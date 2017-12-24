VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Dec 24, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Poland the Land of Enduro: Rider: Filip Kołodziej.

Poland the Land of Enduro

by flairmotion
The Giros - El Camino Loco: The ultimate van trip in the best mountain bike spots of Andalusia. Good friends and good times. Location: Andalusia, Spain. Editing: Pierre Henni.

The Giros - El Camino Loco

by GiromagnyEnduroTeam
Civilian: Featuring: Reed Boggs, Nicholi Rogatkin, Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt, Connor Macfarlane, Brett Rheeder, Brandon Semenuk, Jay Dalton, Jamie Cooper-Ellis, Matt Ray, Matt Macduff, Kevin Sweeney, and more. Created by Peter Jamison.

Civilian

by peterjamo4
Try It All: Rider: Dominik Puffer.

Try It All

by ERcrew
Sam Hardman - We wish you a Metal Christmas: Sending it for Santa.

Sam Hardman - We wish you a Metal Christmas

by CrankedMedia-Aus
Twisted Seasons - Peter Mihalkovits: Watch Peter shredding hard on his home trails, doing gnarly gaps, and fooling around.

Twisted Seasons - Peter Mihalkovits

by RedneckPete
The Awakening: Marco is a real mastermind when it comes to trail building. He and his friends built some super sick local trails this year.

The Awakening

by blackriverpark
Whistler 2017: A throwback to living the good life in Whistler.

Whistler 2017

by meafroninja
Ludwig Jaeger / Kevin Liehn - 60 Seconds at Mellow Park: Just a few runs before the sun went down. I hope that you like it!

MTB x BMX - LUDWIG JAEGER / KEVIN LIEHN - 60sec Mellowpark

by ludwigjaeger
Coast Gravity Winter - Alex and Wes: Biking isn't always the most fun in December, but somehow on the Coast the boys know how to keep the trails solid and fun as heck!

Coast Gravity Winter - Alex and Wes

by wesley-sherrell
Season Ender feat. Akos Istvandi: The traditional Romanian downhill season ender featuring Akos Istvandi.



Nathan Williams - ''Still United'' Full Part: An instant classic.



Christian Rigal - ''Still United'' - Full Part: One of the best rail segments ever.



Socialites: Ty Morrow, Bruno Hoffmann, Sean Burns, Dan Coller, and Devon Smillie descend on the BMX mecca of Austin, Texas for a week. The Socialites trip was dubbed “an end of the year Eclat vacation” but you wouldn’t know it from the amount of work these guys put in all over Austin and nearby San Antonio.



My War - Jamie Foy: El Toro has been a monolithic benchmark since Heath’s lipslide in The End, and while skateboarding continues to progress at a mind-blowing pace, it’s still near impossible to wrap our heads around this front crook.



RJ Anderson XP1K2: Still holds up.



China Doll - Love, Obsession and Hard Traditional Climbing with Heather Weidner: China Doll is a provocative exploration of gender stereotypes, romance, and rock climbing. Witness Heather Weidner battle personal demons in the world of hard traditional climbing. With her ascent of China Doll, a 5.14- R traditional route in Upper Dream Canyon, Colorado, U.S.A., Heather Weidner nabs the first female ascent, and becomes the fourth woman in the world to climb a 5.14 traditional route. In the process, she discovers that loving herself is the ultimate project.



Angel Collinson Annihilates Alaska: The Rowdiest Women’s Skiing Segment To Date? Angel Collinson, the female skier who was honored this September with the award for the Best Female Freeride Performance at the Intern­ational Freeskiing Film Festival (iF3), linked together a segment that is being called one of the best female skiing segments ever.



Apex Predators of the Northern Deep: A tranquil day of ice fishing goes suddenly awry when natural selection rears its ferocious head. Something lurks in the depths of the great lonesome mountains of the North - a land where if you are not the predator, you WILL be the prey. But four skiers will not go down without a fight.



