Movies For Your Monday

Three's NOT A Crowd:
Kerry Werner may be best known for his cyclocross prowess, but he's also a ripper on the XC bike. It can be hard choosing between your two loves, but it gets even trickier when a third bike makes an unexpected appearance. What's a rider to do?
Beast Coasters 17 - Mandem:
Josh Bryceland and the Waves crew: Sam Cofano, Dave Hockenhull, Max Nerurkar make an east coast tour summer 2019 and we show em buzzin' Burke jump trails baby.
Dawn Patrol - Braydon Bringhurst:
Braydon Bringhurst does the majority of his rides in the early hours to get his mind set for the day. Video: Jack Berg.
Vincent Pernin - Overcome:
''We had quite a few struggles while filming this project. In my experience it was one of the most complicated edits I have worked on. But we overcame these obstacles leaving us with a greater sense of appreciation for the final result. Turn the sound up, get your eyes on this.” Vincent Pernin.
How the Grinch (Almost) Ruined Christmas:
PSA about trail etiquette.
Christmas Killfrenzy 2019:
The annual Christmas Killfrenzy never fails to disappoint. Fresh loam and wild riding meant that this one was sure to be a stinker!
2k19 Mashup:
Some of my favourite clips from this year. Thanks to all the homies that helped film.
Jesse Melamed - Sound Of Speed:
Jesse Melamed is a name to remember amongst the elite enduro ranks of the Enduro World Series, especially after his first career win on home soil during Crankworx Whistler in 2017. The Rocky Mountain rider has grown up riding Whistler trails his whole life, so it's no surprise that Melamed is one of the top 10 enduro mountain bikers in the world.
Chris Akrigg - Best Of:
Mongoose is honoured to have been represented by the legendary mountain bike rider Chris Akrigg for the past 12 years. From abandoned warehouses to the countryside of northern England, Chris has crafted his unique style and ability to ride any and all terrain. Sharing his bike-handling skills with the world through his creative video edits, Akrigg has become a household name throughout the bike community. "It’s hard to believe it’s been 12 years since I first signed for Mongoose,” said Akrigg. “It’s been an amazing journey! It felt only right to sign off with a mega mix of some of my favourite videos that I’ve done over the last twelve years (over forty it turns out!). When I pulled out all of my old hard drives to put this video together it made me realize just how much fun I’ve had and all of the places I’ve been lucky enough to get to over the years. I’d like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to Mongoose and all of the awesome people that I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years. It’s a bit cliche to say but they have been like a second family to me and without their support and the trust and freedom they’ve given me I wouldn’t have been able to produce the videos that I love to do! Moving on from Mongoose has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make! Hope you enjoy the video as much as I’ve enjoyed making them. The last twelve years with Mongoose have been amazing! Now let's sit back and watch Chris throughout the years. Thank you Chris and we can't wait to see what you do next!
Nico Vink - Greatest Hits:
Working with Nico Vink over the last few years has been one hell of an experience. Here are some of our favourite clips from the Belgian. Nico, we wish you well on your next endeavour!
Corey Walsh - Cultcrew 2019:
Corey's been shredding all year. He sent us all the clips from his travels and this is what turned up. Not a bad way to end the year!
Federal Bikes - FTS - Dan Lacey:
Our final instalment to hit the web from our Nora Cup winning full length video FTS. Notorious for his 360's, Dan doesn't disappoint for this one. Enjoy.
Mark Burnett - Home Vs. Away:
The idea for 'Home Vs. Away' involved two trips. The first trip was sending Mark to the streets of California. The next trip was sending Tony to Mark's home turf of Albany, New York. From the famous spots of the west coast to the spots Mark has eyed up from the beginning. 'Home Vs. Away' is the perfect combination of Mark's technical, big burly style, and having an eye to see something different than any other rider. Sit back and prepare yourself for, 'Home Vs. Away.'
Kilian Martin - Altered Route:
Your childhood is calling, and it won't necessarily be pretty. Kilian Martin and I battle the desert sun to bring you a new look at an old waterpark.
Kilian Martin - India Within:
Having no idea what we were getting into, Kilian Martin and I travel through the insanely beautiful chaos that is India.
Kilian Martin - Searching Scirocco:
Kilian and Brett Novak continue to push the creative boundaries of skate films.
Turn Of Mind:
"Going up on a splitboard, slow by nature, you start to gaze around. With not much to do, your mind wanders freely.” Intrigued by a deep connection with nature, Patagonia ambassador Nicholas Wolken spent time in the Swiss mountains with his splitboard, good friends and an open mind.
Nuance:
Phil Casabon and Brady Perron sync up on a poetic level to showcase their skillsets, perseverance, personalities and surroundings. An adaptation of the Jay Electronica and The Bullits’ short film “Fuir et se Cacher,'' Nuance takes time to address the moods and cycles that perpetuates the duo’s mindset in the pursuit of their vision. The film is a package of attitudes built up and stripped down to bring you a telling story of street skiing, one where you are left to read between the lines while still having punch. Perron and Casabon linger between the harsh conditions, dream-like scenarios and creative gestures in hopes to bring their audience something new.
Marion Haerty's Insitu:
Poetic depiction of a being chasing the light across Nature through her human condition. Snowboarder Marion Haerty in all her glory.
Hearing Colours:
The life of Neil Harbisson is like something out of a sci-fi novel. Neil was born with achromatopsia, a rare condition that leaves 1 in 30,000 people completely colourblind. But Neil isn’t colourblind, far from it. After convincing his doctors to implant an antenna into the back of his head, Neil now possesses a new sense – the ability to hear colours. In this short film by Greg Brunkalla, Hearing Colours, Neil takes you through a day in his life and into an entirely new world.
