Movies For Your Monday

Slalom Sunday - At the 40: Tyler McCaul, Alex Reveles, Ryan Howard, Christian Wright, Mitch Ropelato, Warren Kniss, Owen Marks, Ray George, Cob, Ian Collins, Zellner, Kiran Mackinnon, and Simon Silver.









Olivier Cuvet - 2017 Season Recap: Here's a mashup of Olivier Cuvet's season aboard his Banshee Legend and Darkside. Rider: Olivier Cuvet.









Artem Efimchuk: Wild dirt jumping from the Ukraine.









Enduro Boys: Rudy Girard and Lucas Rey-Sierro head out for a quick enduro rip aboard their NS Bikes Snabbs.









Peppo - Schladming: Rider: Josef Altmann. Video: Sebastian Frey.









'Tis The Season: As the sun sets earlier, days get cold and the trails become soaked... it's time to move indoors, learn some new tricks, and hang out with friends!









Flying - Joey Gough 2017: Jumping from the UK to Whistler.









Natalie Vitalie - Absolute: [ab-suh-loot, ab-suh-loot] "free from restriction or limitation; not limited in any way: viewed independently; not comparative or relative; ultimate; intrinsic.''









DMR Dirt Wars - Shute Woods 2017: Highlights from Shute Wood. Video: Ryan Nangle & Henry Aggar.









RAW Hometrail Shred: A 3D binaural microphone was used for recording sound in this video so headphones are recommended.









Itinerology - The Workspace: Part one of three in the Itinerology film series. The Workspace offers an introductory glimpse into the life of Ash Smith, the founder of Trans Provence and how 2018 will be shaping up for him as he spends the year finding, opening and crafting new trails and itineraries in the French Alps.









Drew Bezanson - Welcome to Maxxis: That transfer at the end is out of control!









Kevin Robinson - A Life and Career Remembered: Journey through the life and career of Kevin Robinson - the ultimate family man.









Kevin Robinson - 2016 World Record BMX Backflip: X Games BMX veteran Kevin Robinson emerged from retirement for K-Rob Flips Providence, setting a new world record for world's longest power-assisted BMX backflip at 84 feet.









Ryan Dungey - Homegrown: In “Homegrown,” the nine-time champ puts his riding on display in a one-of-a-kind 10-acre cornfield turned motocross track. The unique track, along with Dungey’s musings, draws a connection between his success in motocross and the industriousness and driven disposition of the American Midwest. Despite his accomplishments, Dungey has stayed grounded and become an approachable icon to the sport, never forgetting the values of hard work and dedication instilled early in his life.









Always - The Ryan Dungey Story: We are proud to present ALWAY5: The Ryan Dungey Story. From a kid with a dream to a nine-time champion, this documentary gives you a look at Ryan’s phenomenal career. It tells the story of a determined and driven athlete and his journey from a small town in Minnesota to becoming a motocross legend.









Shawn Hale's "Hail Mary" Part: From DIY to ditches, stairs to slams, hubbas to hucking it, this part's got something to stoke even the finickiest video viewer. Hale yeah!









Vibes and Stuff - Home: Episode 1 of Vibes and Stuff is set at home in Fernie B.C. It snowed a lot, so that was good.









Feel Good Reel: Switchback Entertainment has brought us some amazing images over the past few years.









2.5 Million: "2.5 Million" follows American skier Aaron Rice as he sets out to ski 2.5 million human-powered vertical feet in the backcountry and set a new world record. To be successful Aaron will have to ski over 330 days in the calendar year and chase snow around the world. The challenge is both physical and mental, and injuries are simply not an option.









