Movies For Your Monday

Civilian: Featuring: Reed Boggs, Nicholi Rogatkin, Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt, Connor Macfarlane, Brett Rheeder, Brandon Semenuk, Jay Dalton, Jamie Cooper-Ellis, Matt Ray, Matt Macduff, Kevin Sweeney, and more. Created by Peter Jamison.
Season Ender feat. Akos Istvandi: The traditional Romanian downhill season ender featuring Akos Istvandi.
Nathan Williams - ''Still United'' Full Part: An instant classic.
Christian Rigal - ''Still United'' - Full Part: One of the best rail segments ever.
Socialites: Ty Morrow, Bruno Hoffmann, Sean Burns, Dan Coller, and Devon Smillie descend on the BMX mecca of Austin, Texas for a week. The Socialites trip was dubbed “an end of the year Eclat vacation” but you wouldn’t know it from the amount of work these guys put in all over Austin and nearby San Antonio.
My War - Jamie Foy: El Toro has been a monolithic benchmark since Heath’s lipslide in The End, and while skateboarding continues to progress at a mind-blowing pace, it’s still near impossible to wrap our heads around this front crook.
RJ Anderson XP1K2: Still holds up.
China Doll - Love, Obsession and Hard Traditional Climbing with Heather Weidner: China Doll is a provocative exploration of gender stereotypes, romance, and rock climbing. Witness Heather Weidner battle personal demons in the world of hard traditional climbing. With her ascent of China Doll, a 5.14- R traditional route in Upper Dream Canyon, Colorado, U.S.A., Heather Weidner nabs the first female ascent, and becomes the fourth woman in the world to climb a 5.14 traditional route. In the process, she discovers that loving herself is the ultimate project.
Angel Collinson Annihilates Alaska: The Rowdiest Women’s Skiing Segment To Date? Angel Collinson, the female skier who was honored this September with the award for the Best Female Freeride Performance at the International Freeskiing Film Festival (iF3), linked together a segment that is being called one of the best female skiing segments ever.
Apex Predators of the Northern Deep: A tranquil day of ice fishing goes suddenly awry when natural selection rears its ferocious head. Something lurks in the depths of the great lonesome mountains of the North - a land where if you are not the predator, you WILL be the prey. But four skiers will not go down without a fight.
Norway By Train: In March of last year, the snow was pumping in Norway, so Stian Hagen called upon friends and teammates Austin Ross and Nadine Wallner to show them his homeland. The plan was to hop on the railway line from Oslo, and take the cross-country train to Bergen, all the while stopping and skiing in a variety of local spots. Unfortunately for us, snow conditions abruptly shifted and we were left with icy slopes, grey skies, and poor avalanche stability on many aspects. The saving grace of the trip was the company, and our trusty transport method: the train. Using the Flamsbana railway line, we toured in several different locations and stayed at the Vatnahalsen ski hotel, a small abode that can only be accessed by the train line as there are no roads to speak of. Making it all the way to Bergen completed our trans-Norwegian journey and left us hungry for more. Next year...
None of those moves could have been done with the added weight of a helmet of course. I mean, ya. A stylish chunk of energy absorbing foam with a hard shell MIGHT have reduced the devastating effects of each crash in the whole opening segment. You know, the 2 minutes that highlighted every brain smashing concussive head injury he endured searching for the best shot but.....dude, that would have spoiled the hardcore style that made all of the rest of the edit INCREDIBLE. Seriously, the helmet would have been WAY TOO HEAVY to pull off any of those moves. Right?
I often puke when reading the all too often preachy rants about the wearing of helmets but......seriously. The first 2 minutes of this should scare the phuck out of you. Not the bloody hand or smashed shoulders. That heals and it means nothing when you are having your diaper changed in a care home as an octogenarian. But the phucking devastating and repeated blows to his head on concrete in those first 2 minutes? Those are BRAIN injuries my friends, each and every one of them. Each one of those events would have been lessened or completely avoided with a stupid chunk of foam on his head. Each one. And he still would have looked cool crashing while failing on the initial attempts to pull those absurd moves. Except not curdling big parts of his grey matter. Just that.
I don't get it. No level of style and skill is worth that level of life altering injury. Amazed and then sad as phuck to watch this seg.......
