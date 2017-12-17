VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Dec 17, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Slalom Sunday - At the 40: Tyler McCaul, Alex Reveles, Ryan Howard, Christian Wright, Mitch Ropelato, Warren Kniss, Owen Marks, Ray George, Cob, Ian Collins, Zellner, Kiran Mackinnon, and Simon Silver.

Slalom Sunday: At the 40

by SANTACRUZ-SENDERS
Views: 8,521    Faves: 102    Comments: 6


Olivier Cuvet - 2017 Season Recap: Here's a mashup of Olivier Cuvet's season aboard his Banshee Legend and Darkside. Rider: Olivier Cuvet.

Olivier Cuvet | 2017 Season Recap'

by Helian-Galet
Views: 4,998    Faves: 64    Comments: 12


Artem Efimchuk: Wild dirt jumping from the Ukraine.

Artem Efimchuk|MTB Edit

by nonolo
Views: 2,108    Faves: 17    Comments: 3


Enduro Boys: Rudy Girard and Lucas Rey-Sierro head out for a quick enduro rip aboard their NS Bikes Snabbs.

Enduro Boys // LamaCycles

by LamaCycles
Views: 4,391    Faves: 17    Comments: 6


Peppo - Schladming: Rider: Josef Altmann. Video: Sebastian Frey.

Peppo - Schladming

by biakruag
Views: 4,786    Faves: 22    Comments: 3


'Tis The Season: As the sun sets earlier, days get cold and the trails become soaked... it's time to move indoors, learn some new tricks, and hang out with friends!

Tis The Season

by AirRecCenter
Views: 1,680    Faves: 15    Comments: 1


Flying - Joey Gough 2017: Jumping from the UK to Whistler.

Flying - Joey Gough 2017

by bikesarebikes
Views: 10,999    Faves: 81    Comments: 10


Natalie Vitalie - Absolute: [ab-suh-loot, ab-suh-loot] "free from restriction or limitation; not limited in any way: viewed independently; not comparative or relative; ultimate; intrinsic.''

Natalie Vitalie - Absolute

by Natalievitalie
Views: 2,774    Faves: 2    Comments: 1


DMR Dirt Wars - Shute Woods 2017: Highlights from Shute Wood. Video: Ryan Nangle & Henry Aggar.

DMR Dirt Wars FMB Bronze National Series Round 6 Shute Woods 2017

by DirtWarsUK
Views: 1,627    Faves: 13    Comments: 2


RAW Hometrail Shred: A 3D binaural microphone was used for recording sound in this video so headphones are recommended.

RAW hometrail shred - 3D binaural audio

by Radde
Views: 3,407    Faves: 19    Comments: 2


Itinerology - The Workspace: Part one of three in the Itinerology film series. The Workspace offers an introductory glimpse into the life of Ash Smith, the founder of Trans Provence and how 2018 will be shaping up for him as he spends the year finding, opening and crafting new trails and itineraries in the French Alps.



Drew Bezanson - Welcome to Maxxis: That transfer at the end is out of control!



Kevin Robinson - A Life and Career Remembered: Journey through the life and career of Kevin Robinson - the ultimate family man.



Kevin Robinson - 2016 World Record BMX Backflip: X Games BMX veteran Kevin Robinson emerged from retirement for K-Rob Flips Providence, setting a new world record for world's longest power-assisted BMX backflip at 84 feet.



Ryan Dungey - Homegrown: In “Homegrown,” the nine-time champ puts his riding on display in a one-of-a-kind 10-acre cornfield turned motocross track. The unique track, along with Dungey’s musings, draws a connection between his success in motocross and the industriousness and driven disposition of the American Midwest. Despite his accomplishments, Dungey has stayed grounded and become an approachable icon to the sport, never forgetting the values of hard work and dedication instilled early in his life.



Always - The Ryan Dungey Story: We are proud to present ALWAY5: The Ryan Dungey Story. From a kid with a dream to a nine-time champion, this documentary gives you a look at Ryan’s phenomenal career. It tells the story of a determined and driven athlete and his journey from a small town in Minnesota to becoming a motocross legend.



Shawn Hale's "Hail Mary" Part: From DIY to ditches, stairs to slams, hubbas to hucking it, this part's got something to stoke even the finickiest video viewer. Hale yeah!



Vibes and Stuff - Home: Episode 1 of Vibes and Stuff is set at home in Fernie B.C. It snowed a lot, so that was good.



Feel Good Reel: Switchback Entertainment has brought us some amazing images over the past few years.



2.5 Million: "2.5 Million" follows American skier Aaron Rice as he sets out to ski 2.5 million human-powered vertical feet in the backcountry and set a new world record. To be successful Aaron will have to ski over 330 days in the calendar year and chase snow around the world. The challenge is both physical and mental, and injuries are simply not an option.



Chasing Summer. Lost in the Baja.

Title Photo by: Riff Stills


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

Must Read This Week
2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
79077 views
The 2017 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
64037 views
Suspension Travel - What's Your Ideal Amount? - Pinkbike Poll
50698 views
Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast
48036 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
47334 views
Just 7 More Days for a Chance to Win Over $20,000 in prizes! - Share The Ride
44052 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
42302 views
Win a 2018 Whyte S-150s - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41467 views

17 Comments

  • + 20
 K rob- Champ, Father, Husband, Son, Hero, Mentor, Ripper, R.I.P. A very high bar
  • + 3
 Rhode Islands favorite son. He will be sorely missed. What a life! Cya later brother.
  • + 5
 Santa cruz guys... Finally a piece without some shitty hip hop or rave crap. Punks dead, but it needs to be replayed. Thanks!
  • + 1
 "If you build it, he will come"
It'd be neato if you plowed an MX course through your corn field and hung lights, if at night Bob Hannah, Marty Smith, Broc Glover, Johnny O', and heck, even Ricky C., Jeremy McG, and Ryan V. would come trucking in from the corn to ride your track.
It'd be even better if Bubba would occasionally try to join them, only to be swatted away by Villopoto's left boot
  • + 1
 I never know what I am going to get on Monday, or what I might like, and this week did not disappoint. 2.5 million was an amazing story and video. Nice work man. I loved the UVM sticker on your van. Go Cats Go!
  • + 4
 How sick we’re those berms? Where’s my invite?
  • + 3
 I always liked Ryan Dungey, and that Fox video shows just how awesome he is.
  • + 4
 "is oke, im oke"
  • + 1
 Enduro boys vid has got a lovely festive vibe to it with this turkey gobble. Ohh wait...
  • + 2
 Olivier Cuvet take a bow. Nice manuals.
  • + 1
 Talk about a kid very comfortable on a bike!
  • + 2
 The Dungey stuff is great!
  • + 2
 that motocros track in the corn field... so awesome
  • + 1
 Always the way, you can never hit favourite on the best video....
  • + 1
 Vibes n Stuff- great soundtrack guys!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.094848
Mobile Version of Website