Movies For Your Monday

Dec 2, 2018
by Scott Secco  
Josh Hult - Idahome: Josh Hult has made the transition from a pro BMX rider to an MTB rider pretty well. His ability to adapt to any type of bike is apparent in his new video, Idahome. Watch Josh as he rides his Mongoose Fireball and Boot'r in his home state of Idaho.

Josh Hult: Idahome

by mongoosebikes
Views: 369    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


Reece Wallace and KC Deane Mob Deer Valley: Few things compare to a day spent riding with friends. For proof, look no further than Reece Wallace and KC Deane cruising Deer Valley, Utah. With no shortage of style - or flow - they stacked some laps while simply having fun. After all, that’s what it’s all about . . .

Reece Wallace and KC Deane Mob Deer Valley

by ShredOptics
Views: 8,433    Faves: 15    Comments: 1


Reflections: A short movie that “reflects” on great memories in one biker’s mind. From riding a dusty trail in the forest, fresh loam flying in a bike park, to steep lines in the gravel pits, these are what dreams are made of.

REFLECTIONS

by EwiaProduction
Views: 623    Faves: 14    Comments: 0


Synthwave: Bart Moore riding the synthwave on the North Shore

Synthwave

by skizzer
Views: 757    Faves: 9    Comments: 3


Hayden Zablotny - Flow State: @THESPACEBRACE @norcobicycles @suncountrycycle. Video: Jackson Parker.

Hayden Zablotny :: Flow State

by clear-glass-media
Views: 539    Faves: 7    Comments: 3


Lucas Rey-Sierro - Big Gaps and Berms: Lucas Rey-Sierro shreds the gaps and berms of Bromont Bike Park.

Lucas Rey-Sierro - Big Gaps and Burms

by LamaCycles
Views: 200    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


10 Years Of Racing - Velosolutions: Over the last decade the SCOTT-Velosolutions World Cup Team has been a permanent fixture on the mountain bike world cup. Claudio Caluori developed the team from humble beginnings to become an elite racing team.

10 Years Of Racing - Velosolutions

by velosolutionsglobal
Views: 3,947    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


BC 16: Misty mountain leaf peepers at the Burke Whip-Off and Victory Hill. Connor Bianchi, Elias Cooper, Teagan Foley, Day Ide, Knight Ide, Ian Major, Mike Mansmann, Ryan McEvoy, Forest Mello, Ethan Mosedale, Mark Clement, I Break Horses, Odd Nosdam, and Stephen Pope riding bikes.

BC 16

by BeastCoasters
Views: 299    Faves: 4    Comments: 3


Out of Season: Season`s over boys and girls! Not for Julian Clauss. Still shredding the trails in beautiful autumn conditions. Get the real feel of magic!

OUT of SEASON

by samscreations
Views: 445    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


Renato Rufener in Berra Bikepark: La Berra Bike Park in autumn 2018. Rider: Renato Rufener.

Renato Rufener in Berra Bikepark

by spitznagel
Views: 82    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Riding Rock Rolls & Waterfalls in Québec City: We spent a week in Quebec riding everything from the bike park at Mont-Sainte-Anne to the backcountry singletrack in Valée-Bras-du-Nord.



Jordie Lunn - Rough AF 3: Imagine walking through the woods and stumbling upon one of these features. You'd probably think there was a madman on the loose, and you'd be correct! Jordie Lunn has spent years learning how to build and ride some of the craziest features on two wheels. Taking his unique style of building, and riding, Jordie has taken Rough AF 3 to the next level. Hope you enjoy his piece!



Unfiltered - Sicily feat. Courage Adams & Simone Barraco: This time around it’s the newest addition to the team, Simone Barraco, tagging along with Courage Adams on a mission through the streets and vibes of Sicily.



Odyssey - Rolling Denver: Denver didn’t let us down. Rad locals, plentiful spots, sick parks, chill vibes, and slightly chillier weather made for an awesome week in the Mile High City with Travis Hughes, Matt Nordstrom, Justin Spriet, Preston Okert, and unstoppable ball of energy Tommy Dugan.



Dan Coller Props Bio: Some seriously scary rails in this one.



Evan Smith’s “War and Peace” Part: Behind every victory there's a battle story left on the field. Element shines a light on these in its new series titled “War and Peace.” Evan Smith kicks it off with his tales from the front line; heroes never die.



Jamie Foy's "Field" Part: Our 2017 SOTY has held down his post with dignity and grace, but before he passes on that baton, he has a lil something for you.



Full Circle: Full Circle documents Jake Blauvelt and friends, snowboarding in some of the best freestyle backcountry terrain in the world, all while Jake reflects on what keeps him and his family happy and healthy.



Victor de le Rue's Frozen Mind: Victor de Le Rue, a pro snowboarder from the Pyrenees, has ridden the four corners of the world, but a place on earth inspires him more particularly than the others: Chamonix.



The Shadow Campaign - Ski Photographer: Drawn to the mountains in search of the ski bum lifestyle, Oskar Enander had no intention of ever becoming a photographer. Today, Oskar's iconic and unique perspective is highly sought after in the ski world. And yet, he shoots very little outside of winter. This film goes behind the lens in Oskar's home town of Engelberg, Switzerland to explore a life in the mountains and the influences that shape a ski photographer.



Fog and freeride at Farwell Canyon.

Title Photo by: Steve Shannon


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

3 Comments

  • + 2
 Nothing is harder to shake than a reputation (earned, mind you) for making low-quality products. It's good to see Mongoose is doing their best.
  • + 1
 Their Legion L100 BMX bike is pretty top notch for under $300. Fully Chromoly with sealed bearings. Can't get that quality from anyone else for under $500 it seems. I'd love to see them get their name back in the big leagues of quality bikes.
  • + 2
 That fucking roll in dude, still gets me.

Post a Comment



