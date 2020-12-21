Movies For Your Monday

Theo Erlangesen - Bring It:
One global pandemic and a broken down delivery van later, Cape Town’s very own Theo Erlangesen takes his steezy knees to the streets in a spicy act of dedication to both his two wheeled craft and the godliest of all cheesy dishes: the pizza.
Dedication:
Eliott Lapotre's exploration of his home mountains, Les Vosges, during 2020.
RAW Sounds Of Autumn - Jakob Hartman:
Autumn rolled around and the riding conditions were prime. I teamed up with @janezjakob
in Kocevje and we came up with a short raw edit.
NZ National Champ Shreds Queenstown Bike Park:
U19 National Champ Ethan Blanchard shredding Queenstown bike park
Jono Jones WFH at Tirpentwys:
Video: Black Vein Media.
Chasing Light With Jane and Huck:
This time of year sundown hits as early as 4:20 here in Washington. Between working at the shop on weekends and finishing up school, time management is the key for Jane and Huck to get out and chase some of the best riding weather of the year - assuming slippery roots are in your wheelhouse!
CKM - Dustcember in ChampéRAW:
Winter times in Switzerland... not the best place for powder lovers, but definitely a blast for dust lovers.
The Office Worker ft. Joel Kristensen:
After a week of undeniable restlessness and a lack of motivation, what more could you want than to let loose on your local trails? @joelkristensen shows us just how that's done in our latest edit ‘'The Office Worker.’'
Matt Macduff - Title:
We are proud to introduce team rider Matt Macduff. Directed by: Brody Jones
Remote in the Wild - Joonas:
Joonas Vinnari is Kona's resident filmmaker. He travels all around the world to film athletes and nature. Joonas has been using the all-new Remote to help him access terrain that is tricky when lugging around a ton of heavy camera gear. Not only is it a practical tool for work, but it's also a shred-ready weapon for the good times too!
Corey Walsh - End Of The World:
10 minutes of unbelievable riding from Walsh.
Mo Nussbaumer - Welcome To The Family:
We are proud to announce the latest addition to the Shadow family. Mo Nussbaumer is one of the most talented German street riders and we couldn't be happier for him to join the team. We can't wait to work on more projects together. Cheers and welcome to the family Mo!
Federal Bikes - Killian Limousin 2020:
French connect Killian Limousin has come out with another amazing edit, this is four minutes of stylish pegless street filmed by Romain Fel.
A Look Inside Alright, Ok - Vans Skate:
Vans Skateboarding takes a look inside the making of Alright, OK, with an intimate conversation between global signature team riders Elijah Berle and Gilbert Crockett and acclaimed filmmaker Greg Hunt. Elijah Berle opens up about the challenges he has faced during the two years of making the film while Richmond native, Gilbert Crockett, shares his point of view on the art of creating video parts.
Out There - Elijah Berle:
Elijah surfs, reflects on the past, and shows appreciation for the Duffel days and his time with the Crail camp, all while grappling with the challenges and pressures of a new video part.
John Shanahan's "Cargo Sneaker" Part:
John is a true East Coast expert, completely in command of the busted alleys and classic urban plazas. Absorb his mastery and the grind that graced our cover.
Chuck Jones - The Evolution of an Artist:
If you grew up watching Looney Tunes, then you know Chuck Jones, one of all-time masters of visual comedy. Normally I would talk about his ingenious framing and timing, but not today. Instead, I’d like to explore the evolution of his sensibilities as an artist.
Travis Rice - Resetter:
Travis Rice typically makes an annual pilgrimage to the mountains of Alaska. There, he finds and rides ridiculous lines and creates films that terrify and/or inspire the rest of us. Last year, COVID broke that tradition. However, fortunately for Travis, there’s plenty of backcountry right in his backyard in Jackson Hole. All of a sudden, he saw an opportunity to reset and reconnect with his old stomping grounds. Epic snow. Incredible terrain. Fresh air and beautiful solitude. Sometimes, Alaska comes to you. Hit play to have Travis blow your mind yet again.
Motherload:
It is often said that the hardest part of any adventure is getting out the door. Planning and packing are tedious and time consuming. But the moment you cross over the threshold from the distractions of the real world to the freedom of the hills, everything seems to just fall into place (said no mother ever). Follow professional skiers and mothers Izzy Lynch and Tessa Treadway as they carry the load of loss, life changing events, and the love of their children into the mountains where they find the moments of peace, growth and healing that help them carry on.
Treeline:
Follow a group of skiers, snowboarders, scientists, and healers to the birch forests of Japan, the red cedars of British Columbia, and the bristlecones of Nevada, as they explore an ancient story written in rings. Director: Jordan Manley.
Photo: Ross Bell
2 Comments
Post a Comment