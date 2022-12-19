Movies For Your Monday

Graham Agassiz - North River:

Lukas Schäfer - Obsessed:

Reece Wallace - Local Laps:

Vero Sandler Hits Big Jumps:

Phil Atwill - Clutch Kickin'

Brice Shirbach - Sticks & Stones:

Tilly & Skye - A Day On Patrol:

Tom Isted & Tom Wrigley - No Ordinary Life:

SR Suntour Rux World Tour Visits Kisa MTB Park In Sweden:

Snapshot:

Le Funk - Federal x Fiend:

The Webbie Show 4:

Jayden Fuller - Colony BMX:

Nyjah Huston - What Are You Working On:

Out There - Gino Iannucci:

Darkroom's "Speed Trials" Video:

Why France Produces The Most World Cup Players:

Dear Rich:

Free Rider:

The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez:

Photo:

A bucket list idea and a dream that he never expected to be realized. For a long while Graham Agassiz has had the North Thompson River region on his radar. In his latest video, ‘North River’ he was lucky enough to be granted permission by the First Nation, to ride the unique BC terrain. Undertaking the majority of the project by boat and canoe, as-well as camping on a small island, the whole crew were inspired by the ways of the Simpcw First Nation./əbˈsest/ - unable to stop thinking about something. Video: Jannik Hammes.Ripping my favourite local lap on my e-bike.Vero Sandler wraps up 2022 with a mixtape of riding at home in Revolution Bike Park, Wales and Royal Hills, France. Digs, dirt, moves, and beats. Vero is a shovel-wielding freestyler who has carved out, literally and figuratively, her own path. She grew up in New Zealand and spent a few years chasing podiums on the World Cup downhill circuit before refocusing her efforts towards having fun on her bike and the process of learning new tricks and building the kinds of trails she wants to ride. Vero has a great approach to riding and filming. She’s also someone who spends as much time with a shovel or pick in hand as a bike, which is inspiring to many who recognize that the more you put in the more you get out of it.Phil Atwill shreds his local spots in and around Athens on his Propain Hugene. Video: Will Easey."I love the self-filming process. There’s something very meditative in there for me, and recently I decided to go the solo route for a concept I’ve been chewing on for a couple of years. I filmed “Sticks & Stones” on some local mid-Atlantic trails with a goal to create a stylized, dark, gritty, and chilly homage to the nuanced yet brilliant riding opportunities afforded to east coasters during “stick season.” The dirt is ever damp, the sight lines free from obstruction, and the chill in the air a welcome respite from the oppressive heat and humidity of the summer. There's a surreal quality to riding in the woods this time of year, and it's one of my favourite things about riding bikes on the east coast." -Brice ShirbachLast year we introduced the latest and greatest Patrol, it was made to party on the trails. Watch our video 'Day On Patrol' with Tilly (TR apprentice) and Skye (TR Marketing) to see what it's all about!Time for a 2,413 km road trip with Tom Isted and Tom Wrigley. With great road trip distances come great adventures, for which Tom Isted and Tom Wrigley were perfectly cut out. We sent these boys down from Crankworx Rotorua to our HQ back in Sydney by car with a sole mission in mind: live no ordinary life. We can easily say the mission was completed. Video: Nick Waygood.Situated in a gloomy part of Sweden with a ski lift and 150m of vertical you might at first glance wonder about your choice to ride here. But soon after arriving, you quickly find out that with dedication, hard work, and intelligent trail creating, this small piece of mountain is one of the unmissable riding spots in all of Scandinavia.The movie took third place at the national MTB movie competition.Filmed in Paris & Lyon. Le Funk features: Boyd Hilder, Johnny Raekes, Bruno Hoffmann, Garrett Reynolds, Jacman Hinns, Lewis Mills, Joe Jarvis, Colin Varanyak, Dan Lacey, Martin Šiman, Mati Lasgoity, and special guest Matthias Dandois. Video: Tony Ennis.I was never really a park rider, I came from mini ramp and that’s where you will find me again. Now I don’t know how this edit compares to the other TWS videos but BMX has gone in a real stunt man direction and I want to show people some tech riding. Most of this stuff you won’t see In a competition and that doesn’t mean It doesn’t exist! I hope you enjoy this edit.Jayden Fuller continually brings great flow and style to the table with his unique air combos and deep end delights.If you expected Nyjah Huston to be inactive after suffering the first major injury of his career, a torn ACL that has forced him off the board for months, then you don’t know Nyjah. It took no less than a week after surgery for the superstar skateboarder to begin the work on getting back to doing what he loves — an arduous process made up of physical therapy sessions and strenuous workouts. This time off the board has asked Nyjah to practice patience while developing new routines and daily habits, but more than anything it’s forced the 27-year-old to consider the legacy he is leaving behind in a sport he has sacrificed literal blood, sweat, and tears for. Our series “What Are You Working On” uncovers the works in progress happening around the world as athletes navigate journeys in and beyond sport. Since suffering the first major injury of his career, skateboarder Nyjah Huston has worked tirelessly to come back stronger than ever and continue writing the chapters of his storied career. Never Done crafting a legacy.A certified legend, Gino opens up about his journey from Long Island local to the most esteemed circles in the biz. His latest chapter starts now.The Darkroom dudes thrive on harsh ground and hair-raising spots from Oregon to Kentucky—no gimmicks, just pure commitment.France has had the most native players and coaches in the last four World Cups… and their dominance has been on the rise. Players like Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba are the children of immigrants and the product of the French soccer academy system. French-born players have played for Togo, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Argentina, Portugal, and many more nations.A famous podcast and a familiar voice, one we’ve heard quiz all of our running heroes. A voice that offers athletes a space to open up about their lives as runners and beyond. But what’s the story behind that voice? What is the story of Rich Roll? Rich shares a letter of his life, the impact of addiction, and how running helped bring him back to the surface. He reminds us that in order to overcome pain, we must overcome our fear of change, and that anything is possible if we just ask; “what am I truly capable of?”Sam Anthamatten and Victor De Le Rue push new boundaries in the wildest corner of Alaska. A bush pilot drops the small crew of five on a remote, unexplored glacier to conquer the spine walls in a series of ascents, each one more committed. Narrator Jérôme Tanon describes with honesty and a touch of sarcasm what exactly is going on here. Above all, he wants to feel what it's like to be in their shoes, to understand what so-called "free riders" are made of, and what could be the purpose and beauty of "freeriding."From award-winning documentary filmmaker, Stacy Peralta comes Patagonia’s The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez, a film that lifts the veil on one of surfing’s most enigmatic heroes. While “Mr. Pipeline” is famously known for his calm demeanour in the tube, Gerry built his early career on cutthroat, aggressive surfing. Gerry is as radical as he is Zen; he transcends categorization. He’s one of the most influential surfers and surfboard shapers of all time, an entrepreneur, a family man, a movie star, and a lifelong yogi who brought surfing to new frontiers. His influence on modern surfing is immeasurable, and his story is being told in full for the first time.Boris Beyer