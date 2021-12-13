Movies For Your Monday

Brett Rheeder - Continuum:
A Shimano Originals film by Harrison Mendel and Brett Rheeder. Featuring – Brett Rheeder. Director / DP - Harrison Mendel. 1st AC – Noah Dorsey, Matty Miles, Brody Jones. Production Assistant – Corbin Selfe, Tommy Bodtker. VFX – Studio Dialog - Shelley Fried, Chanya Hughes, Robb Thompson. Colour – Sam Gilling. Original Score – Andrew Judah. Sound Design + Mix – Racketsound - Jason Chiodo.
Long Live Chainsaw - Trailer:
The untold, true story of mountain bike legend Stevie Smith is out now. Click here to buy the film.
The Fix I:
A new passion project series featuring riders from Vancouver Island. The first episode stars Cole Nichol riding in his yard. Additional drone shots by: Skyscope.
Summer Re-cap:
Rode some bikes with some friends over the summer. It was fun.
New World Disorder 7 - Flying High Again:
A classic.
Tahnee Seagrave - Unplugged:
Tahnee Seagrave has one of the most recognizable faces in pro downhill racing. And while every second counts in a race run, as Tahnee’s pre-race routine demonstrates, it’s not just what you do on your run that counts – it’s everything that leads up to it.
Outliers - Sage Kotsenberg:
An Olympic gold medalist on the snow, and a soulful rider in the dirt. Mountain biking may not be Sage Kotsenburg’s first love, but bikes, and the joy they bring, shape a large part of his off-season life. Featuring: Sage Kotsenburg & Zak Hale. Director: Justin Olsen.
Woods & Stones - Marcin "Banan" Matuszny:
It’s so rad to be able to do another video project with this crew. We've tried to do it a little bit different this time. Last season, we recorded a few things with classic filming equipment, using a very old VX camera straight to the tapes. We've combined everything into one piece and this is it. Enjoy!
O-Zone - Christchurch Adventure Park:
A huge thanks to the crew who put in the hard graft to shape up this epic line of radness. Check out this sick edit of the build, the hype, the sesh, the goods! Video: Blaze Tech Media.
Chad Kerley - Lockdown:
You already know this is going to be a banger. Hit play and watch Chad do his thing in this 6+ minute part. Video: Christian Rigal.
Kris Fox - Pendulum:
Between lockdowns and news of melanoma Kris Fox decided to hit the road with the Fast and Loose crew. West coast to east coast and all the deep concrete in the middle fills this part to the brim. Enjoy the deep roast.
Frasier Hill - wethepeople:
Ditching the miserable English weather. Frasier Hill head's to Barcelona to put in work on his welcome to Wethepeople edit. High hops, dreamy whips, and pegs aplenty, this one's an enjoyable watch.
My War - Ronnie Sandoval:
Ronnie battles a chaotic drop to bank, losing his skin and sanity in the process. The Old Man woulda loved this one.
Piazzetta:
Piazzetta in Italian means “small square.” The plan was for the Italian Vans skate team to visit some of their most-loved home spots, sharing the same ledge where they grew up as skaters.They kicked things off in Milano Centrale, then made their way to Torino’s Piazza Castello. Next up was Bologna’s Memoriale della Shoah and finally wrapped things up in Reggio Emilia’s Piazza Martiri del 7 Luglio. Four different cities with four different colours of marble and cobblestones. The result? A 9 minute ode to the team’s OG spots with a brand-new approach. Ci vediamo in Piazzetta!
Cory Glick's ''Uprise'' Part:
Glick cut his teeth in the Midwest streets before landing out West. Heading back to Illinois, Corey brings the pain to Chicago’s famous ledges and crusty gems.
Sammy Carlson - North Of Now:
For Sammy Carlson, momentum is the constant. Whether on land or in the ocean, skiing or surfing, he finds an ebb and flow in tune with the turns he makes. For years, Sammy has been setting the pace with his innate combination of power and fluidity, and in his latest video project, North of Now, his undisputed, explosive style shines.
Must Be Nice:
John Spriggs has heard it a million times: “You’re a pro skier, must be nice.” What people don’t understand is the work, risk, pain, and reward that comes with dedicating one’s life to backcountry skiing. Come on a journey with Spriggs, McRae Williams, Taylor Seaton, Ben Moxham, Wiley Miller and more as they make their way through winter in the Rockies and show not only breathtaking action, but the other, darker sides of being a professional skier.
Mind Over Mountain - On the Bugs to Rogers Traverse:
Tapping into an intimate journey of three wonderful friends, Mind Over Mountain follows Canadian snow sliders Leah Evans, Marie-France Roy, and Madeleine Martin-Preney on their 85-mile, 30,000-foot-vertical Bugaboos to Rogers ski traverse. The iconic Canadian ski route dishes out some shaky spring conditions, tests rappelling confidence, hurt hip flexors, and breaks personal rules to never ski out in the dark. But the human conditions are as good as they get, and we’re reminded that snow travel is as much about talking with mountains as it is talking with friends.
The Man Who Sells The Moon:
This short documentary looks at Dennis Hope, a Nevada man who has made a living "selling" plots of land on the moon.
Understory:
Three women set sail on a 350 mile expedition through Alaska’s massive Tongass National Forest, exploring how clearcut logging in this coastal rainforest could affect wildlife, local communities and our planet’s climate.
