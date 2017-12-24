Movies For Your Monday

Poland the Land of Enduro: Rider: Filip Kołodziej.









The Giros - El Camino Loco: The ultimate van trip in the best mountain bike spots of Andalusia. Good friends and good times. Location: Andalusia, Spain. Editing: Pierre Henni.









Civilian: Featuring: Reed Boggs, Nicholi Rogatkin, Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt, Connor Macfarlane, Brett Rheeder, Brandon Semenuk, Jay Dalton, Jamie Cooper-Ellis, Matt Ray, Matt Macduff, Kevin Sweeney, and more. Created by Peter Jamison.









Try It All: Rider: Dominik Puffer.









Sam Hardman - We wish you a Metal Christmas: Sending it for Santa.









Twisted Seasons - Peter Mihalkovits: Watch Peter shredding hard on his home trails, doing gnarly gaps, and fooling around.









The Awakening: Marco is a real mastermind when it comes to trail building. He and his friends built some super sick local trails this year.









Whistler 2017: A throwback to living the good life in Whistler.









Ludwig Jaeger / Kevin Liehn - 60 Seconds at Mellow Park: Just a few runs before the sun went down. I hope that you like it!









Coast Gravity Winter - Alex and Wes: Biking isn't always the most fun in December, but somehow on the Coast the boys know how to keep the trails solid and fun as heck!









Season Ender feat. Akos Istvandi: The traditional Romanian downhill season ender featuring Akos Istvandi.









Nathan Williams - ''Still United'' Full Part: An instant classic.









Christian Rigal - ''Still United'' - Full Part: One of the best rail segments ever.









Socialites: Ty Morrow, Bruno Hoffmann, Sean Burns, Dan Coller, and Devon Smillie descend on the BMX mecca of Austin, Texas for a week. The Socialites trip was dubbed “an end of the year Eclat vacation” but you wouldn’t know it from the amount of work these guys put in all over Austin and nearby San Antonio.









My War - Jamie Foy: El Toro has been a monolithic benchmark since Heath’s lipslide in The End, and while skateboarding continues to progress at a mind-blowing pace, it’s still near impossible to wrap our heads around this front crook.









RJ Anderson XP1K2: Still holds up.









China Doll - Love, Obsession and Hard Traditional Climbing with Heather Weidner: China Doll is a provocative exploration of gender stereotypes, romance, and rock climbing. Witness Heather Weidner battle personal demons in the world of hard traditional climbing. With her ascent of China Doll, a 5.14- R traditional route in Upper Dream Canyon, Colorado, U.S.A., Heather Weidner nabs the first female ascent, and becomes the fourth woman in the world to climb a 5.14 traditional route. In the process, she discovers that loving herself is the ultimate project.









Angel Collinson Annihilates Alaska: The Rowdiest Women’s Skiing Segment To Date? Angel Collinson, the female skier who was honored this September with the award for the Best Female Freeride Performance at the Intern­ational Freeskiing Film Festival (iF3), linked together a segment that is being called one of the best female skiing segments ever.









Apex Predators of the Northern Deep: A tranquil day of ice fishing goes suddenly awry when natural selection rears its ferocious head. Something lurks in the depths of the great lonesome mountains of the North - a land where if you are not the predator, you WILL be the prey. But four skiers will not go down without a fight.









Norway By Train: In March of last year, the snow was pumping in Norway, so Stian Hagen called upon friends and teammates Austin Ross and Nadine Wallner to show them his homeland. The plan was to hop on the railway line from Oslo, and take the cross-country train to Bergen, all the while stopping and skiing in a variety of local spots. Unfortunately for us, snow conditions abruptly shifted and we were left with icy slopes, grey skies, and poor avalanche stability on many aspects. The saving grace of the trip was the company, and our trusty transport method: the train. Using the Flamsbana railway line, we toured in several different locations and stayed at the Vatnahalsen ski hotel, a small abode that can only be accessed by the train line as there are no roads to speak of. Making it all the way to Bergen completed our trans-Norwegian journey and left us hungry for more. Next year...









