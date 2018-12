Movies For Your Monday

Paws & Wheels:

Ryan Middleton - The Dark Horse:

Vincent Pernin - Everyday I'm Rustlin:

Hervé Roos - Levity:

Beast Coasters 11:

Autumn's Offering:

Dylan Stark - MTB Street Part:

Exploring the Chilcotins with Wildlife Photographers:

Forrest Riesco - Whistler Closing Weekend:

How To Be An Influencer:

Garrett Reynolds Signature Sessions:

Garrett Reynolds ''Deadline'' Full Segment:

Garrett Reynolds - Red Bull Part:

Richie Jackson's "Death Skateboards" Part:

Stephen Lawyer's "FAMO" Part:

Escape:

Shredbots ''Untitled''

Travis Rice - Truffle Pigs:

EHFrame:

Higher Truths:

Starring @OliDorn and Balu. Oli and I have been working on a couple projects together and one day he said: "Hey, let's do a trail dog video with my dog Balu!" Balu is super sweet, but young and wild and kinda crazy - so we didn't know how he would perform and if we would be able to get the shoot done at all. But we managed quite well. Hope you like it!Ryan Middleton is probably one of the wildest bike riders you've never heard of. A low key Scottish rider who's meticulous, determined, and has pin point accuracy to ride things in a certain way.Nothing can beat this feeling! Drifting on loamy dirt and popping off every lip you can find on track. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I will always do as long as I live here in Les Arcs.Hervé Roos riding the Kemberg trail.Set amidst a backdrop of political and spiritual turmoil, a small band of dusty bros were able to find a common ground and escape the factory of madness. And together, they filmed some biking. Shot throughout Vermont's NEK.Jadyn gets out to enjoy the fall colours.I've been wanting to film a mountain bike street video part for as long as I can remember just never had the motivation to do so. After losing my BMX sponsor and not having any plans for 2019 I decided to go out and film this video hopefully to land a legit mountain bike sponsor for 2019. Thanks to everyone who helped hold a camera and film this video.Exploring the Southern Chilcotins with wildlife photographers, and old riding buddies, Jess Findlay and Connor Stefanison.Whistler closing weekend! Doesn't get any better. Tacky dirt and Crabapple laps all day. Cheers to my friends for following me down a few laps and taking some clips. Good times! Until next year...Bit different from the usual content, but I really want to up my filming this year and hopefully if you Punters like this then I'll do some more! Let me know.From Cali to Barca to Montreal and back, Garrett puts down hammers.Possibly the greatest street section ever.Every clip Reynolds puts out is amazing.Richie reminds us that there are no rules in skateboarding. Choose your own adventure.Fresh off his promotion to the pro ranks, Stephen Lawyer unleashes a part loaded with mind-bending maneuvers that'll have you pushing that rewind button again and again.JaBig, a Montreal-based DJ, buys a bike on a whim and decides to attempt to beat the record for the longest continuous bike ride in a single country. What’s more, he’ll ride a single-speed, fixed-gear bicycle and finish in the winter, approaching the Arctic Ocean by way of Canada’s northernmost continental hamlet, Tuktoyaktuk in the Northwest Territories.Featuring: Torstein Horgmo, Werni Stock, Iikka Backstrom, Brock Crouch, Anto Chamberland, and more.Last winter, Travis Rice and Chris Rasman went deep into Alaska’s Tordillo Mountains. Their trip coincided with about five feet of fresh snow - which was followed up by about 100 MPH winds.Paradise.In the age of modern comfort and convenience, why do we choose to suffer?Title Photo by: Airik To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here