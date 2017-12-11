VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Dec 11, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Wade Simmons' Pipedream: Fuelled by Wade’s creativity, Rocky Mountain Bicycles decided to build a very special bike. Founded on nostalgia and designed to modern day standards, this is the story of Wade Simmons’ Pipedream. Video: @scottsecco.

Wade Simmons' Pipedream

by RockyMountainBicycles
Views: 29,496    Faves: 310    Comments: 9


Steve Ian 3 - The Saga Continues: Long live Chainsaw.

Steve Ian 3: The Saga Continues

by devinci
Views: 170,613    Faves: 3,057    Comments: 90


Abstract - No Bad Days: A collection of summer memories; summed up in an abstract manner. Riding at its core is about creativity, allowing us to express ourselves in abstract ways; art, music and videos are the same. "Find what you love and let it kill you!" - Charles Burkowski. Ride or Die.

Abstract // No Bad Days

by CalvinHuth
Views: 292    Faves: 26    Comments: 3


Mark Matthews - Explores Alberta: These trails look gorgeous.

by SRSuntour
Views: 9,585    Faves: 83    Comments: 1


Hardtailism: A festival film that we shot two months ago on local trails and at Bike Park Malinô Brdo.

HARDTAILISM

by Banan725135650
Views: 269    Faves: 13    Comments: 5


Twenty:Twentynine with Kriss Kyle: BMX legend, Kriss Kyle, takes on a whole new kettle of fish.

Twenty:Twentynine with Kriss Kyle

by SpecializedUK
Views: 12,200    Faves: 38    Comments: 0


Pivot Cycles presents - Day Trip: Join the Pivot-Reynolds enduro boys as they take us on a tour of some of their favorite places to ride close to home!

Pivot Cycles presents: Day Trip

by pivotcycles
Views: 5,604    Faves: 21    Comments: 0


16 Year Old Connor Jacob Shreds Harder Than You: Connor Jacob tearing apart Wellington's best trails onboard his Yeti SB6. Video: Tom Booker.

16 Year Old Connor Jacob Shreds Harder Than You

by JacobODonoghuePrice
Views: 1,230    Faves: 20    Comments: 2


Wooden Wave in Berlin - Ludwig Jäger: These wooden waves were built on a rooftop for a festival in Berlin. The plan was to create a rideable skate sculpture that looked like a wave. I felt really comfortable with the tiny and different transitions so I decided to make a movie about the vibes of this spot. Filmed by Andrej Mitic & Daniel Sperber.

Wooden Wave in Berlin - Ludwig Jäger

by ludwigjaeger
Views: 360    Faves: 10    Comments: 2


Peter Jamison - Winter is Here: Filmed over the course of two months at numerous different locations on both my 20" and dirt jumper.

Peter Jamison - Winter is here

by peterjamo4
Views: 203    Faves: 4    Comments: 5


Wheel Love - 50to01 (Full Film): This is awesome.


While You Were Sleeping - Max Smith and His Shred 24: Remember that feeling of freedom when you were a kid on your bike? Your little world expanded from your driveway to your street to your entire neighbourhood. If you were curious enough to explore off-road you probably had adventures skidding through the fallen leaves, smashing through puddles, and jumping whatever was in your path. If you’re like us, you still do all of this on all of your current rides too. At Kona, we want to help your kids find their freedom in the woods. Our 2018 kid’s bikes ensure the groms are riding bikes that are as tough as they are and built with quality in mind. All kids bikes are spec'd with single ring drivetrains and suspension bikes feature an adjustable air spring fork. Max gets the exploring thing. Check out his quest to find his freedom in the woods aboard the Kona Shred 24.



Kevin Robinson Double Flair on BMX Vert - X Games 2006: Rest in Peace Kevin.



Kevin Robinson - Woodward East: A sad loss for the BMX community.



Parallax: Nothing is real. The New Balance Numeric Team journey across Germany and Italy.



Rough Cut: Jamie Foy's "Deathwish Part One" Part: Congrats to Jamie Foy for winning Thrasher's Skater of the Year for 2017.



Dylan Rieder - The True Blue: Dylan Forever.



The Art Of The Turn: We bring 3 generations of ski racers together - a legend (Gunther Mader), a champion (Luca Aerni), and a rising star (Paco Rassat) - to reveal the sensation of the perfect turn.



Bearings - North: This is Bearings North.



Ushba: Late season 2017. Samuel Anthamatten, Markus Eder, & Leo Slemett head to Svaneti Georgia to hopefully climb Ushba and make a first descent on skis. This mystical 4710m mountain in the Caucasus Mountains is very remote and must be accessed on foot. Before the ascent the crew gets to warm up the legs and experience some of the best skiing they have ever had in a wild heli-ski session in epic conditions.



Poaching Michey s and his DAG trail while thay were resting

Title Photo by: Ale di Lullo Photography


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

