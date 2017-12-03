Movies For Your Monday

Paul Genovese - My World: Filmed in September/October on the Sunshine Coast. Big thanks to the friends that let me get clips at their private spots: Coastal Crew, Evan Robinson and Brandon Semenuk. Thanks for watching! Video: Mind Spark Cinema.









Ride To The Hills: Re-live the 2001 classic in all its glory.









Plowing Ashes James Doerfling: Doerfling shredding, as per usual.









Joe McEwan - Starling: In the summer of 2017 Aspect Media went to a shed at the end of a garden in Bristol and spent some time learning about Joe McEwan's life, his passion for bikes and how he gave up a well paid, safe day job to chase his dream of



In the summer of 2017 Aspect Media went to a shed at the end of a garden in Bristol and spent some time learning about Joe McEwan's life, his passion for bikes and how he gave up a well paid, safe day job to chase his dream of building his own bicycle business . Produced by Jacob Gibbins. Additional filming by Ben Walton and Daniel Broadley.





2 Dope Boys in a Pedalo: What do you dream of when you are in a pedalboat and the sun is burning down? Pivot team riders Christoph Hartinger and Sascha Bamberg dream of what they love to do - giving their Phoenix the spurs.









Jack Reading and Albus: Jack Reading and his trail dog Albus ride one of his local tracks, Nasa.









Cursed: Alec Grogan-Crane: Rider: Alec Grogan-Crane. Video: Josh Woodward.









Dirt Line Flow: Short film at the Air Rec Center. Rider: Liam Wallace. Video: Lee Worthy.









Riding Squamish with the Quest University Crew: Quest University students Will Morris, Laird Grant, and Derek Pansze enjoy the unseasonably good conditions in Squamish, BC. Following one of the driest summers on record, rain and cooling temperatures changed the mid-season dustbowl into a late-season paradise. Some revamping by SORCA's trail crew didn't hurt either.









Evacucation at Sol Mtn: What do you when your town gets evacuated? Help your buddies on a work vacation trail building at Sol Mtn.









The Escape Artist - Thomas Vanderham: Thomas Vanderham's moment of clarity came when he was 10 years old. After witnessing a neighbor kid doing wheelies in an alley, Vanderham set out to master the technique himself. His first attempt was spastic and short lived, but for a brief moment he felt that perfect balance point. And that feeling, the one that fluttered through him during that first wheelie attempt, is one he has continued to chase his entire life.



We all seek the feeling that 10-year-old Thomas had. When we find it, we want to milk it and are constantly trying to re-create it. We search for it on the weekends and in our free time. We daydream about it and occasionally—perhaps while waiting for a train to cross—we'll even slip back into that feeling again, even if only for a moment. It calls to us, driving us to push through pain and fear. It frees us from the rut of routine life, which is exactly what our bodies and minds crave. After all, we're all just looking for an escape.









Down Hill Taxco 2017 with Brendan Fairclough: Brendan Fairclough takes us behind the scenes of one of the most unique events of the year: the Taxco urban race.









Stacy Kohut Returns - Daily Planet: Stacy Kohut refused to give up BMX after an accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. Daily Planet got an exclusive look behind the scenes as he prepares for his next race.









Chase Hawk - ''Bad Idea'' Segment: Style is timeless.









Jordan Hange - ''Spyglass'' Segment: Hango's part in the new Atlantis full-length is a banger.









Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part: Those last two rails are nuts.









Louie Lopez's "West End" Part: We’ve watched him shred since he was knee high to Arto Saari. Three feet and a haircut later, Louie Lopez has emerged as one of the most gifted, versatile and beloved skaters alive. Silky gnar, perfect feet and with an endless arsenal of tricks on all terrain, this part captures a world-class ripper at the top of his game. He might just be the perfect skateboarder. Thank you, Louie!









Young Emericans B-Sides - Kader Sylla: Kader the skater shreds.









Bearings - WEST: The wild west of B.C. - home of the open minded ones. Peaks, valleys, and coastlines give it the refined lifestyle that many seek. It's a place where craft breweries are more common than gas stations. Watch and discover the west.









Cabin Jams: Eight friends, riders and musicians, travel to a remote cabin. With no script they set out to interpret the landscape and write and record songs that become the audio for the film. Out in the mountains all day, in the cabin jamming all night!









