Movies For Your Monday

Dean Tennant - Spring Cleaning:

Max McCulloch - Self-Shot:

McGazza Fest 2018:

Menhir:

The Lads & Luke:

Chombo - Big in Japan:

Chasing Rachel Pageau:

Mimo Wszystko (After All):

Huge Huck to Flat:

Tandem DH:

High Times Low Funds - Episode 1:

Courage - Featuring Courage Adams:

Jordan Okane - Air Jordan:

Matthias Dandois - Tour de Flat:

Adriatic Axis:

Bomba:

Mark Abma - All In - Full Segment:

Hoji’s Best Skiing Crashes:

Adam Ondra - The Just Do It (5.14c) Onsight:

Hometown:

Dean Tennant riding very fast.Max McCulloch riding the new NOBL TR38 wheelset. All footage was self-shot and edited. Location: Vancouver Island.Join us for McGazzaFest 2019! Riders include: Ryan Howard, Tyler McCaul, Carson Storch, Reece Wallace, Bas Van Steenbergen, Antoine Bizet, Ray George, and Conor Macfarlane. Information at McGarryFoundation.com Benoit Gurnel riding the trails of Thollon, France.Elliott Heap, Lil Robbo, and Luke send it with Tommy C capturing the action.A unique journey into Japanese mountain bike culture.Canadian enduro rider Rachel Pageau and filmmaker Antoine Caron captured some amazing footage around Quebec's Sentiers du Moulin mountain bike trails.This video is my friend's project which he made to graduate University. For people that know what riding is all about - I know that my style and smoothness look like a bag of potatoes was thrown down the slope... but I hope you will like the edit anyway.This could have gone much worse.27.5" wheels, 63.5 degree head angle, 200 millimetres of travel - sounds like a downhill bike, right? Well, what about a 1940-millimetre wheelbase with cranksets, handlebars, and seats? Yes, that's plural. Welcome to the world of tandem with Jackson and Rose Green!Riding some bike park, doing some drifts in the snow, and cutting some trail bike laps - all in a week's work down in Queenstown land. Stay tuned for future episodes, the format's only gonna get better.One of the best street videos of the season.Some wild roof drops in here.Excellent editing courtesy of director Christian Rigal.The NB Numeric team is deep, diverse, and dynamic and they devoured these appetizing Croatian spots without hesitation. Well done, dudes.A stacked squad lets loose in Paris.Check out Abma's awesome Tucker Sno-cat ski touring machine that takes him to his incredible geodesic dome in the mountains of Bralorne, British Columbia. It is the perfect camp to access the awe inspiring ski zones of the Bralorne wilderness.Crash segment extra from the ski documentary: "Hoji." Check out the biggest ski crashes from the last 15 years of filming with Eric Hjorleifson.Just Do It is the crown jewel of Smith Rock - the birthplace of hard sport climbing in America. The 140-foot testpiece was, in fact, America's first 5.14c, climbed in 1992 by the French superstar J.B. Tribout. To this day, Just Do It remains a coveted ascent by the world's strongest climbers. But to look at that mega pitch, with its cryptic sequences spread over 18 bolts and think… maybe that will go first try? That is a realm occupied by just one climber: Adam Ondra.When Hurricane Sandy hit the east coast, all the hard work and heart Billy Durney put toward building his dream restaurant came to an unexpected halt. But that didn't stop this bodyguard-turned-pitmaster from pulling through for his Brooklyn community. He lifted his hometown's spirits with damn good barbecue, and in turn, they inspired his greatest pursuit yet.