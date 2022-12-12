Movies For Your Monday

Dillon Butcher - Watch Before You Go Riding:

Eliott Lapotre - Lost Paradise 2:

Episode 1 Redemption - Danny MacAskill's Back of the Postcard:

Forrest Riesco - Up To Speed:

Claire Buchar Feeds The Soul In Crested Butte:

Dan Paley x Burgtec:

Content & Deliverance x 50to01 - Official Trailer:

Max Nerurkar - Making Marks:

Dylan Stark - Homegrown:

Louis Reboul - Vision:

Hit The City - BSD Vancouver:

RVA Getaway:

Corey Martinez - Keepin' On:

Bam Margera - Epicly Later'd:

Emerica's Empower Video:

Converse Cons "As You Wish" Video:

Marathon Girl:

All Right Here:

Tracing Influence:

Irreparable Harm:

Shot over the course of six months, Dillon Butcher's 2022 edit is mind-meltingly good. Video: Max McCulloch. First AC: Liam Morgan. Additional shots: Calvin Huth. Special thanks: Ryan Morris, Nate Slater, Mark Matthews, and Chris Arruda."I’m really happy to show you Lost Paradise 2 - filmed in my home forest this summer. I put all I have into this one. We started building 20 months ago (April 2021) during a summer full of rain. There were puddles everywhere on the ground, we tried to fix that with pipes and gravel to make a drain in some places but it was almost impossible to finish the build in time. This year was better; there was no rain. The Lost Paradise philosophy is to document mountain biking for the community, to motivate more people to ride bikes and dig trails. I'm grateful to have a big crew behind me, they help me with their friendship and passion, they know who they are. I hope you will enjoy the work!" - Eliott Lapotre. Video: Paul Fisson.This project was originally supposed to happen in 2017 but on day two of filming I managed to fracture my knee cap. In this episode we recap what happened in 2017 and I revisit the scene of the injury for some redemption.Forrest cruising on the Sunshine Coast.Even after all these years, any bike ride feels like an escape for pro mountain biker Claire Buchar. Whether it's pitting herself against the clock, chasing friends through the bike park, or just getting out for a soul-feeding pedal, any time spent on two wheels is quality time. Crested Butte, Colorado is one of those places where anything is possible on a bike, so naturally Buchar felt at home. With the days getting shorter and the leaves changing colour, Buchar took some time to explore the trails winding through the famous aspen groves and re-connect with nature.The undisputed King of Doncaster street Dan Paley, pulls no punches in this shredit. Known for his creativity on the BMX, this heavy hitter effortlessly transfers his skills into the MTB division and lands this knockout edit. Enjoy the ringside seat!Official trailer for our new body of work, Content and Deliverance. A multi-seasonal voyage, passing through land and time. Content & Deliverance is a homegrown self funded project, exercising all of our current learnings into one creative journey. The mission to simply celebrate bikes, crews, and the good times they continuously bring us. Produced by Josh Lewis for 50to01 throughout 2022. Filmed by the crew. It's 45 mins long so get comfy.Max Nerurkar is part of the Cannondale Waves crew. As well as being a rider, he is a painter, skater, artist, creative, and producer of content that expresses his ideas. He is, by definition, a lovable rogue.From iconic bridges and street spots, to his own dirt compound, Dylan Stark shreds all his favourite Southern Californian riding spots in his latest video, Homegrown. ''They just recently built the 6th Street bridge, and it was all over the news about possibly getting shut down because people kept doing street takeovers, partying on the bridge, and climbing the arches. It was pretty viral on social media at the time of shooting this video. So, I thought it’d be fun to ride down it before they made it impossible."In this video I showcase a part of my life and career in slopestyle and why I stopped competing. Normally, I don’t talk a lot about my feelings or opinions because to be honest, I don’t really care to talk about myself. But this time, I want to share part of my career and where and why I was losing the motivation for competing in slopestyle. When you do too much of any one thing, you can lose yourself doing it. This is what happened to me, I think. I’m not a competitive person at all so going to all of these “competitions” became too much for me. When I look back at all these seasons of competition on TV it seems unreal that it was me out there. Now, I’m just stoked on riding my bike. I just try to get back to that same mindset that I had when I was just riding bikes with my brother in our parents’ yard. And getting back to that mindset is the best way to continue to do what I love every day… this is Vision.Alex Donnachie, Joe Foley, Antonio Smallwood, and Thomas Roulston get back on the road for our new video, 'Hit the City, BSD Vancouver'.Summertime in Richmond, Virginia with the crew. DIY's, trails, classic local spots, and good times, so click play and enjoy. Featuring: Tom Dugan, Gary Young, Justin Spriet, Corey Walsh, and Preston Okert.There's lots to say about this edit, damn it's good, but here's a description straight from the GOAT's mouth... "This edit is a collection of iPhone clips (except for two) filmed by friends while travelling cross-country from Tennessee to California with a stop in Texas. It’s called “Keepin’ On” from the song title which seemed fitting to use due to the battle it took to finish the project. It was self-edited on an iPhone using the app Video Leap. No fancy work or transitions just a bunch of clips chopped up to a song I like that felt fitting to use." - Corey MartinezBam Margera, legendary pro skater and star of Jackass, struggles to overcome substance abuse and the loss of his best friend as he works to make a return to skateboarding.Winkowski kicks it off with a footloose first part before Wimer's assault on the streets; the team gets some and Bækkel concludes the showcase with an unbelievable curtain-closing performance.Erik kicks things off with a bang, followed by a hard-hitting voyage through Sinaloa with the squad. Louie closes the curtains with one of the best performances of his outstanding career.Hannah Lynn Crane embarks on a journey to achieve a lifelong dream: run a marathon.All Right Here is a movie about Mary Rand, Mt. Baker Ski Area, and the community that calls it home. Follow Mary as she follows the locals, digs into the history, and pays tribute to the place. Consider it a love letter of sorts.Nobody reaches the top of any professional sport without standing on the shoulders of the heroes and mentors who came before them. Tracing Influence is the story of six skiers and the people who inspired their lives. Featuring: Cody Townsend, Emma Patterson, Mark Abma, Alexis Godbout, Mali Noyes, Fabien Maierhofer, Victor Galuchot, Connor Ryan, Gaetan Gaudissard, and Robert Pallin Aaring.Contamination from a mine could threaten a magnificent marine ecosystem and a Tlingit community's way of life in Southeast Alaska.Damien Guiot