Movies For Your Monday

Live To Ride - Going "All In" Ft. Rob Welch:
Nine months in the making and it's here, the full 10-minute long film showcasing Rob Welch's story on both the big, and the little bike.
Reverence Movie - James Doerfling Lost Segment:
Footage for James Doerfling's parts in Reverence Movie that didn't fit into the story line from the movie. We're stoked on the footage so needed to put it together to show everyone.
Phil Ricard Huck'o'Clock:
A Quebec bike documentary created by Arturo Fransolet.
The Other Side - Matt Staggs:
What happens when the filmer who's always stuck behind the lens changes roles, well, doesn't exactly change, but becomes both rider and filmer...
Cowichan Cycles - Into The Interior:
Solid dad cam vibes.
Jim Montgomery - 2018 Edit:
The older I get the more I appreciate every year of riding. 2018 was another good one. Here's hoping I can keep this rolling for a few more.
If Not Yesterday:
The most Slavic bike film ever.
GoPro Clip Submission:
VVCforce showcasing Russia's finest dirt jumpers.
The Creative - Héctor Saura:
Héctor Saura joined the team in the beginning of 2018 not only because of his effortless and fluent style, that was merely a bonus in our eyes, but due to his abilities to create timeless imagery that bleeds passion and attention to detail. Hector is the creator of Bicycle Nightmares, and under that moniker he’s shed a new dimly lit light on an utterly stale and click bate driven industry. It was an easy choice to bring him into the family. His mantra is one in the same as ours: let your hard work do the talking, bleed passion in the process, and don’t overlook the details.
Imonator - Mt. Fromme, BC:
It's been two years since I rode Imonator in the wet for my 2016 GoPro Line of the World entry and I thought it was time to see if I could do it again. Made it down in one piece, after several tries, albeit about seven seconds slower. Seems about right since the wood is two years greener and I'm not trying to win a contest.
Kris Kyle - 10 Year And Counting:
It was January 2008 at a jam in Transgression Park in Scotland where BSD's Grant Smith watched a very young Kriss Kyle take home first place and then asked him to be a part of the expanding team. Fast forward ten years and 2018 marks a decade of that partnership, so both Kriss and BSD knew something special was in store. Enjoy just over seven minutes of super original, progressive street and park riding from Kriss - some of his best to date! Incredible.
Nigel Sylvester - GO Miami:
Nigel Sylvester, professional BMX athlete, is at it again with another remarkable ride. This time watch him take on the vibrant streets and beach of Miami in the 6th instalment of 'GO', the global adventure series.
Tom Dugan & Mike Aitken - Montana / Idaho:
Mike Aitken and Tom Dugan hop into the Trans AM and travel through Idaho and Montana to hit up some concrete treasures.
Making A Skate Video:
Jeff Won Song and friends reveal the dirty secrets of how skate videos are REALLY made.
Behind The Scenes Of The Dawn Wall Film:
Rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson take you behind the scenes on The Dawn Wall documentary.
Shredbots "Untitled"
Featuring: Torstein Horgmo, Werni Stock, Iikka Backstrom, Brock Crouch, Anto Chamberland, and more.
Landline - A Vans Snowboarding Film:
Vans is proud to announce the brand’s first-ever full-length snowboard film, Landline. Shot exclusively on Kodak 16mm film, Landline. conveys a raw, behind the lens perspective of the Vans snowboard team as they travel the globe showcasing their creative talents and eclectic personalities. Featuring full parts from some of the most popular names in modern day snowboarding, from seasoned pros, rising stars, and bonafide pioneers of the sport, Landline, embodies the true spirit and culture of snowboarding of today. Snow Team Members: Pat Moore, Mark Landvik, Hana Beaman, Jamie Lynn, Arthur Longo, Cheryl Maas, Markus Keller, Wolle Nyvelt, Phil Jacques, Darrell Mathes, Jake Kuzyk, Zac Marben, Dan Liedahl, Dillon Ojo, Mike Ravelson, Blake Paul, Mary Rand, Bryan Iguchi, Cole Navin, Sam Taxwood
Good Morning By Richard Permin:
This ambitious project was initiated three years ago, but in January 2016, Richard broke his two heels on a severe landing after jumping from one of the rooftops. After hundreds of hours of physical therapy, he’s making a spectacular comeback among the freeski elite, to complete this unfinished chapter of his athlete life.
Kindred:
Sometimes you just have to say yes to adventure and figure out the details later. Kindred is the story of how one single leap-of-faith led Izzy and Zoya Lynch’s city-based family on the unlikely journey of becoming backcountry lodge owners, and resulted in a lifetime of learning and adventure in one of the most beautiful settings on earth.
Perspectives - India: featuring Micayla Gatto:
Everyone views the world differently. As an artist and professional mountain biker, Micayla Gatto finds inspiration in her surroundings, be it at home in British Columbia, Canada or somewhere as distant as India. The chaotic cities, the surreal mountains, the kind people; each provide a beautiful and unique experience. On her journey to ride in the Himalaya, the unfamiliar environment is amplified with every pedal-stroke, taking her further into the unknown, closer to connection and toward the realization that perspective is everything.
Title Photo by: Ewia Production
