Arcs.Hervé Roos - Levity:
Hervé Roos riding the Kemberg trail.Beast Coasters 11:
Set amidst a backdrop of political and spiritual turmoil, a small band of dusty bros were able to find a common ground and escape the factory of madness. And together, they filmed some biking. Shot throughout Vermont's NEK.
Autumn's Offering:
Jadyn gets out to enjoy the fall colours.
Dylan Stark - MTB Street Part:
I've been wanting to film a mountain bike street video part for as long as I can remember just never had the motivation to do so. After losing my BMX sponsor and not having any plans for 2019 I decided to go out and film this video hopefully to land a legit mountain bike sponsor for 2019. Thanks to everyone who helped hold a camera and film this video.
Exploring the Chilcotins with Wildlife Photographers:
Exploring the Southern Chilcotins with wildlife photographers, and old riding buddies, Jess Findlay and Connor Stefanison.
Forrest Riesco - Whistler Closing Weekend:
Whistler closing weekend! Doesn't get any better. Tacky dirt and Crabapple laps all day. Cheers to my friends for following me down a few laps and taking some clips. Good times! Until next year...
How To Be An Influencer:
Bit different from the usual content, but I really want to up my filming this year and hopefully if you Punters like this then I'll do some more! Let me know.
Garrett Reynolds Signature Sessions:
From Cali to Barca to Montreal and back, Garrett puts down hammers.
Garrett Reynolds ''Deadline'' Full Segment:
Possibly the greatest street section ever.
Garrett Reynolds - Red Bull Part:
Every clip Reynolds puts out is amazing.
Richie Jackson's "Death Skateboards" Part:
Richie reminds us that there are no rules in skateboarding. Choose your own adventure.
Stephen Lawyer's "FAMO" Part:
Fresh off his promotion to the pro ranks, Stephen Lawyer unleashes a part loaded with mind-bending maneuvers that'll have you pushing that rewind button again and again.
Escape:
JaBig, a Montreal-based DJ, buys a bike on a whim and decides to attempt to beat the record for the longest continuous bike ride in a single country. What’s more, he’ll ride a single-speed, fixed-gear bicycle and finish in the winter, approaching the Arctic Ocean by way of Canada’s northernmost continental hamlet, Tuktoyaktuk in the Northwest Territories.
Shredbots ''Untitled''
Featuring: Torstein Horgmo, Werni Stock, Iikka Backstrom, Brock Crouch, Anto Chamberland, and more.
Travis Rice - Truffle Pigs:
Last winter, Travis Rice and Chris Rasman went deep into Alaska’s Tordillo Mountains. Their trip coincided with about five feet of fresh snow - which was followed up by about 100 MPH winds.
EHFrame:
Paradise.
Higher Truths:
In the age of modern comfort and convenience, why do we choose to suffer?
