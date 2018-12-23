Movies For Your Monday

Dean Tennant - Spring Cleaning:
Dean Tennant riding very fast.
Max McCulloch - Self-Shot:
Max McCulloch riding the new NOBL TR38 wheelset. All footage was self-shot and edited. Location: Vancouver Island.
McGazza Fest 2018:
Join us for McGazzaFest 2019! Riders include: Ryan Howard, Tyler McCaul, Carson Storch, Reece Wallace, Bas Van Steenbergen, Antonie Bizet, Ray George, and Conor Macfarlane. Information at McGarryFoundation.com
Menhir:
Benoit Gurnel riding the trails of Thollon, France.
The Lads & Luke:
Elliott Heap, Lil Robbo, and Luke send it with Tommy C capturing the action.
Chombo - Big in Japan:
A unique journey into Japanese mountain bike culture.
Chasing Rachel Pageau:
Canadian enduro rider Rachel Pageau and filmmaker Antoine Caron captured some amazing footage around Quebec's Sentiers du Moulin mountain bike trails.
Mimo Wszystko (After All):
This video is my friend's project which he made to graduate University. For people that know what riding is all about - I know that my style and smoothness look like a bag of potatoes was thrown down the slope... but I hope you will like the edit anyway.
Huge Huck to Flat:
This could have gone much worse.
Tandem DH:
27.5” wheels, 63.5 degree head angle, 200 millimetres of travel - sounds like a downhill bike, right? Well, what about a 1940-millimetre wheelbase with cranksets, handlebars, and seats? Yes, that’s plural. Welcome to the world of tandem with Jackson and Rose Green!
High Times Low Funds - Episode 1:
Riding some bike park, doing some drifts in the snow, and cutting some trail bike laps - all in a week's work down in Queenstown land. Stay tuned for future episodes, the format's only gonna get better.
Courage - Featuring Courage Adams:
One of the best street videos of the season.
Jordan Okane - Air Jordan:
Some wild roof drops in here.
Matthias Dandois - Tour de Flat:
Excellent editing courtesy of director Christian Rigal.
Adriatic Axis:
The NB Numeric team is deep, diverse, and dynamic and they devoured these appetizing Croatian spots without hesitation. Well done, dudes.
Bomba:
A stacked squad lets loose in Paris.
Mark Abma - All In - Full Segment:
Check out Abma's awesome Tucker Sno-cat ski touring machine that takes him to his incredible geodesic dome in the mountains of Bralorne, British Columbia. It is the perfect camp to access the awe inspiring ski zones of the Bralorne wilderness.
Hoji’s Best Skiing Crashes:
Crash segment extra from the ski documentary: "Hoji." Check out the biggest ski crashes from the last 15 years of filming with Eric Hjorleifson.
Adam Ondra - The Just Do It (5.14c) Onsight:
Just Do It is the crown jewel of Smith Rock - the birthplace of hard sport climbing in America. The 140-foot testpiece was, in fact, America’s first 5.14c, climbed in 1992 by the French superstar J.B. Tribout. To this day, Just Do It remains a coveted ascent by the world’s strongest climbers. But to look at that mega pitch, with its cryptic sequences spread over 18 bolts and think… maybe that will go first try? That is a realm occupied by just one climber: Adam Ondra.
Hometown:
When Hurricane Sandy hit the east coast, all the hard work and heart Billy Durney put toward building his dream restaurant came to an unexpected halt. But that didn't stop this bodyguard-turned-pitmaster from pulling through for his Brooklyn community. He lifted his hometown's spirits with damn good barbecue, and in turn, they inspired his greatest pursuit yet.
