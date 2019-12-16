Movies For Your Monday

Sam Hill - Legendary Career film:
Well, I finally found the time for making what I've wanted to for a long time. I know this is kind of an ultimate stolen mix video. My plan wasn’t to take the work of all those filmmakers but I just wanted to make an edit of this iconic guy. I skip some part of his career (like the Meribel win in 2014 or the World Champs run in Hafjell) for matching better with the video story.
Janker RAW:
Teddy Jaramillo stopped by Bellingham this fall for a quick video shoot. Janker RAW was created in one afternoon on a sneaky trail hidden amongst the trees and ferns.
Dexter Robson - Raw 2019:
Watch Dexter Robson explore some of the best trails in the capital city. It was the objective of this project to demonstrate that Victoria does, in fact, have dirt, berms, and trails that point in a generally downhill direction.
Martha Gill - Torridon:
Martha's a great rider and a talented pianist too.
Owen "Obro" Marks - Haro MTB 2019:
No stranger to big jumps, Owen "Obro" Marks, rolls out to his local trails to shred every lip, landing, berm and boner log in sight. No combo, flip, or 360 is safe from Owen's endless style and effortless ability to send it. Watch and enjoy as Owen take his Thread Slope out for a few laps before the winter rains come and the tarps take over.
Weird & Revered - High Fashion Mixtape:
15 minutes of leftover footage from our full-length film, Vagabond Squad released earlier this year.
Innerleithen With Jake Ebdon:
Jack Clark and Jake Ebdon spent two mornings before work getting some clips with a Facebook marketplace dad cam. This is the outcome! Enjoy.
Last Days Of Summer:
Christoffer Van Kuijl having fun in Åre.
Cult Crew - It's Later Than You Think - Full Movie:
Come for Corey Walsh's segment and stay for Dakota Roche, Dan Foley, and a host of other rippers.
Federal Bikes - FTS - Anthony Perrin:
The sixth of seven parts to hit the web from our Nora Cup winning full length video FTS. When Anthony Perrin heard he had the opportunity to film his first ever video part he didn't hold back an inch. Breaking his finger early in didn't stop the Frenchman either. Sit back and enjoy your 2019 Nora Cup video part of the year.
BSD x Odyssey - Break Glasgow:
Featuring: Broc Raiford, Alex Donnachie, Boyd Hilder, Denim Cox, Tom Dugan, Sam Jones, Justin Spriet, Guy Scroggie, and Callan Stibbards
Osama And Ayman:
Osama and Ayman Abdeldayem are brothers, skateboarders, entrepreneurs, Americans, and Muslims. As they skate through the streets of our nation's capital, they navigate growing Islamophobia with characteristic style and humour.
The Sound Of Skateboarding:
A musical video using sounds of skateboarding only.
Above The Noise:
Female skateboarders are on the rise. Their ascension comes with an abundance of sexism and comments left on social media daily to bring them down. Rather than feed into the negativity, they rise above the noise. The comments in this video are all straight from prominent social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. These words represent the darkest side of skateboarding. As the saying goes, the darkest always comes before the light. We wanted to illuminate these grotesque comments with hopes of drawing attention to the issue. The skateboarding community is a vibrant collective of individuals with the capacity to eradicate such hate. Let us work together to rise up and support every skateboarder, no matter their gender, orientation, or race.
Torren Martyn - Nordurland:
Nordurland is a film about going surfing in the harsh, cold waters of the North Atlantic. It follows three friends from the subtropical northern rivers of NSW Australia, surfers Torren Martyn and Laurie Towner, as well as needessentials founder and designer Ryan Scanlon. They travel to isolated, snow covered coastlines in search of remote waves and Filmmaker Ishka Folkwell, beautifully captures these vast and stunning landscapes on screen. With an original soundtrack composed for the film by Headland, glaciers, mountains and powerful icy surf all come to life in this adventure to the far north. Torren Martyn's narration throughout the film offers a personal reflection on the trip and a real glimpse into the challenges and rewards of traveling to frozen, distant lands in search of surf.
Camel Finds Water:
Trevor found the hull of an abandoned fishing boat in a field. He brought it home and built it back to a sea-worthy state over the course of a summer. Then, he took it on its maiden voyage to British Columbia in search of waves.
Drawn From Here:
Drawn From Here is an exploration of Eric Pollard's processes as a skier, as a ski/product designer, and as an artist. It follows the influences he draws from. The film chronicles a pivotal injury Eric endured during the winter of 2013.
Bryan Fox - Life In General:
In 1994, Bryan Fox’s dad bought a 1975 GMC Vandura. Its name? General. Its purpose? Family surf/skate/snow missions from Baja to Baker. General served the Foxes on countless good trips before the kids reached adulthood and they gave the van to a friend in Mexico. Fast forward a few decades and Bryan was given the chance to own General. Within a day, he was on a flight. Within months, he was kicking off a new trip in General. The next several weeks were spent surfing, fishing, hunting, split boarding and meeting people. They shared old stories. They created new ones. They lived a simple life and they focused on the things that really matter.
La Liste - Everything Or Nothing - Trailer:
Is it possible to translate fast and fluid skiing onto the most beautiful 6000m peaks on the planet? That is the question freeskiers Jérémie Heitz and Sam Anthamatten have been trying to answer. After almost two years of filming in some of the world’s most unforgiving mountain ranges, LA LISTE: EVERYTHING OR NOTHING is coming soon. Made in partnership with award-winning filmmakers Sherpas Cinema and also features interviews with Jimmy Chin, Jeremy Jones and Sylvain Saudan. The film is slated for release in Fall 2020 and follows freeskiers Heitz and Anthamatten as they travel to the world’s high-altitude mountain ranges and attempt to make their distinct mark on those giant peaks, exploring the absolute limit of human possibility.
Deep Sea Exploration:
In the final installment of National Geographic’s “Into Water” 360 series, dive into the midwaters off the coast of California with bioengineer and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Kakani Katija. She conducts deep water research at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, developing technologies that can go deep below the surface to observe wildlife and collect data and specimens. She aims to study all aspects of life in the deep ocean and see how that knowledge can translate to technology and innovation. “Into Water: California” is the final stop on an around the world 360 tour that documents the work of female Explorers who’ve dedicated their careers to water related issues.
