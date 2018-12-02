Movies For Your Monday

Josh Hult - Idahome:
Josh Hult has made the transition from a pro BMX rider to an MTB rider pretty well. His ability to adapt to any type of bike is apparent in his new video, Idahome. Watch Josh as he rides his Mongoose Fireball and Boot'r in his home state of Idaho.
Reece Wallace and KC Deane Mob Deer Valley:
Few things compare to a day spent riding with friends. For proof, look no further than Reece Wallace and KC Deane cruising Deer Valley, Utah. With no shortage of style - or flow - they stacked some laps while simply having fun. After all, that’s what it’s all about . . .
Reflections:
A short movie that “reflects” on great memories in one biker’s mind. From riding a dusty trail in the forest, fresh loam flying in a bike park, to steep lines in the gravel pits, these are what dreams are made of.
Synthwave:
Bart Moore riding the synthwave on the North Shore
Hayden Zablotny - Flow State: @THESPACEBRACE @norcobicycles @suncountrycycle
. Video: Jackson Parker.
Lucas Rey-Sierro - Big Gaps and Berms:
Lucas Rey-Sierro shreds the gaps and berms of Bromont Bike Park.
10 Years Of Racing - Velosolutions:
Over the last decade the SCOTT-Velosolutions World Cup Team has been a permanent fixture on the mountain bike world cup. Claudio Caluori developed the team from humble beginnings to become an elite racing team.
BC 16:
Misty mountain leaf peepers at the Burke Whip-Off and Victory Hill. Connor Bianchi, Elias Cooper, Teagan Foley, Day Ide, Knight Ide, Ian Major, Mike Mansmann, Ryan McEvoy, Forest Mello, Ethan Mosedale, Mark Clement, I Break Horses, Odd Nosdam, and Stephen Pope riding bikes.
Out of Season:
Season`s over boys and girls! Not for Julian Clauss. Still shredding the trails in beautiful autumn conditions. Get the real feel of magic!
Renato Rufener in Berra Bikepark:
La Berra Bike Park in autumn 2018. Rider: Renato Rufener.
Riding Rock Rolls & Waterfalls in Québec City:
We spent a week in Quebec riding everything from the bike park at Mont-Sainte-Anne to the backcountry singletrack in Valée-Bras-du-Nord.
Jordie Lunn - Rough AF 3:
Imagine walking through the woods and stumbling upon one of these features. You'd probably think there was a madman on the loose, and you'd be correct! Jordie Lunn has spent years learning how to build and ride some of the craziest features on two wheels. Taking his unique style of building, and riding, Jordie has taken Rough AF 3 to the next level. Hope you enjoy his piece!
Unfiltered - Sicily feat. Courage Adams & Simone Barraco:
This time around it’s the newest addition to the team, Simone Barraco, tagging along with Courage Adams on a mission through the streets and vibes of Sicily.
Odyssey - Rolling Denver:
Denver didn’t let us down. Rad locals, plentiful spots, sick parks, chill vibes, and slightly chillier weather made for an awesome week in the Mile High City with Travis Hughes, Matt Nordstrom, Justin Spriet, Preston Okert, and unstoppable ball of energy Tommy Dugan.
Dan Coller Props Bio:
Some seriously scary rails in this one.
Evan Smith’s “War and Peace” Part:
Behind every victory there's a battle story left on the field. Element shines a light on these in its new series titled “War and Peace.” Evan Smith kicks it off with his tales from the front line; heroes never die.
Jamie Foy's "Field" Part:
Our 2017 SOTY has held down his post with dignity and grace, but before he passes on that baton, he has a lil something for you.
Full Circle:
Full Circle documents Jake Blauvelt and friends, snowboarding in some of the best freestyle backcountry terrain in the world, all while Jake reflects on what keeps him and his family happy and healthy.
Victor de le Rue's Frozen Mind:
Victor de Le Rue, a pro snowboarder from the Pyrenees, has ridden the four corners of the world, but a place on earth inspires him more particularly than the others: Chamonix.
The Shadow Campaign - Ski Photographer:
Drawn to the mountains in search of the ski bum lifestyle, Oskar Enander had no intention of ever becoming a photographer. Today, Oskar's iconic and unique perspective is highly sought after in the ski world. And yet, he shoots very little outside of winter. This film goes behind the lens in Oskar's home town of Engelberg, Switzerland to explore a life in the mountains and the influences that shape a ski photographer.