Norway By Train: In March of last year, the snow was pumping in Norway, so Stian Hagen called upon friends and teammates Austin Ross and Nadine Wallner to show them his homeland. The plan was to hop on the railway line from Oslo, and take the cross-country train to Bergen, all the while stopping and skiing in a variety of local spots. Unfortunately for us, snow conditions abruptly shifted and we were left with icy slopes, grey skies, and poor avalanche stability on many aspects. The saving grace of the trip was the company, and our trusty transport method: the train. Using the Flamsbana railway line, we toured in several different locations and stayed at the Vatnahalsen ski hotel, a small abode that can only be accessed by the train line as there are no roads to speak of. Making it all the way to Bergen completed our trans-Norwegian journey and left us hungry for more. Next year...



Joey Schulser riding in Narvik Norway.

 The Nathan Williams segment....wow. As powerful, committed, skilled, and BIG as it gets on a bike. INCREDIBLE riding, absurd skills. Mind....blown.

None of those moves could have been done with the added weight of a helmet of course. I mean, ya. A stylish chunk of energy absorbing foam with a hard shell MIGHT have reduced the devastating effects of each crash in the whole opening segment. You know, the 2 minutes that highlighted every brain smashing concussive head injury he endured searching for the best shot but.....dude, that would have spoiled the hardcore style that made all of the rest of the edit INCREDIBLE. Seriously, the helmet would have been WAY TOO HEAVY to pull off any of those moves. Right?

I often puke when reading the all too often preachy rants about the wearing of helmets but......seriously. The first 2 minutes of this should scare the phuck out of you. Not the bloody hand or smashed shoulders. That heals and it means nothing when you are having your diaper changed in a care home as an octogenarian. But the phucking devastating and repeated blows to his head on concrete in those first 2 minutes? Those are BRAIN injuries my friends, each and every one of them. Each one of those events would have been lessened or completely avoided with a stupid chunk of foam on his head. Each one. And he still would have looked cool crashing while failing on the initial attempts to pull those absurd moves. Except not curdling big parts of his grey matter. Just that.

I don't get it. No level of style and skill is worth that level of life altering injury. Amazed and then sad as phuck to watch this seg.......
 could not agree more man, been on both sides of the head injury fence, having had a few and nursed my missus thru one. Head injuries suck so so much balls, just wear a fucking helmet, I honestly can't understand why you wouldn't pull one on for this kind of riding, sure a casual mosey to the shops, not wearing a helmet is a fairly safe bet, but this is is just crazy
 After watching Nathan Williams throwing his weight around trying to intimidate that old security guard who was easy 60 years plus I really couldn't care less what he does to his head. But yeah sends a bad message to all the kids who look up to him.
 one day his brain will take its last hit. everyone will comment "RIP, he died doing what he loved, gone to soon" on his memorial video. All the while his death was 110% preventable. Every blow to the head is WORSE than the previous one. Brain damage is CUMULATIVE.
 I couldn’t agree more. I’ve ridden bmx for a long time and still surprised after seeing so many bmx related brain injuries that so many pro riders still ride without a helmet. I mean, yes, they can do what they want but this video part is glamorizing the pain and commitment that goes into riding bmx. To me, it’s just such a fine line to be walking and an immature decision to make. I hate to see any more people get brain injuries in situations that could’ve been avoided.
 100%, when he smashed his head on the last rail slide. Yea, you are truly a f***in twat. Respect the mad throw downs tho I guess....
 UTV video was the sickest shit i’ve Ever seen, I will try this at home (not)
 Scott can you feature my video I just uploaded? @scottsecco
 Hi @Ironmane, just send me a message with a link to it and I'll check it out! Always happy to watch submissions.
 Dude has got skills! Following
 BIKE FAST, EAT ASS
 SKKKKRTTTT
 @scottsecco: NATHWAN WILLAISM FER LIFEEEEEE (srs)

