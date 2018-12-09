VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Dec 10, 2018
by Scott Secco  
Paws & Wheels: Starring @OliDorn and Balu. Oli and I have been working on a couple projects together and one day he said: "Hey, let's do a trail dog video with my dog Balu!" Balu is super sweet, but young and wild and kinda crazy - so we didn't know how he would perform and if we would be able to get the shoot done at all. But we managed quite well. Hope you like it!

Paws & Wheels

by SayMahalo
Views: 1,888    Faves: 28    Comments: 4


Ryan Middleton - The Dark Horse: Ryan Middleton is probably one of the wildest bike riders you've never heard of. A low key Scottish rider who's meticulous, determined, and has pin point accuracy to ride things in a certain way.

Ryan Middleton - The Dark Horse

by caldwellvisuals
Views: 7,231    Faves: 133    Comments: 4


Vincent Pernin - Everyday I'm Rustlin: Nothing can beat this feeling! Drifting on loamy dirt and popping off every lip you can find on track. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I will always do as long as I live here in Les Arcs.

Vincent Pernin - Everyday I'm Rustlin'

by PierreH
Views: 5,900    Faves: 42    Comments: 0


Hervé Roos - Levity: Hervé Roos riding the Kemberg trail.

Hervé Roos - Levity

by paulfissonvisual
Views: 2,260    Faves: 37    Comments: 3


Beast Coasters 11: Set amidst a backdrop of political and spiritual turmoil, a small band of dusty bros were able to find a common ground and escape the factory of madness. And together, they filmed some biking. Shot throughout Vermont's NEK.

Beast Coasters 11

by BeastCoasters
Views: 3,673    Faves: 50    Comments: 6


Autumn's Offering: Jadyn gets out to enjoy the fall colours.

Autumn's Offering

by fanatikbikeco
Views: 8,166    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


Dylan Stark - MTB Street Part: I've been wanting to film a mountain bike street video part for as long as I can remember just never had the motivation to do so. After losing my BMX sponsor and not having any plans for 2019 I decided to go out and film this video hopefully to land a legit mountain bike sponsor for 2019. Thanks to everyone who helped hold a camera and film this video.



Exploring the Chilcotins with Wildlife Photographers: Exploring the Southern Chilcotins with wildlife photographers, and old riding buddies, Jess Findlay and Connor Stefanison.



Forrest Riesco - Whistler Closing Weekend: Whistler closing weekend! Doesn't get any better. Tacky dirt and Crabapple laps all day. Cheers to my friends for following me down a few laps and taking some clips. Good times! Until next year...



How To Be An Influencer: Bit different from the usual content, but I really want to up my filming this year and hopefully if you Punters like this then I'll do some more! Let me know.



Garrett Reynolds Signature Sessions: From Cali to Barca to Montreal and back, Garrett puts down hammers.



Garrett Reynolds ''Deadline'' Full Segment: Possibly the greatest street section ever.



Garrett Reynolds - Red Bull Part: Every clip Reynolds puts out is amazing.



Richie Jackson's "Death Skateboards" Part: Richie reminds us that there are no rules in skateboarding. Choose your own adventure.



Stephen Lawyer's "FAMO" Part: Fresh off his promotion to the pro ranks, Stephen Lawyer unleashes a part loaded with mind-bending maneuvers that'll have you pushing that rewind button again and again.



Escape: JaBig, a Montreal-based DJ, buys a bike on a whim and decides to attempt to beat the record for the longest continuous bike ride in a single country. What’s more, he’ll ride a single-speed, fixed-gear bicycle and finish in the winter, approaching the Arctic Ocean by way of Canada’s northernmost continental hamlet, Tuktoyaktuk in the Northwest Territories.



Shredbots ''Untitled'' Featuring: Torstein Horgmo, Werni Stock, Iikka Backstrom, Brock Crouch, Anto Chamberland, and more.



Travis Rice - Truffle Pigs: Last winter, Travis Rice and Chris Rasman went deep into Alaska’s Tordillo Mountains. Their trip coincided with about five feet of fresh snow - which was followed up by about 100 MPH winds.



EHFrame: Paradise.



Higher Truths: In the age of modern comfort and convenience, why do we choose to suffer?



another shot of my selfportrait series muethers heritage about the famous gdr architect Ulrich M ther. This building while looking quite generic features thin wormhole like roofstructures that are quite handy if you want to jump from on to the other.

Title Photo by: Airik


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

Must Read This Week
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
73198 views
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
66084 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
63329 views
Field Test: Yeti SB150
55519 views
Field Test: Trek Remedy 9.9
54068 views
Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29
52606 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29
51151 views
Interbike Cancelled for 2019
43898 views

6 Comments

  • + 5
 Dylan Stark is a manimal, bringing back the disorder! Hucks to flat never get old.
  • + 3
 If i could skate like Richie Jackson i'd take tomorrow off work, looks like i'm working.
  • + 1
 The chappy who rode the fixy to the arctic...what's the road he's on? Made of permafrost or ice?
  • + 1
 Fuck yeah Starky!!! That was sick!!! Deffs deserve more recognition
  • + 1
 Love the whistler closing one
  • + 1
 Is it Garret Reynolds appreciation day?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031990
Mobile Version of Website