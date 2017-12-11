Movies For Your Monday

Wade Simmons' Pipedream: Fuelled by Wade’s creativity, Rocky Mountain Bicycles decided to build a very special bike. Founded on nostalgia and designed to modern day standards, this is the story of Wade Simmons’ Pipedream. Video:



Steve Ian 3 - The Saga Continues: Long live Chainsaw.









Abstract - No Bad Days: A collection of summer memories; summed up in an abstract manner. Riding at its core is about creativity, allowing us to express ourselves in abstract ways; art, music and videos are the same. "Find what you love and let it kill you!" - Charles Burkowski. Ride or Die.









Mark Matthews - Explores Alberta: These trails look gorgeous.









Hardtailism: A festival film that we shot two months ago on local trails and at Bike Park Malinô Brdo.









Twenty:Twentynine with Kriss Kyle: BMX legend, Kriss Kyle, takes on a whole new kettle of fish.









Pivot Cycles presents - Day Trip: Join the Pivot-Reynolds enduro boys as they take us on a tour of some of their favorite places to ride close to home!









16 Year Old Connor Jacob Shreds Harder Than You: Connor Jacob tearing apart Wellington's best trails onboard his Yeti SB6. Video: Tom Booker.









Wooden Wave in Berlin - Ludwig Jäger: These wooden waves were built on a rooftop for a festival in Berlin. The plan was to create a rideable skate sculpture that looked like a wave. I felt really comfortable with the tiny and different transitions so I decided to make a movie about the vibes of this spot. Filmed by Andrej Mitic & Daniel Sperber.









Peter Jamison - Winter is Here: Filmed over the course of two months at numerous different locations on both my 20" and dirt jumper.









Wheel Love - 50to01 (Full Film): This is awesome.







While You Were Sleeping - Max Smith and His Shred 24: Remember that feeling of freedom when you were a kid on your bike? Your little world expanded from your driveway to your street to your entire neighbourhood. If you were curious enough to explore off-road you probably had adventures skidding through the fallen leaves, smashing through puddles, and jumping whatever was in your path. If you’re like us, you still do all of this on all of your current rides too. At Kona, we want to help your kids find their freedom in the woods. Our 2018 kid’s bikes ensure the groms are riding bikes that are as tough as they are and built with quality in mind. All kids bikes are spec'd with single ring drivetrains and suspension bikes feature an adjustable air spring fork. Max gets the exploring thing. Check out his quest to find his freedom in the woods aboard the Kona Shred 24.









Kevin Robinson Double Flair on BMX Vert - X Games 2006: Rest in Peace Kevin.









Kevin Robinson - Woodward East: A sad loss for the BMX community.









Parallax: Nothing is real. The New Balance Numeric Team journey across Germany and Italy.









Rough Cut: Jamie Foy's "Deathwish Part One" Part: Congrats to Jamie Foy for winning Thrasher's Skater of the Year for 2017.









Dylan Rieder - The True Blue: Dylan Forever.









The Art Of The Turn: We bring 3 generations of ski racers together - a legend (Gunther Mader), a champion (Luca Aerni), and a rising star (Paco Rassat) - to reveal the sensation of the perfect turn.









Bearings - North: This is Bearings North.









Ushba: Late season 2017. Samuel Anthamatten, Markus Eder, & Leo Slemett head to Svaneti Georgia to hopefully climb Ushba and make a first descent on skis. This mystical 4710m mountain in the Caucasus Mountains is very remote and must be accessed on foot. Before the ascent the crew gets to warm up the legs and experience some of the best skiing they have ever had in a wild heli-ski session in epic conditions.









